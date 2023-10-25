Apple TV+ Hikes Price Again, Has Doubled Since 2019 Launch

Apple TV+ is raising its monthly subscription rate again, from $6.99 to $9.99. When the streaming service launched in 2019, the price was $4.99 and remained there until last year. The price of an annual plan is increasing from $69 to $99.
“We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services,” said Apple in a statement. “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.”
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ is not the only streamer jacking up prices in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape. Earlier in October, Netflix increased the prices of its ad-free plans, while Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Discovery+, and Max have all raised their subscription prices. Apple TV+ is the only major streamer left without an ad-based tier.
Apple TV+ Prioritizes Quality Over Quantity
Apple TV+ doesn't have the massive library that streamers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video boast, but Apple TV+ hopes to lure viewers by featuring original programming with A-list stars. Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades on the comedy-drama Shrinking (pictured, top), also starring Jason Segel. The show premiered this year and already got nominated for two Primetime Emmys. Another Apple TV+ favorite, Ted Lasso (pictured, above), is a sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis. Ted Lasso won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other renewed Apple TV+ series include Severance, Surface, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest, Trying, Acapulco, For All Mankind, and more.
Apple TV+ original movies have scored major awards as well. CODA won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Apple also coproduced Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie sure to pick up multiple Oscar nominations in a few months.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Apple is also raising the price of its Apple One bundle accordingly, it disclosed Wednesday. Apple One includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and cloud storage, with other options that add services like Apple News. Apple News and Apple Arcade are also seeing price increases to $12.99 (up from $9.99) and $6.99 (up from $4.99) respectively.”
With regard to the Apple TV+ price increase, Apple is banking on its reputation for quality products and its history of loyal customers willing to pay more for anything with the company's name on it.
Robert DeSalvo is a professional writer and editor with over 25 years of experience at print and online publications such as Movieline, Playboy, PCH, Fandango, and The A.V. Club. He currently lives in Los Angeles, the setting of his favorite movie, Blade Runner. Robert has interviewed dozens of actors, directors, authors, musicians, and other celebrities during his journalism career, including Brian De Palma, Nicolas Cage, Dustin Hoffman, John Waters, Sigourney Weaver, Julianne Moore, Bryan Cranston, Anne Rice, and many more. Horror movies, sci-fi, cult films as well as gothic, postpunk, and synthwave music are what Robert geeks over.