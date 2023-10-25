Apple TV+ Hikes Price Again, Has Doubled Since 2019 Launch

Apple TV+ is raising its monthly subscription rate again, from $6.99 to $9.99. When the streaming service launched in 2019, the price was $4.99 and remained there until last year. The price of an annual plan is increasing from $69 to $99.

“We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services,” said Apple in a statement. “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ is not the only streamer jacking up prices in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape. Earlier in October, Netflix increased the prices of its ad-free plans, while Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Discovery+, and Max have all raised their subscription prices. Apple TV+ is the only major streamer left without an ad-based tier.

Apple TV+ Prioritizes Quality Over Quantity

Apple TV+ doesn't have the massive library that streamers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video boast, but Apple TV+ hopes to lure viewers by featuring original programming with A-list stars. Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades on the comedy-drama Shrinking (pictured, top), also starring Jason Segel. The show premiered this year and already got nominated for two Primetime Emmys. Another Apple TV+ favorite, Ted Lasso (pictured, above), is a sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis. Ted Lasso won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other renewed Apple TV+ series include Severance, Surface, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest, Trying, Acapulco, For All Mankind, and more.

Apple TV+ original movies have scored major awards as well. CODA won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Apple also coproduced Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie sure to pick up multiple Oscar nominations in a few months.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Apple is also raising the price of its Apple One bundle accordingly, it disclosed Wednesday. Apple One includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and cloud storage, with other options that add services like Apple News. Apple News and Apple Arcade are also seeing price increases to $12.99 (up from $9.99) and $6.99 (up from $4.99) respectively.”

With regard to the Apple TV+ price increase, Apple is banking on its reputation for quality products and its history of loyal customers willing to pay more for anything with the company's name on it.