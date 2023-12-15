The Most Anticipated 2024 Shows to Get Viewers Excited

2024 promises to bring no shortage of excitement to television shows. Every streamer has plenty of hotly anticipated shows on the horizon.

The twenty shows listed below will arrive from every major streaming service throughout next year. Each show has its separate levels of anticipation, with several based on large properties with even larger fanbases. Regardless, these highly anticipated titles promise to deliver thrills on the small screen. From Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and even more genre-based fare, 2024 shows promise a prosperous time for television.

1. The Penguin ( HBO Max, TBD 2024)

The Batman took cinemas by storm in March of 2022. Its gritty tone gave fans a new, comic-accurate take on Gotham City and everyone's favorite caped crusader. “Oz” (Oswald Cobblepot), played by Colin Farrell, served as one of The Batman’s scene-stealing characters.

In the film, he had yet to follow and embrace his villainous persona known as The Penguin. HBO Max will be giving Oz a chance to shine in the spotlight. If the first-look footage offers any indication, the show promises to be one of 2024’s best.

2. Fallout (Prime Video, April 12th 2024)

Fallout also has built up anticipation among 2024 shows. Based on the videogame series of the same name, it has a devoted fanbase, and could become a major hit.

Developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (HBO’s Westworld), it appears to be in good hands. Fans remain more eager to see what the show has in store.

3. The Masters of Air (Apple TV+, January 26th 2024)

Serving as a companion piece to Band of Brothers, The Masters of Air will tackle a piece of real-life history during World War II. The series will follow the 100th bomb group of the United States Army.

With a cast that includes popular stars like Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, it has skillful performers in leading roles. With the talent behind the scenes (Executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks) and on-screen, the series could become one of the biggest hits among 2024 shows and even an awards contender.

4. The Acolyte (Disney+, TBD 2024)

Set in the High Republic era, this Star Wars prequel has fans salivating. It will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, with the forces they confront more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The premise feels somewhat like a True Detective story in the world of Star Wars. That concept should excite both major and lukewarm fans of the evergrowing franchise. If done right, the series could become one of the most defining 2024 shows.

5. Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew (Disney+, TBD 2024)

Information on Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew remains limited at the moment. Described as a coming-of-age story, the series follows four children lost in a galaxy far, far away, desperate to return home. Along the way, they meet a mysterious force-sensitive user (Jude Law).

The idea of a coming-of-age story in Star Wars offers a new perspective on the franchise. Created by Jon Watts (Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise), the series could be a breath of fresh air for the Star Wars universe. Add in Jude Law as a possible Jedi, and the potential for the series remains limitless.

6. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+, TBD 2024)

After behind-the-scenes drama, Daredevil: Born Again appears to have found its footing. The series will soft reboot the Netflix show, reintegrating (and solidifying) Daredevil’s place in the current MCU. T

his process will also include not relying on the larger MCU. Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have already teased the dark and intense reimagining. With a change in showrunners and directors, this new reboot of Daredevil could remind fans of why they fell in love with the MCU in the first place.

7. Echo (Disney+, January 10th 2024)

Echo has the potential to reignite fans' passion for the Marvel cinematic universe. Its TV-MA rating (as seen in the trailer) promises a violent and grittier show than one might expect.

Similar to the Daredevil Netflix series, Echo promises to be a grounded and darker story. Told in a limited five-episode format, the show could bring something new to Marvel–something the franchise desperately needs. If it can live up to the potential of the trailer, fans could reap the action-packed rewards.

8. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix, February 22nd, 2024)

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a massively devoted fanbase. After a lackluster 2010 movie, Netflix will attempt to honor the anime’s legacy. With fans eager about the show's potential, it has anticipation levels high. Time will tell if it honors the legacy, but it seems to be heading in the right direction. The trailer promises a show that has the intention to honor what came before.

9. The Sympathizer (HBO Max, TBD 2024)

Described as a “historical black comedy-drama,” the series will be based on the book of the same name. One of the series' biggest draws, Robert Downey Jr., will play “several antagonist roles.” While viewers do not know those roles yet, that concept should attract a sizable audience. Add in acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-Wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and Decision to Leave), and the series easily earns a place on this list.

10. True Detective: Night Country (HBO Max, January 14th, 2024)

True Detective has garnered massive overall praise during its lengthy 10-year run. With season four returning on January 14th, the story seems to have returned to basics.

