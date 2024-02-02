15 Antique Furniture Pieces That Are Incredibly Valuable Now

You would be surprised by the value of particular furniture you might have sitting in your attic. Certain antique furniture pieces can cost thousands when placed in collector markets, especially if they are unique from popular vintage brands.

1. USM Haller Storage Units

These storage units are created to last, and everyone loves furniture that doesn’t fall apart after years of usage. The USM Haller Storage Units are a prime example of that. It comes in different colors and is highly sought after in the market, costing thousands.

2. 1870s Saratoga Trunks

A popular storage option during the 1870s when people packed up their things and headed to Saratoga Springs for the summer, that’s how these Saratoga Trunks got their name. These domed-topped trunks have multiple storage compartments lined with beautiful lithographed paper.

3. Ettore Sottsass Mandarin Chairs

Often in a vibrantly painted color, these Mandarin Chairs by Ettore Sottsass are highly sought after for their exciting design and the liveliness they bring to a space. Sure, you can find mass-produced ones on the market. Still, the valuable ones come from designers like Ettore Sottsass and his unique craftsmanship.

4. 1986 Phillips & Clark Stove Co. Art Andes 20 Stove

Would you like an antique stove as part of your collection? Well, stove collectors out there would love to get their hands on a Phillips & Clark Stove due to its intricate detailing, which is rare compared to modern ones. It may be bulky, but it is a work of art.

5. Mid-Century Chairs

In the mid-1900s, designs primarily focused on clean lines and the type of materials used in furniture. As such, it makes this furniture more sturdy and long-lasting. Antique mid-century chairs typically go for a lot on the market, especially if made by famous artisans like Saaranin, Hans Wegner, Milo Baughman, and more.

6. 1987 Wallace Nutting Brace-Back Bow-Back Windsor Chair

It may look like an ordinary chair, but the 1987 Wallace Nutting Brace-Back Bow-Back Windsor Chair (that is a mouthful) is worth nearly $2,000 a piece. This chair design was popularised mainly in the 19th century, and the older it is, the more valuable it becomes. Wallace Nutting was a furniture maker in that era who popularised the design.

7. Oak Hoosier Cabinets

These Oak Hoosier Cabinets are sturdy and highly useful with all their drawers and compartments for storage. They originated from Indiana and appeared on the market around 1898. Those that still exist today can cost up to thousands. Everyone wants a piece of furniture that lasts and is functional.

8. 1985 Thonet Bentwood Chair

This chair is a specific furniture style that Michael Thonet invented and dates back to 1985. Original Thonet furniture is precious due to its craftsmanship and design. A new technique of bending wood was used in making this chair, which is now popularized. Due to this process, the Bentwood Chair is known for being light and comfortable.

9. Sheet Music Cabinets

Honestly, it’s a rare commodity. If you spot a sheet music cabinet, you might want to check how much it costs on the collectors market before sending it to the dump. These cabinets were made in the 19th century. They held sheet music organized by category, size, or type.

10. Knoll Charles Pollock Office Chairs

These chairs are comfortable and sleek – a great addition to any home office purely due to their usefulness and relaxed look. These were first released around 1963 and feature a single aluminum band that wraps around the chair to hold it together. If you could find an older version of this chair, it would land you in the thousands.

11. Umbo Shelves

Umbo shelves were a hit in the 1970s and are made out of plastic and glass, but they are seeing a revival in the modern-day market. People are actively sourcing out Umbo shelves due to their versatility and space-age design, causing them to rise in value.

12. Bruno Rey Chairs

A great example of elegance in the form of furniture, the Bruno Rey Chairs released in 1971 are simple, but that’s part of the charm for collectors. Its simplicity allows others to style it in various ways with other furniture, helping them stand out. There’s the classic black, but these chairs are in multiple colors.

13. Marble Nesting Trio Tables

Nesting tables, especially those made from materials like marble or wood, are great pieces of decor that will bring life and functionality to your living room. This design originated around the 18th century, so any antique pieces of nesting trio tables are precious compared to the ones produced in the modern day.

14. K700 Paperclip Stools

Another excellent concept brought to life, these K700 Paperclip Stools are a fun way to add fun to your home. This bar stool is made entirely out of metal and features a clean design with a piece of tubular steel. It feels and looks futuristic, but these have been around since the 1970s or 1980s.

15. Togo Sofas

This design has existed since 1973 and is still highly sought after today. Not only is this sofa comfortable, but these Togo Sofas feature a unique design that resembles a tube of toothpaste folded over itself. It’s a comfortable, slouchy sofa and is expensive if found in pristine conditions.

Sources: Google, specifically ArchitecturalDigest, CountryLiving (this page and this page).