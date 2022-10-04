Wellness Features Make for the Hottest New Appliance Trends

Over a quarter (29%) of consumers prefer brands or products that protect their health.

Global consumer research conducted by leading appliance company Beko showed that four out of five consumers said their cooking behavior has changed due to the pandemic. 45% admit that COVID-19 is still a big concern for them. A whopping 90% want to continue with the habits they learned during lockdowns, and 50% say that home appliances helped improve their lifestyle in some way.

It's no secret that appliances these days come packed with features galore. Appliance manufacturers are paying more attention to how their products can improve our daily lives, from washers and dryers that save energy and water to refrigerators that alert you when food is about to go bad. And one trend that has been on the rise in recent years is wellness-focused appliances.

Here are the latest and most significant sensations in home appliances and how they can help us lead healthier lives.

Cooking Appliances

Cooking appliances continue to evolve for health-conscious consumers' needs. Topping the list is the steam oven. It uses steam to cook food quickly and evenly while preserving its nutrients.

Induction cooktops use magnetic fields to generate heat. According to EnergyStar, the per unit efficiency of induction cooking tops is about 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric resistance units and nearly three times more efficient than gas.

Air frying, a cooking method that uses hot air to circulate food, cooking it crisp on the outside while keeping it juicy on the inside, has gained popularity as people look for healthier alternatives to deep frying. The NPD Group says air fryer sales increased by 76% in the past two years. Air fryer usage has gone up by over 60%, while air fryer cookbook sales are up by 11%.

Sous vide, a cooking technique that involves sealing food in a vacuum-sealed bag and cooking it in water at a precise temperature, will become more mainstream as people learn about its benefits. With sous vide, food is cooked evenly and prevented from drying out.

It is easier now for many busy consumers to lead healthier lives by cooking nutritious meals at home.

Refrigeration Technology

Refrigerators have undergone a significant transformation in just a few short years. Once simply a way to keep food cold, today's frdiges now come packed with features designed to help families lead healthier lives. One of the most notable changes is the increasing emphasis on food preservation. As food prices continue to rise, consumers are looking for ways to extend the life of their groceries.

Refrigerators now come equipped with features like airtight seals, rapid cooling tech, and humidity control, which help to keep food fresh for longer. Many freezers now use ultrasonic waves to remove impurities from water, offering safer, cleaner craft ice that doesn't alter the taste of your favorite cocktail.

For the wine lover in the family, many refrigerators now come with built-in wine preservation systems. By keeping wines at the perfect temperature and humidity level, each bottle is as delicious as the last.

Cleaning Technology

Who would have thought that the most popular home cleaning appliances in 2022 would be those that focus on sanitization? But in a world still reeling from a pandemic, consumers are more interested than ever in appliances that can help keep their homes clean and sanitized. And manufacturers have responded with some innovative new features.

One of the most popular features is sanitization cycles in today's dishwashers. These special cycles help to kill bacteria and viruses, making your home safer for your family. Miele's ProfiLine, for example, can sanitize dishes with a final rinse temperature of up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

LG's QuadWash, according to Houzz, has a superheated steam function that activates at the end of the cycle. Also, many cleaning appliances now come with stainless steel interiors that look chic and help prevent bacteria growth.

If you're someone who suffers from allergies, you'll be happy to know that many appliances like the latest GE smart washers now come with a fabric refresher feature; it removes allergens from fabrics, making your home a more comfortable place to live.

A Kitchen Ventilation System That Supports Good Health

Air quality is a top concern for families across the country. The American Lung Association talks about the challenges triggered by poor ventilation and how to use ventilation to protect your health. Ventilation design and construction have evolved to help keep homes healthy and pollution-free.

In the kitchen, for example, downdraft cooktops are now connected to ventilation systems that automatically adjust to the amount of smoke and fumes generated, ensuring air quality remains high even when cooking large meals.

Furthermore, homes are now being constructed with enhanced air filtration systems that regularly remove pollutants from the air, including any odors or fumes from the kitchen. These new ventilation systems are highly energy efficient, saving you money on your utility bills.

Smart Automation

Voice-controlled smart automation has become one of the most popular features in new homes. An eye-opening smart home statistics by Techjury estimates by 2023, nearly 53.9% of households in the United States will have some form of smart automation, and 81% of consumers are more likely to purchase a new home that has smart technology. There are many reasons for this trend, but one of the most important is that smart automation can help people lead healthier lives.

For instance, you can program voice-controlled ovens to start cooking at a particular time and set voice-controlled fridges to keep food at a safe temperature. Devices paired with Google Home and Amazon Alexa can be used to set oven timers, adjust the temperature of homes, and even open the fridge door hands-free. These devices keep customers on track with their fitness goals by recording steps and heart rate and offering reminders to get up and move.

Voice-controlled lights improve home security and voice-controlled thermostats save energy. But perhaps the most important way smart automation assists people in staying healthy is by giving them more quality family time. Techjury says that smart home security not only provides protection but they also offer users peace of mind.

With voice-controlled systems taking care of mundane tasks like turning off the lights or setting the oven timer, families can enjoy each other's company without worrying about household chores. This is no small feat in an increasingly busy and stressful world.

As you can see, the latest trends in home appliances are all about wellness.

From sanitization cycles to energy-efficient ventilation, manufacturers are doing their part to help families stay healthy and comfortable. So if you're in the market for new appliances, keep these trends in mind. Your family's health is worth it.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced by Frenz Lifestyle Hub and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.