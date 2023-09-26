AOC Says She Supports The UAW but She Drives a Tesla and Just Got Grilled for It

The recent United Auto Workers Strike has been the talk of the town, and most influential political leaders claim to be on the side of the union. Biden, Trump, and now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all say they side with the union, but we all know that actions speak louder than words, and AOC was just called out for owning a Tesla.

What's so wrong about Tesla? Well, Tesla is non-union. This means AOC's car of choice is not from one of the big automakers she claims to represent.

Here's how it went down: this past week, Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CBS to discuss President Biden's plan to visit Michigan autoworkers to show his support of the UAW strike. And while she was on air, host Margaret Brennan wondered about AOC's vehicle.

Brennan said, “UAW already makes some electric vehicles, so…is it a problem with the quality? Is it a problem with the style? Is the market just not there?”

AOC did not skip a beat in her response as she claimed they purchased their Tesla during the pandemic when traveling back and forth between Washington and New York. She said that they determined that buying an EV would be their safest bet, and this was before UAW had come out with some of their newer, longer-range models.

She added that they are already talking about trading in their Tesla for a new car and may choose one from one of the union-made EV options.

The good news is that she has plenty of options to choose from. Ford has four all-electric options: The 2023 Mustang Mach-E, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, the 2023 E-Transit van, and the 2023 Maverick.

General Motors has 10 EV options, including the GMC Hummer EV SUV, which, in my opinion, is a really cool option. Stellantis brands also have many more EV options, showing their commitment to an all-electric future.

These three brands announced their goals for 40-50% of their sales to be all-electric vehicles by 2030. As the UAW strike plays out, these brands' future will also be determined.