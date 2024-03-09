Discovering California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Within California, there are many varying landscapes to explore across its over 100,000 square miles. While most associate The Golden State with its famous beaches, it also boasts mountains and deserts. A special place in the desert draws many San Diego locals and visitors each year. It's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, full of wondrous activities, sights, and scenic views at nearly every corner.

About Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Anzo-Borrego Desert State Park, known as Anza-Borrego to locals, is 600,000 acres and is the largest state park in California. The park’s name comes from the combination of Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza and the Spanish word for bighorn sheep, borrego. It features 500 miles of dirt roads and 12 wilderness areas, offering an up-close look at the gems of the California desert.

Anza-Borrego is a must-do day trip from San Diego for any adventuring visitor or local. It’s adjacent to the community of Borrego Springs, making for an excellent combination for a weekend getaway from nearly anywhere in Southern California. Anza-Borrego is a place San Diego locals have frequently enjoyed and we can offer these recommendations.

Planning Your Visit

There are several routes from San Diego to the Visitor Center, depending on where your starting point is. All are scenic, take around two hours, and can be done in any vehicle. Along SR 22 just before heading down into Borrego Springs, the Montezuma Valley Road Lookout is a picture-worthy stop. On one trip, we were fortunate enough that several of the often elusive bighorn sheep appeared along the roadside.

The Park is on the eastern side of San Diego County but extends into parts of Imperial County and Riverside Counties. The drive travels through the Peninsular range of mountains with amazing views of the Colorado desert bowl. Upon entering the park, you’ll pay a $10 per day use fee at one of several locations.

Visiting Anza-Borrego will require a car to get around, and for much of the backcountry and offroading sections, a four-wheel drive vehicle will be necessary. The Visitor Center offers a map detailing the types of roads in the park. The weather in Anza Borrego varies due to the park’s size and diverse elevation changes. It’s best to prepare for any temperature changes and wind patterns. Summertime weather can be hot and dangerous, so the ideal visit is during the other three seasons.

Start at the Visitor Center

An ideal first stop when visiting Anza-Borrego is the Visitor Center, where knowledgeable rangers can provide maps and information. The inside of the center features exhibits detailing the history and environment of the desert. It also features a 15-minute film titled A Year in the Desert. Outside the center, take the trail through the adjacent desert garden, highlighting some of the vegetation found throughout the park. It includes native desert scrub species, cacti, and wildflowers during the spring bloom.

Hike Slot Canyon and More

If you’re looking for a unique experience, then Slot Canyon is a must-do. The trail is down a 2-mile dirt road suitable for two-wheeled drive vehicles. Rely on the Visitor Center map and GPS to this hard-to-find location. The hike rises 50 feet in elevation, featuring 40-foot high canyon walls, and has options for either a one-mile short version or a 2.3-mile loop. The coolest part of the hike is the sections where you have to squeeze through tight parts of the canyon wall.

Another popular trail to trek is the 3-mile round trip Borrego Palm Canyon Trail, accessed from the end of the main campground road. Imagine seeing a forest of palm trees in the middle of the desert. The 1.5-mile trail leads to an overlook of the palm area, recovering from a past fire. The park has six other self-guided nature trails where visitors can enjoy the desert landscape. These are just a few of over 90 hiking trails in Anza-Borrego of varying lengths and skill levels.

Catch a Sunrise or Sunset at Font’s Point

Font’s Point features a spectacular overlook of the Borrego Badlands and the Salton Sea, and it is the ideal place to catch a sunrise or sunset. After the four-mile deep sand drive to the Point, there’s a short walk up the viewpoint. This excursion is only suited for a four-wheel drive vehicle, and even then, it is still very bumpy. It’s well worth the trek for the perfect purple and orange hues from the sun over what’s known as the “Grand Canyon of California.” It’s a pristine display of the four-million years geological history of the area.

Side Trip to the Salton Sea

The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, is a great side trip outside the park. This low-lying saline lake is 35 miles long, 15 miles wide, and has about 130 miles of shoreline. Even though it’s saltier than the ocean, the Sea still provides an abundance of fish used as a food source for migratory birds. Visitors will enjoy various geological and volcanic features that have popped up from the magma chamber beneath the 227 feet below sea level.

Wildflower Viewing

Each spring, the Anza-Borrego desert becomes an oasis of wildflower blooms. The blooms start in late February or early March. In addition to varieties of cactus bloom, other flowers include pink sand verbena, red chuparosa, and yellow brittlebush. The park offers wildflower updates on its website, a wildflower hotline, and a viewing map at the Visitor Center. Guests should follow “Leave No Trace” principles and do not step on or remove flowers. Viewing Anza-Borrego during the “super bloom” is a breathtaking experience if you don’t mind the crowds.

Camp Overnight

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is so expansive that exploring it can take multiple days. Additionally, being designated as a dark-sky park offers a prime opportunity to view the night sky at its finest. Anza-Borrego is considered a camper’s paradise because it allows free dispersed camping anywhere in the backcountry. In addition, it offers five established campgrounds and eight primitive campgrounds.

The established campgrounds include Borrego Palm Canyon, Tamarisk Grove, and the Horse Camp (which allows horses and RVs/trailers). Primitive campgrounds are Sheep Canyon, Mountain Palm Springs, and Bow Willow, with vault toilets only. Campground reservations are available seasonally from October through April. Nearby Borrego Springs offers additional overnight stay options.

Agua Caliente County Park is the largest park and my top choice for most amenities. There are over 130 sites featuring both full and partial hookups, tent sites, a group area, and seven camping cabins. The highlight here is the three natural pools, which feed off the park’s mineral water. Agua Caliente is most popular in winter, so reservations tend to fill up fast.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park serves as a desert wonder ground for visitors from all over Southern California. From abundant hiking, camping, and stargazing, days and nights in the park are magical. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the somewhat elusive borrego themselves. It’s a place we find ourselves returning to often for some desert solitude.