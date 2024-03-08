Applebee’s, IHOP Joining Forces in Single Restaurant Experiences

If you’re a fan of Applebee’s and IHOP, you may be able to satisfy your cravings for both of these chain favorites at once. Applebee’s and IHOP are potentially working on a plan to merge their two restaurants into one combined location, which may be coming soon to the United States.

Applebee's and IHOP Are Planning To Share One Roof

During a recent earnings call, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton revealed that the company has already opened eight dual-branded restaurants in international markets, with the newest location opening in Leon, Mexico.

He explained the combined restaurants have a “shared back of house and a combined and blended front of house” where customers can flow between both restaurants, while having discrete entrances on the outside.

International Dual Locations Have Been Successful So Far

So far, the restaurants have been quite a success. Peyton claimed the revenues of the dual locations are two times or more than what they were previously when both restaurants had separate locations. The newest restaurant in Leon, Mexico “presents a compelling opportunity for further growth,” Peyton said in a statement to CBS News.

One reason the dual-branded restaurants have been so successful is their ability to serve meals throughout the day, from breakfast to dinner. IHOP is famous for its buttermilk pancakes and delicious breakfast meals, while Applebee’s serves a variety of hearty American-inspired lunch and dinner meals. Both restaurants are complementary to each other, which appeals to a wider range of customers.

Dine Brands Works Towards Increasing Profits

In an interview with Nation’s Restaurant News, Peyton explained the value of this dual-branded concept. “At breakfast, when there are more IHOP customers, customers can be seated in the Applebee’s area and vice versa at dinner,” he said.

The opening of dual restaurants is part of Dine Brands’ efforts to encourage growth in the franchise. Dine Brands shared its plan to close up to 35 unprofitable Applebee’s restaurants this year and spend more time focusing on profitable locations and incentives to encourage growth.