Apple Watch 9: Release Date, Specs, Pricing, Rumors, And More

The Apple Watch remains one of the top smartwatches available in 2023. With the updated Watch SE and the brand-new Ultra model, the lineup may retain that crown for some time. As the Series 8 was outdone by these two newcomers in the wearable market, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will have much catching up to do.

The Apple Watch has been a big success for the company, essentially tying up the wearables market at the outset. We're eager to see what Apple will do with the following iteration of its digital Watch, which is currently scheduled for release in 2023.

While the iPhone 15 has been the subject of numerous rumors, the Apple Watch Series 9 has received less attention. With that being said, we anticipate improvements to the Apple Watch Series 9 in the areas of health tracking, communication, and safety. Due to watchOS 10, it might have an alternative design or unique functionality.

Apple Watch 9 Release Date

Even though Apple's release cycle has grown commodiously predictable over the years, we are all very curious about the Apple Watch 9 release date. Every other Apple Watch debuted in mid-September during the company's fall event, as opposed to the Series 7's mid-October release and the original model's April introduction. So, it's reasonable to assume that the Apple Watch Series 9 will continue in this vein.

Apple loves to host events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, although it doesn't specify a specific day. Thus, you may anticipate that the event will occur on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, 2023, depending on the year. But wait before you take out the permanent marker. Apple still needs to provide a date confirmation.

If you'll excuse the pun, Apple's release date for its smartwatches runs like clockwork. Let's take a look!

Apple Watch Series 8: September 16, 2022

Apple Watch Series 7: October 15, 2021

Apple Watch Series 6: September 18, 2020

Apple Watch Series 5: September 20, 2019

Apple Watch Series 4: September 12, 2018

Apple Watch Series 3: September 12, 2017

The company will likely keep the same cadence this year based on Apple's history. So, we expect the Apple Watch Series 9 to launch at an Apple event in September 2023.

Whether the Apple Watch Series 9 will debut alongside rival smartwatches is still up for debate. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to be coming in 2024. However, there have already been some rumors regarding it.

The Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra are some of the newest timepieces. Since Apple hasn't updated the Watch SE annually and significant hardware changes aren't expected until 2024, the device is unlikely to receive an update this year.

As a result, this year's lineup will likely consist of three models: the 41mm and 45mm models and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch 9 Price

The price of the Apple Watch Series 9 is another topic of discussion. With an aluminum body and Wi-Fi only, the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 presently costs $399. With Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, the stainless-steel variant starts at $699. The 41mm option is included at both prices. Apple is likely to maintain its current pricing structure for its bands. Since the release of the Series 3, the starting price for every Apple Watch model has been $399, representing just a $30 premium over the Series 2 it replaced. That is remarkable consistency. European nations, however, bore the brunt of multiple price rises in 2022. As a result, witnessing the base model in the UK increased by £50:

Apple Watch Series 8: $399/£419

Apple Watch Series 7: $399/£369

Apple Watch Series 6: $399/£379

Apple Watch Series 5: $399/£399

Apple Watch Series 4: $399/£399

Given that there has already been a price increase in Europe, we anticipate that the Apple Watch Series 9 will cost about the same as the Apple Watch Series 8 if it succeeds.

Apple released a more expensive Ultra model last year for $799 to accompany its primary product and a lesser Apple Watch SE alternative for $249. Likely, we should only be overly concerned about an Apple Watch Series 9 price hike if we hear a rumor to the contrary. Increases are minor in any case.

Apple Watch 9 Specs, Features, Rumors, and More

The Apple Watch Series 9's specifications are the subject of increasing rumors, which is good news for those hoping for extended battery life. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomburg and Leaker Instant Digital,, the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 will reportedly be used in the Apple Watch 9.

Beyond that, little is being said. It would be fantastic if, for instance, the new Watch adopted the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite capability. It could also get a new sensor for movement or health. The most recent sensor development is the Apple Watch Series 8 skin temperature, but there is unquestionably a market for features like blood pressure or blood glucose monitoring. Unfortunately, these features won't likely be ready for this year's Apple Watch, despite how helpful they would be.

The Apple Watch Ultra is expected to weigh less than the current model, according to a Webo post from July 2023. This might mean that the case would be thinner or smaller. The Series 9 watches might be lighter, although that is unknown. So, what can we expect from the new Apple Watch 9? Here's all we could see:

Design

According to rumors, Apple will continue with the same 41mm and 45mm display sizes as the Apple Watch Series 7 for another year. The Series 9 will be available in aluminum and stainless steel since the business now sells a titanium Apple Watch Ultra. The packaging is expected to be smaller than previous models.

Colors

Additionally, ShrimpApplePro revealed the future Apple Watch's color options. He believes a new pink color will be added to this smartphone, which is interesting because a prior rumor claimed Apple was getting ready to release a pink iPhone 15. The colors for the Apple Watch Series 9 are as follows:

Aluminum Stainless-Steel Midnight Gold Starlight Graphite Red Silver Silver Pink

Processor

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted the Series 9 would contain a new processor but no new sensors at the start of the year. Apple is working on a blood glucose sensor, although sources claim its release is still years away.

Although the speed of the new S9 chip is unknown, given that recent spec upgrades ranged from 20% to 30%, the forthcoming Apple Watch may see a similar improvement.

Sensors

No new sensors are expected for this year's Apple Watch. That said, this device will maintain the existing ones with these features:

High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular rhythm notification

Cardio fitness notifications

Temperature sensing

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

Fall Detection

Crash Detection

High-g accelerometer

MicroLED Display

Over the past few years, there have been many rumors regarding Apple employing MicroLED displays on various products, but the Apple Watch is the most likely candidate. After all, the Apple Watch had an OLED screen years before the iPhone did, so it stands to reason that Apple will also introduce its MicroLED screen on the Apple Watch. Switching to microLED has many benefits, including lighter, brighter, higher resolution, more power-efficient panels, and quicker response times.

The Apple Watch could soon have an even better display. Will it debut with Series 9?

Action Button

Could we see the Action Button come to the Apple Watch Series 9?

Apple unveiled the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra with a bewildering selection of functions and components last year. The newest Apple Watch model had the Action button, among other things.

The Apple Watch Series 9 could accommodate the Action button next to the Digital Crown on the opposite side. The Ultra can be programmed to perform particular tasks, including starting a stopwatch, an exercise, or a torch. This function would be a significant upgrade from the existing Apple Watch design.

5G

Even the most expensive Apple Watch Ultra has 4G LTE, making Apple Watches one of the only current Apple products without a 5G update. The Apple Watch is getting closer to being completely independent, so having the fastest connection possibly makes sense. There will undoubtedly be a few issues to solve, but Apple often excels at that.

Apple Watch Series 9 Will Be Powered by watchOS 10

Apple is counting on enhanced watchOS 10 features to make the Apple Watch Series 9 more appealing, as it won't have any ground-breaking hardware features. Apple added additional Sleep features, updated the Watch Faces, and added a new Medications app with watchOS 9.

Now, Apple claims that “virtually every app has been rethought.” This allows you to see and do more, which is especially helpful for an Apple Watch with a larger display, as these apps utilize the entire screen to create additional locations for content. In addition, Apple added two new Watch Faces, Pallet and Snoopy.

You may find the information you require beneath any Watch Face with Smart Stack widgets. To display widgets in the Smart Stack, turn the Digital Crown. There are several timers, your upcoming meeting, music playing, and other things.

Pressing the side button will now bring up the Control Centre. The new App Library is still opened by pressing the Digital Crown once and tapping it twice opens the cards you've added to your Apple Wallet.