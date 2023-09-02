Nail-Biting Cinema: 25 Anxious Movies That Will Totally Stress You Out

Some movies can give you a feeling of anxiety, complete with heart palpitations and sweaty palms. Many anxiety-inducing films are horror movies or thrillers, but not all. Check out 25 movies that will likely give you that sweaty, nervous feeling.

1. Uncut Gems (2019)

Uncut Gems is a fantastic movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole time. Do you know how sitcom characters constantly put themselves in bad situations? This movie is like that but not funny and very dramatic, so you'll feel anxious on behalf of Adam Sandler's character the whole time.

2. Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is a historical war film that offers an intense look at what it's like to put your life at risk in battle. Allied soldiers are surrounded by a large German army, creating an overarching feeling of being trapped throughout the movie.

3. Mother (2017)

This eerie psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence will make your palms sweaty. It offers the perfect amount of violence and suspense to make you wholly uncomfortable for two hours. This fever dream of a movie with leave you unsettled and stressed out.

4. Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash is a drama about a first-year music student who experiences the fear and anxiety of studying under a well-respected teacher named Terrence Fletcher. The yelling, the need to be perfect, and the use of fear and intimidation to teach will leave you feeling scared.

5. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

In this movie, the main character deals with an excess of anxiety, worsened by his decision to confront his darkest fears following his mother's death. Guilt is a major theme of the movie, and by the end of the journey, you'll feel like you've done something wrong and will be teeming with anxiety. You're welcome?

6. Enemy (2013)

Enemy is anxiety-inducing for several reasons, starting with how the main characters are identical in appearance. The two characters become creepily obsessed with one another and their lives. For many, the idea of meeting your look-alike is unsettling and disturbing.

7. Meet the Parents (2000)

Not all anxiety-inducing movies are horror films. Meet the Parents is meant to be a fun comedy, but the idea of being tested and judged by someone as intense and terrifying as Jack Byrnes is enough to stress anyone out. Meeting your partner's parents is stressful enough, and this movie embodies many people's worst fears for this kind of encounter.

8. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is one of the most masterfully suspenseful films I've ever seen and will have you wringing your hands the whole time. It's not just the terrifying story; it's the raw performances from the actors and the many quiet moments in the film that will stir anxiety even in the most peaceful people.

9. All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

The name of this film says it all. If you want a movie that will ignite your social anxiety, look no further. This horror movie will confirm all your worst fears if you've ever been worried that your friends don't like you and talk about you behind your back. If you watch it with friends, don't be surprised if you start side-eyeing each other.

10. As Above, So Below (2014)

If you have claustrophobia, get ready to be wildly uncomfortable for 90 minutes. In this film, a team of explorers goes below the streets of Paris and into the catacombs. Most of the movie is made of tight shots where the characters squeeze through small spaces and try not to get trapped.

11. Gravity (2013)

For many people, the idea of drifting into an abyss is terrifying, whether it's to the depths of the sea or into the expanse of space. Well, this movie is about the latter, as two astronauts try to survive in space after their shuttle is destroyed. The dizzying shots of Sandra Bullock being tossed around in space will immediately trigger your anxiety and maybe even make you nauseous.

12. Panic Room (2002)

Easily one of Jodie Foster's best movies, Panic Room is about a woman and her daughter who hide in a panic room when three men break into their home. Temporarily safe but also trapped in the panic room, the main character tries to figure a way out. And time is running out, as she's a diabetic who needs insulin to survive.

13. The Witch (2015)

This folk horror film will make you feel paranoid and anxious from the start, and it only gets worse. Set in the 1630s, a family is ostracized by their community to live alone in the woods. After their newborn son goes missing, the family members turn on one other, slinging horrible accusations and attacking each other as strange happenings occur on their farm.

14. The King's Speech (2010)

You don't need to have ever experienced a speech impediment for this movie to give you anxiety. It's a true story about King George VI's struggle to deliver speeches and take his rightful place on the throne. You'll feel stressed on his behalf every time he steps up to the microphone, but you also want to root for him!

15. The Invisible Man (2020)

Can you imagine being stalked by someone you can't see? In this movie, Elisabeth Moss plays a woman whose ex-boyfriend stalks her, but she can't see him thanks to an invisible suit he created. The many silent moments and eerie scenes will have you gripping the arm of the couch.

16. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a dizzying psychological thriller about a woman slowly losing her mind as she strives for perfection. The movie blurs the line between fantasy and reality, making the viewer feel just as confused and crazy as the main character. The unorthodox cinematography and chilling performance from Natalie Portman will send a tingle up and down your spine.

17. The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's iconic movie The Shining is terrifying, but he creates a distinct setting that easily induces anxiety. The creepy phantoms that appear to Jack are deceptively friendly, but you can feel the evil lurking. And Kubrick creates a labyrinth of hallways for Danny to ride his bike around, which disorients and unsettles the viewer.

18. Funny Games (2007)

Despite the title, this movie is definitely not a comedy. This psychological horror movie is about two disturbed men who take a family hostage in their own home. The way they toy with the family and take joy from torturing them physically and psychologically is enough to make you invest in a new security system.

19. Prisoners (2013)

Jake Gyllenhaal is a master at making me anxious, and Prisoners is a prime example. A desperate father is determined to find his lost daughter and decides not to wait for the police to find her. While movies with similar plots aren't quite as anxiety-inducing, the music, cinematography, and performances are particularly eerie, stressing out anyone who watches it.

20. Melancholia (2011)

This apocalyptic film is stunningly beautiful, which only makes the story scarier. While many stressful movies are fast-paced, this one is supremely slow, which creates a different kind of anxiety and suspense. It's painful to watch and isn't something many would rewatch, but you'll never forget how it made you feel.

21. It Follows (2014)

It Follows is about a nightmarish creature that follows people after they hook up with someone, almost like the worst STD ever. The characters' inability to get rid of the supernatural follower and the relentlessness of the creature ensure you'll be sweating throughout the movie.

22. A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place is one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, and the constant silence makes it all the more terrifying. I challenge you to watch this movie without holding your breath for most of it, as it makes viewers feel like they have to be just as silent as the characters.

23. The Shallows (2016)

In The Shallows, a surfer is attacked by a shark only 200 yards from shore. She has to fight for her life to make the short but treacherous and harrowing journey back to land. The turbulent underwater shots and Blake Lively's intense performance will make you never want to go into the ocean again, even just to dip your toes in.

24. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Triangle of Sadness is an unusual comedy-drama about rich people on a yacht that pirates attack. Everything from the tumultuous storms that rock the boat wildly to the food poisoning everyone experiences to the seedy behavior on the island they end up on will make you uncomfortable and stressed out until the final moments.

25. Argo (2012)

Argo is a fantastic movie about a CIA agent trying to rescue six Americans stuck in Tehran during the hostage crisis. The movie makes you feel like you, or the characters, will be caught and stopped at any second, as the rescue operation is extremely precarious and the stakes are high.

Source: Reddit.