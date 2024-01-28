Apple’s EV Is Getting Pushed to 2028

We reported in October that Apple's long-gestating electric vehicle (EV) would be getting a 2026 release; however, according to a report from Car and Driver, that's no longer the case. The release of Apple's mysterious, hotly anticipated first entry into the car world is now eyeing a 2028 debut.

What's Going On With Apple's Car?

Apple first announced that it would build a fully autonomous EV around a decade ago. However, it has yet to even release a prototype since then. (Not even Elon Musk delayed the Cybertruck this much.) Apple is (hopefully) learning that manufacturing a car is significantly different from making cell phones and computers.

According to Car and Driver, Apple had initially eyed a 2024 start date for production, only to retract it and later offer 2026 as its new production start date. It's also worth noting that Car and Driver's report states that Apple's new 2028 production start date is the “earliest” the tech giant's EV would go into production.

Like Tesla's much-delayed stainless steel electric pickup truck, Apple's EV will differ from what the company initially proposed. Originally, Apple promised a fully autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or foot pedals. Apple also intended to have a unique seating arrangement where all the passengers could face each other to converse. The idea was that the vehicle would drive while people could talk to each other — or stare at their cell phone screens without engaging.

However, self-driving technology has yet to advance to full autonomy. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) latest J3016 update, fully autonomous vehicles are SAE Level 4. There are currently no SAE Level 4 vehicles on the road, with Mercedes-Benz's upcoming S-Class sedans and EQS EVs being the most advanced self-driving cars with SAE Level 3 tech. Yet, even Mercedes's most advanced “hands-free” driving vehicles are only licensed to operate those modes under specific circumstances in California and Nevada. The technology for Apple to achieve what it initially set out to do with its EV is still a long way off.

Car and Driver reports that “Project Titan,” as Apple has code-named its electric vehicle, will feature “Level 2+” autonomous driving technology instead. It's crucial to note that the SAE has never made “Level 2+” an official classification for autonomous driving functions. It's just something Apple made up. It's essentially promising that “Project Titan” will have more autonomous features than what usually comes with SAE Level 2-equipped vehicles. The company's long-term plan is to have these vehicles be able to upgrade to SAE Level 4 driving tech when it's available.

Given how Apple keeps delaying its electric car and that there's currently only one vehicle with DMV permits to operate its SAE Level 3 “hands-free” driving system (and only in two states), we don't expect to see Apple's car or SAE Level 4 driving on the road anytime soon.