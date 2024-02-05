24 Vintage and Antique Jewelry Pieces With Surprising Value Today

Diamonds, sapphires, pearls, and gold hold their value for decades and centuries. For this reason, antique and vintage jewelry can increase in value. Pieces from beloved designers and jewelry houses, like Chanel, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., and Oscar Massin, can become coveted collector’s items as they age.

Custom-made jewelry, historic items, and exceptional pieces can double or triple in value. These antique and dated jewelry pieces can sell for as much as $1 million to the right collector.

1. Bulgari Fringe Necklace

This Bulgari necklace has a modern, luxurious feel despite being from the 1960s. It’s a mix of blue and rose jewels set in a delicate, striking arrangement. The necklace’s estimated value is $585,000. It’s a beautiful collector’s item even though it’s not as old as other valuable pieces.

2. Georgian-Style Floral Tremblant Brooch

Brooches aren’t as popular today as they once were, but people will still pay top dollar for fabulous vintage ones. This floral brooch makes a bold statement that draws people in. It’s a piece from 1820, and its current value is $1.1 million, so it’s incredibly valuable.

3. Ceylon Sapphire Pendant Necklace

This necklace looks like something from a fantasy TV show that holds mystical powers. The massive yellow sapphire pendant has a magical appearance. The item is from the early 20th century, and valued at over $600,000.

4. Victorian Natural Pearl and Diamond Cluster Necklace

The Victorian Natural Pearl and Diamond Cluster Necklace is timeless and classy. The thick necklace still looks dainty, with pearls nestled in diamond flower settings. Created in 1880, this piece was made by London jewelers for Queen Victoria. Experts estimate its value at more than $550,000.

5. Tiffany & Co. Art Deco Kashmir Sapphire Ring

This bold ring displays the profound beauty of an authentic sapphire. The depth of the blue jewel is astonishing, pulling you into its rich hue. Tiffany & Co. created this masterpiece in the 1910s using a five-carat sapphire. The ring is worth about $750,000.

6. Indonesian Gold and Coral Kerosang Kebaya Pin

This Indonesian pin is an unorthodox piece. Its purpose is to hold a particular type of blouse closed. It features coral rather than gemstones. The unique and lovely piece is from the early 1900s and is valued at $1,600. It’s one of the smaller and simpler items but is still charming.

7. Miriam Haskell Signed Cleopatra Collar

The Miriam Haskell Signed Cleopatra Collar is an eye-catching piece that's impossible to ignore. This necklace features clear lucite pieces fitted into a sizeable faceted bib design that wows viewers. Miriam Haskell also signed the piece, making it even more valuable. It’s worth nearly $4,000 despite the absence of gemstones and precious metals.

8. Burma Ruby and Diamond Necklace

This striking necklace is vibrant and alluring. The piece is worth over $685,000. It features 50 carats' worth of authentic Burma rubies and 30 carats' worth of diamonds. Its design implies that it’s from the Victorian era, about the 1880s, as the elegant and colorful style is indicative of that time period.

9. Chanel Couture Necklace by Robert Goossens

Both modern and antique Chanel pieces often sell for thousands. This Robert Goossens necklace is particularly valuable, especially considering it only features colored crystals, not gems. The long, black-and-white costume necklace is worth $12,000 and was created in 1954.

10. Chanel 1980s Quilted Gold Tone Earrings

While these clunky gold earrings may not fit today’s fashion trends, they are still highly valuable pieces for collectors. The earrings have the classic Art Deco style of the 1980s, with chunky detailing, and are unapologetically large. The fact that Chanel wouldn’t make something like these today only makes them more valuable, and the earrings’ current worth is over $3,000.

11. Harrice Simons Miller Pink Leaf Costume Bracelet

This Harrice Simons Miller Pink Leaf bracelet is one of the more modern pieces, dating back to 1992. Nevertheless, it's a valuable collector’s item and a rare design from a coveted name. People will pay close to $2,000 for this piece made from durable resin.

