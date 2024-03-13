18 Antique Quilts That Are Worth a Fortune Today

One of my good friends is a vintage reseller on eBay. I was surprised when she told me that some of her most profitable finds from flea markets and estate sales are quilts.

Just like me, you probably had no idea about the value of those old antique quilts you see at garage sales. What if your closet is hiding a goldmine? You could strike gold or snag a buyer on eBay. Perhaps you might even spot a quilt or two from this list you'd want to make your own!

Reconciliation Quilt

This list wouldn't be complete if we didn't talk about the Reconciliation Quilt. Honstain, from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, created it as a visual diary of life before, during, and after the Civil War. With 40 blocks showcasing 1860s scenes, it uniquely expresses hope for North-South reconciliation. This rare gem, the priciest American quilt ever sold, went for $264,000 in 1991. Catch a glimpse of history—it even starred in a 2013 exhibition at Homestead National Monument!

Lone Star Quilt With Broderie Perse

I absolutely love the vibrant colors on this quilt! A classic Lone Star quilt, it boasts a central star surrounded by pieced fabric, a traditional American pattern. With a chintz border and broderie perse applique work (quite fancy for the 1830s!), it features vibrant colors still as bright as the day it was made. The price tag is a hefty $22,000!

Nazmiyal Collection Antique Mennonite American Quilt

Mennonites are a religious sect often compared to the Amish because of their similar style of dress, but they're also known for their traditional, high-quality quilts. With a whimsical border, this log cabin patterned quilt features squares made from fabric strips, creating a “streak of lightning” design, a popular Mennonite style.

The background is a charming blue check pattern. This antique beauty, measuring 1.6 m by 1.68 m, is over 150 years old, and few from that era survive. In excellent condition, it's priced at a massive $18,000!

Lancaster County Amish Four Patch in Nine Patch Quilt

When I look at this antique quilt, it's like gazing at a game board where colorful pieces perfectly align. It's a Lancaster County Amish Four Patch in Nine Patch quilt crafted in Pennsylvania between 1930 and 1939. Made from cotton and wool, it boasts solid color blocks and borders, adorned with beautifully quilted floral wreaths. Measuring 72″ x 78″, it features a unique overall X pattern created by arranging the same colors throughout. This one-of-a-kind piece is now valued at $14,500!

Antique French Royal Wedding Quilt

Imagine owning a piece of textile that was used in royal wedding ceremonies—a tangible connection to a bygone era. This antique French Royal Wedding Quilt is a round beauty measuring 59 inches in diameter, flaunting a floral design with the iconic fleur-de-lis, symbolizing French royalty. The classic Greek key borders enhance its charm. This one-of-a-kind antique, in excellent condition, is a collector's dream—and it's valued at $12,500!

Broderie Perse Crib Quilt

This quilt is a rare find, a Broderie Perse Crib Quilt from the 1830s, and it's extra special because of its graceful and full design. It's richly colored with floral garlands made from chintz applique, a technique that involves applying fabric cutouts to a background. The background itself is quilted with a scrolling feather pattern. But, of course, beauty comes at a cost—this exquisite piece is priced at $11,000!

Vintage African American Abstract Outsider Folk Art Quilt

I love outsider art for its bold departure from tradition. African American quilts truly shine in their unique expression. This rare, museum-quality piece is from around 1930. Bursting with abstract patterns in predominantly green hues, it's a captivating 78 x 56 inches. Hailing from Green Castle, Missouri, this quilt, in good condition, can score an impressive $7,805!

Antique Miracle Chintz Quilt

Seeing this quilt (from eBay, naturally), the faded brown fabric made me think of families huddled beneath its warmth, sharing laughter and stories on long winter nights. This antique, dating back to 1820–1830, is a large handmade quilt in chintz fabric, perfect for a four-poster bed at 123 x 116 inches. Over 180 years old and in exceptional condition, it's not just a quilt—it's a piece of history, and it's valued at $7,500!

