10 Takeaways From Apple’s New AirPods Case Announcement

In what can only be described as the most unorthodox Apple move yet, the US tech behemoth released its new-look AirPods case, complete with an interactive screen. One cultural critic shared the following:

1. This May Hurt a Little

The first thing that comes to mind is a medical device for checking blood pressure. This sterile, white pragmatism is a far cry from the sleek, silver finish that brought Apple dominion in the early '00s. As per usual, the online community is bristling with thoughts on this new design, too. Here are some takeaways.

Our first entry nails it with a throwback to the '90s: Tamagotchis.

It's called a Tamagotchi — María Renée Estrada (@mareslu_) April 6, 2023

2. Made in Japan (Disclaimer: They Are Not Made in Japan)

However, knowing Apple, we may yet see something that resembles the famous Japanese precursor to the hand-held gaming console. One member of the thread is not happy:

omg don’t give them ideas — The Seasoning Police (@PFemme2) April 6, 2023

3. Long Live The '90s

Next, our follow-up commenter joins in with the '90s theme, reminiscing about that kid everybody knew who carried a pager. It was usually someone dealing in illicit substances — at least where I grew up it was.

Is there a clip on the back for your scrub pants?

cuz that's a pager. — Marlowe Roy (@AuthorMarlowe) April 6, 2023

4. Or The New Millennium

If it ain't broke, or so the saying goes. Mr. Silver pines for a time when Apple products had the cool circle dial and looked futuristic. I am with him: I loved the iPod.

Bring back the iPod — Michael Silver (@BigEastSilver) April 6, 2023

5. The Land Before (Face) Time

As did this Apple fan, who takes us back to 2005 and the iPod Shuffle. Just imagine a time when we didn't have so many social media threads to discuss matters — we did it mostly in person and couldn't use avatars. Disclaimer: I miss the '00s.

“apple remakes an ipod shuffle” — Amanda Young (@amandavertigo) April 6, 2023

6. The Love-in Starts Here

An iPod fan enters the chat to share some love (before the customary plea for follows).

Throwback to the good old days when iPods ruled our playlists 🔥🎶 #nostalgia See my homepage plz — BARTLETT 💗 Temu promoter 😃 (@BartlettNedra) April 6, 2023

7. Drinking the iPod Kool-Aid

This contributor is drinking the same Kool-Aid. Although, I would say the revolution part wasn't all to the music industry's benefit — but that is another thread.

That's not just an iPod, that's a game-changing device that revolutionized the music industry and still holds a special place in our hearts #nostalgia #innovation 🔥🎶 — YETTA COOLEY ❕ My Shop is On Sale °• (@YCOOLEY4) April 6, 2023

8. Someone Misses Their iPod

The superlatives are still flying as I type:

An iPod? More like an iconic piece of music history that revolutionized the way we listen to tunes on-the-go 🔥🎶 #nostalgia #innovation See my bio bro — 🐫L|Sharma♉️ (@LSharma83144969) April 6, 2023

9. Full Circle

But let's get back to some critiquing. This gal mentions things going “full circle,” and I laugh at the irony.

lmao, full circle — neddie seagoon. (@sara__elle) April 6, 2023

10. I Said, Full Circle…

Get it? Full Circle? No? Well, this guy does:

Technology is a flat circle. — Michael J. Wilson (@wilsonmj) April 6, 2023

He refers, of course, to the circular dial on the original iPod. Jony Ive and Tony Fadell knew that the circle would be a success. And boy, it sure was. I am not sure about this design; it just doesn't seem like an Apple product.

If I walked into a store and saw this sitting on the shelf, I am not sure I would rush to buy one. What is the problem with having your phone in one hand and your AirPods in your, you know…ears?