Set in the fictional town of Ennis Alaska, eight men disappear from a research station. This calls the attention of two detectives (Jodie Foster and Kali Reis) to solve the case. Returning to that dark, season one-esque story earned it a spot on this list of 2024 shows. Potentially, this season could redeem the series' past missteps.

11. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+, TBD 2024)

At this time, Spider-Man Freshman Year has very limited public information. The Disney+ animated series will follow the early days of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man career. It will take inspiration from the MCU, but follow a separate continuity. Having the show separate from the MCU will be an exciting direction for a new take on Spider-Man. The first look images released at 2022’s Comic-Con tease a Spider-Man portrayal unlike any other.

12. Expats (Prime Video, January 26th 2024)

After seeing one episode of Expats at the Savannah Film Festival, it immediately earned a position on this list. The series follows different Expats living their daily lives in Hong Kong. This includes how these numerous characters' journeys will eventually intertwine. With covering so many different characters (and a lead star in Nicole Kidman), the series has a vast scope. Such massive ambitions can make for one of the most compelling 2024 series.

13. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video, February 2nd 2024)

Based on the 2005 film of the same name, Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane have adapted the story into a television series. The story follows a couple, John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine), who enter into a new phase of marriage. Along with the life of a domestic couple, John and Jane agree to work as spies for a mysterious agency.

If the trailer indicates anything, Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be a fun action/comedy series. Add guest stars Paul Dano, Jon Turturro, and Sarah Paulson, to name a few, and it has the promise of a massively entertaining watch.

14. The New Look (Apple TV+, February 14th 2024)

The world of high fashion always offers an entertaining time. Shows like Halston and movies like The House of Gucci have given glimpses behind the curtain of this high-class world.

The New Look covers a different fashion icon, the Dior family. The series will follow Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) in Paris after World War II. It will cover the creation of his fashion line that garnered the unofficial name “The New Look.” The Dior family has plenty of juicy drama, perfect for a television series.

15. Creature Commandos (HBO Max, TBD 2024)

Fans can't wait for Creature Commandos. one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Set in the DCU’s first chapter (Gods and Monsters), it will have ramifications in the larger universe involving these characters. The animated series will follow Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) as she assembles The Creature Commandos, a team of black-ops monsters.

Since the show will be part of the DCU, these characters will appear in animated and live-action forms.

16. Shōgun (FX Networks, February 27th, 2024)

Based on the 1975 novel of the same name, Shōgun will take audiences to feudal Japan. The show will follow three different characters John Blackthrone (Cosmo Jarvis), Lord Yoshii Taranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), and Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). As they attempt to navigate this world, the protagonists will face the trials and tribulations that come with it.

Given FX’s series track record (Feud, Fargo, American Horror Story, American Crime Story), Shōgun has the potential to become one of the most epic 2024 shows.

17. House of the Dragon Season 2 (HBO Max, TBD 2024)

House of the Dragon will return for its sophomore season later this year. The first trailer promises another rousing journey back to Westeros. Another season of political intrigue and wars could be a welcome return to form for the spin-off show.

The first season of The House of the Dragon helped make up for the lackluster final seasons of Game of Thrones. This second season looks to take things up another level. Anticipation remains high and promises fans an exciting return to a beloved world.

18. Disclaimer (Apple TV+, TBD 2024)

Information on Apple TV+’s new series Disclaimer remains limited. Director Alfonso Cuarón and Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett will join forces in this psychological thriller.

The story follows a famed television journalist (Blanchett) who discovers she plays a prominent role in a popular novel. When the novel reveals a secret she hoped to keep hidden, the journalist's world could collapse.

19. Feud: Capote vs the Swans (FX Networks, January 31st, 2024)

Ryan Murphy leads the charge with the production of television content. With his numerous producer, showrunner, and creator credits (American Horror Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pose, and Feud), he has made some of streaming and network TV’s most popular shows.

Feud: Capote vs the Swans will tell the story of Truman Capote and his relationships with his lovers or “swans.” With a cast list that includes Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Tom Hollander, the story has no shortage of potential. The mere cavalcade of talents on and off screen shows this sophomore season's potential for endless entertainment.

20. Welcome to Derry (HBO Max, TBD, 2024)

Both of this generation's It films made a big impression on audiences. Pennywise the Clown got a revitalization that reintroduced and modernized the character to scare viewers.

With those film's success, the prequel series Welcome to Derry hopes to scare viewers even more. Set during the 1960s, the series will lead up to the events of the first film.