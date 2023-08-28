Apocalyptic Anticipation: 15 Movies That Raise Doubts About Reaching 2024

Apocalyptic movies have long captured our fascination with the world's end, providing a glimpse into what could be in store for us. In this post, we've compiled a list of 15 apocalyptic movies that may predict the end of 2023, from dystopian visions of a world gone awry to catastrophic disasters that threaten to wipe out all life on Earth.

1. Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Dr. Stangelove is a Stanley Kubrick black comedy film that satirizes the Cold War nuclear conflict fear between the Soviet Union (USSR) and the United States.

2. Don't Look Up (2021)

Don't Look Up is an apocalyptic political satire black comedy. It follows two astronomers who try to warn humanity about a comet coming that will destroy human civilization.

3. Knowing (2009)

Knowing follows a boy who finds a cryptic message in a school's time capsule 50 years after being preserved. And his father and professor, who figured out the encoded message, accurately predicted past events while actively predicting the future, including global destruction.

4. Contagion (2011)

Contagion is a medical thriller with an all-star cast. It follows a contagious virus that evolves into a worldwide pandemic by respiratory droplets. Medical researchers rush to contain the virus while introducing a vaccine that contains its spread.

5. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow is a sci-fi disaster film depicting catastrophic climatic effects after the circulation of the North Atlantic Ocean is disrupted. As a result, extreme weather events cause global cooling and a new ice age.

6. Cabin in The Woods (2011)

The Cabin in the Woods is a horror comedy following a gang of college students retreating to a secluded cabin in the forest. The students fall prey to zombies while two technicians manipulate circumstances in an underground bunker.

7. Melancholia (2011)

Melancholia is an apocalyptic drama film following two sisters, one of whom gets married right before a rogue planet is about to collide with the Earth for a global cataclysm.

8. 28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later is a post-apocalyptic horror story following a bike courier awakening from a coma to discover a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus accidentally unleashed, causing a total breakdown of society.

9. Threads (1984)

Threads follow two young lovers in England when the Soviet Union and the United States go to war. After a nuclear attack destroys a NATO base, the couple is separated. And the young woman (pregnant) must navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape to survive.

10. Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a miniseries that follows a group of traveling performers getting by after a flu pandemic caused civilization to collapse twenty years ago. Along their travels, they encounter a dangerous cult with a sinister leader.

11. This Is The End (2013)

This Is the End is an apocalyptic comedy following fictionalized versions of its ensemble cast during the wake of a biblical apocalypse. It stars James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, and Emma Watson.

12. Miracle Mile (1988)

Miracle Mile follows a couple whose first date goes awry after a threat of a nuclear attack hitting Los Angeles within an hour. Nonetheless, the couple finds each other in chaos and scrambles to survive together.

13. I Am Legend (2007)

I Am Legend follows Robert Neville (Will Smith), the last survivor in New York City after a plague has taken over, killing most of humanity and turning everyone else into horrible monsters. While he's the only one, he still has hope for a better future and spends his time looking for a cure for the disease.

14. 12 Monkeys (1995)

After the future is devastated by disease, a convict named James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that has wiped out most of the Earth's population. But finding the answers in 1990 is harder than anyone could have thought.

15. Children of Men (1988)

In Children of Men, the near-future world is in a chaotic state as women are suddenly infertile, dropping birth rates across the world. But everything changes when Theo Faron meets Kee, everything changes when he realizes she's the only pregnant woman on Earth.

Source: Reddit.