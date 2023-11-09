Will the Apple Titian EV Be a Game Changer for the Automotive Industry?

Has any company's products changed modern life for consumers more than Apple's?

The world's most successful fruit company has been at it for decades, first changing personal computers in the 1980s and, more recently, creating one of the world's most popular smartphones.

But it's possible that in the near future, Apple will introduce another product that could change consumers' lives even more drastically than any they've ever released: their first car.

What We Know About the Apple Titian EV

It's been reported that well over a thousand car-related engineers and experts have been hired to help Apple develop its first automobile.

The car is expected to be an electric vehicle (EV) with self-driving capabilities.

Initially, Apple's plan was for the Titan to be fully autonomous, as in it would not include a steering wheel or foot pedals, and would have a unique seating arrangement where all the passengers would be able to face each other like they're sitting around a table having a conversation. However, as anyone paying attention to the progression of autonomous vehicles undoubtedly knows, the self-driving technology wasn't exactly what they thought it would be. Apple had to shelve that ambitious idea and go with a more traditional vehicle plan.

In 2017, the California DMV granted Apple permits to test their self-driving technology, but for now, it's expected that the Titian EV will only be able to use its self-driving software on freeways. A human driver will be required to operate the vehicle on all other roads.

We have to say, though, that if they can pull that off at some point, it would be the coolest vehicle design we've seen since the Lexus that Tom Cruise drove around in Minority Report.

As of right now, Apple hasn't released too much information beyond that it's developing autonomous driving software, and it's expected to debut its first vehicle sometime in 2026 with a $100,000 price tag.

Given the amount of secrecy surrounding the project, along with just how high profile any updates would be, there's speculation that the project will see its release date pushed back. We wouldn't be surprised if this becomes a Cybertruck situation for the tech giant.

Now, what really makes this potentially so exciting is getting to see how Apple might integrate their numerous products and tech with this vehicle that some are dubbing the “iCar.”

All the typical bells and whistles associated with their iOS, such as voice commands, texting, and calling, would be fully integrated into the vehicle. What would really take the iCar's tech to the next level is the all-powerful new Apple chip that's being developed using machine learning. Allegedly, this chip would have four times the power of four Mac chips combined!

Additionally, the iCar's battery would use an innovative “mono cell” design that would allow individual battery cells to be grouped closer together, making for a more compact and efficient EV battery, which would also dramatically reduce the costs of the batteries themselves.

Because it's Apple, expect an interior that's as sleek as can be, just like all of their popular electronic products.

Also, expect it to come with Apple CarPlay and a large iPad monitor/touchscreen in the vehicle's center console. It's been reported that it will also have cameras in the dashboard to allow the car's features to be operated through hand signals.

While 2026 may still be a long way off, and the secrecy surrounding the project easily creates the impression that this is yet another wildly ambitious tech project that's going to be delayed (cough cough Tesla), Apple's stellar track record for releasing game-changing products leaves no doubt that when the Apple Titan EV is finally released, it will be a vehicle for the ages.