12. Aqua Crystal and Peach Moonstone Necklace

This blue and peachy pink necklace is memorable and unorthodox. It features aqua-blue crystals around the design, accented by unusual pink quartz in the shape of refined stalagmites. Its exact origin is unknown, but experts believe it’s from the early 20th century and is worth just under $2,500.

13. Art Deco Fruit Salad Dress Clips

We love a strange antique piece, and so do collectors. These odd but alluring dress clips keep a wrap dress closed or accent a dress, like a brooch. This style was popular in the 1920s and 1930s, which is when these were likely made. Each is worth over $500, which is impressive for their small size.

14. French Haute Couture Honeycomb Lucite Costume Jewelry

These costume pieces are flamboyant and abstract, inspired by the honeycomb from a beehive. Believe it or not, this jewelry set is made almost entirely from lucite, so they’re plastic. Despite not using many precious materials, the bangle and earrings are worth $3,400., thanks to their distinct design and rarity.

15. Victorian Amethyst Seed Pearl Oval Pin Brooch

The amethyst brooch is wonderfully elegant and understated. It’s not a flashy or bold piece. Instead, it exudes a royal aura and a sense of sophisticated simplicity. The nine-carat gold brooch is worth $500 and dates back to the Victorin era. It was likely created between 1890 and 1910.

16. Oscar Massin Diamond Pansy Brooch

While this brooch may sound simple and sweet, it’s a robust piece with a warm color and a hefty appearance. The Oscar Massin brooch is from the 1880s and is valued at over $83,000 today. Interestingly, the brooch can be taken apart and turned into earrings, which may lower its value.

17. Pigeon’s Blood Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara

This tiara has a somewhat dark name, but it is beautiful. It features a string of rare Burmese rubies, making it worth over $482,000. It also has sparkling diamond settings for each ruby. The 1915 tiara has this unusual name because “pigeon’s blood” refers to rubies with exceptionally rich color.

18. Egyptian Style Opera Necklace for Aida

This costume necklace was made for Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida at La Scala, so it has a fascinating history. The Egyptian-inspired design is intricate but lavish, with tiny glass gems. The piece is from the early 20th century and costs about $2,600.

19. French Natural Saltwater Button Pearl Diamond Earrings

While you can likely find earrings similar to these at any jewelry store nowadays, these are valuable because of their antiquity. They embody the elegance of the late 19th century with an endearing, dazzling aesthetic. These tiny earrings are worth about $550,000 due to the quality of the rose gold, diamonds, and pearls.

20. Rivière Emerald Paste Sterling Necklace

This costume necklace hails from the 1840s, making it one of the older pieces on this list. Its value hovers near $1,300, which is high considering it doesn’t feature any gemstones. Instead, the necklace from Rivière has paste stones that mimic the vivid color of emerald gems.

21. Kenneth Jay Lane Dragon Necklace

This dramatic, attention-grabbing costume necklace is from the 1960s and was designed by Kenneth Jay Lane. The massive dragon pendant is a mix of red and gold, with a dynamically twisted tail that brings the piece to life. The design is unforgettable, making the otherwise affordable necklace worth $1,000.

22. Oscar Massin Diamond Necklace

Oscar Massin designed this necklace at the end of the 19th century, and it captures the opulence and refinement of the era. The necklace’s diamonds dance and sparkle with life, creating a bright, ethereal piece. It sold for auction for more than $253,000 in 2018.

23. Miriam Haskell Vintage Egyptian Necklace

This Miriam Haskell piece is a layered necklace inspired by Egyptian aesthetics. It’s one of the rarest Miriam Haskell pieces in excellent condition. The green glass beads and silver-toned metal create a light, playful look. The 1930s piece is worth $5,000.

24. Stanley Hagler Camellia, Crystals, and Pearl Costume Necklace

This dreamy necklace from the Stanley Hagler house is a gorgeous piece with a feminine and floral aesthetic. The attention to detail here is sensational, with various materials that elevate one another. The exact creation date is unknown but likely from the mid-20th century. Its value is close to $1,500.