Patriotic Wwii u.s. Navy Commemorative Quilt

As the proud granddaughter of a WWII pilot, it's always amazing to see my grandpa's WWII tags and medals. Owning this quilt brings you closer to a part of American history. Made from hand-pieced, hand-appliqued, and hand-quilted cotton, it's a patriotic masterpiece. Adorned with U.S. Navy symbols like stars, stripes, submarines, eagles, and more. It measures 68 by 100 inches. Featuring the SS-65 submarine and USS Breckinridge, this gem is valued at a massive $6,750 on eBay.

Center Medallion Applique Quilt With Lovebirds

This quilt, in particular, made me think of my grandma—she loved these kinds of bold floral designs. Crafted around 1880 in Pennsylvania, this appliqué quilt is a treasure. The center medallion, adorned with lovebirds, stands out against a solid background quilted in diamond designs. Sized at 78″ x 80″, this nearly 150-year-old piece from Pennsylvania, renowned for its quilting tradition, comes with a price tag of $6,500!

Trip Around the World Quilt

Imagine the time and detail it took to sew each tiny square onto this incredible quilt. An antique from the late 19th century, this Trip Around the World patchwork quilt is a vibrant blend of colorful cotton patches, measuring 68.9 inches tall and 64.97 inches wide. While there are many variations, this one is priced at $6,486!

Red and Yellow Birds New York Quilt

If I were to describe this quilt, I'd say I'm awestruck by the precision of every tiny stitch. It's like each one is as delicate as a grain of sand, yet together, they create a vibrant scene bursting with life. This antique, from the 1850s, is a handmade masterpiece from New York, adorned with intricate details of red and yellow birds, berries, and lavish floral trees in urns. Its rarity and age make it highly sought-after by collectors, valued at $6,000!

Starbursts Quilt

This mid-1800s Starbursts Quilt is a rare and well-preserved piece of American quilting! This patchwork beauty, made of cotton around 1850, spans 80 by 88 inches and is in excellent condition. The blue and ivory chintz border adds a touch of floral charm. Handcrafted with meticulous care, it showcases red starbursts and fabric-filled diamonds. This unique quilt isn't mass-produced, and its craftsmanship comes with a price tag of $5,900!

45-Star Wool Flag Quilt

Step into American history with this early 20th-century quilt! Featuring 45 stars representing the states of that time, it's a captivating piece for history enthusiasts. Crafted in the Adirondack style between 1910 and 1920, this wool flag quilt is hand-sewn and quilted, backed with matching blue cotton. Standing at 72 inches tall and 85 inches wide, it's in good condition, showing a bit of age wear. This historical gem is valued at $5,495 today.

Grandmother's Flower Handmade Patchwork Quilt

This quilt holds whispers of family, tradition, and cozy nostalgia. Handmade with love, it's a queen-sized patchwork beauty with a timeless floral pattern. Crafted in 1940, it's not just an antique—it's a cherished heirloom made by a grandmother for her granddaughter. With no rips, stains, or tears, it's valued at $5,000.

American Civil War Era Southern Quilt

This antique quilt is hand-stitched from wool and homespun blankets; it boasts a patchwork design of diagonally stitched squares in navy blue, brown, red, and gray. Likely crafted from repurposed Civil War clothing, it's a historical treasure measuring 63 inches wide and 73 inches long. Priced at $4,900, this quilt is a window into American history!

Antique Victorian Embroidered Silk Quilt

Go back to 1884 with this stunning hand-stitched Victorian masterpiece! Probably a family tree quilt, it boasts 72 squares, each adorned with initials or names, and a special “Tacy Lukens” square. Crafted from silk or velvet, it showcases decorative stitches, embroidery, and even painted designs like flowers with a plush trapunto effect. Velvet edges add a touch of luxury, while the quilt's back is thicker silk or shiny cotton. This special textile is on eBay for $4,600!

Holmes Co. Antique Amish Quilt

This quilt sparked my imagination about the hands that carefully crafted it. Was it a woman swaying on a porch swing, surrounded by nature's hum? Or a group of women laughing in a barn as they worked together? This well-preserved Amish quilt, with its geometric pattern and postage stamp nine-patch corners, is from 1930s Ohio. Amish quilts hold a rich heritage, making them a collector's dream, and this one, priced at $3,895, is no exception!