21 Apps Like Earnin (Payday Apps That Make Life Easier)

Increased inflation and rampant unemployment have made payday apps like EarnIn a go-to for many Americans.

Despite the stigma, there is no shame in needing help between paydays to meet your financial needs. Bills stack up, emergencies happen, and sometimes life comes at you fast. In 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that more than 40% of U.S. adults struggled to make ends meet. Considering what the living wage is in comparison to minimum wage across the United States — it should come as no surprise that people are struggling in an era where jobless claims are up.

Helpful Hint: Payday apps aren't always loans; sometimes, they are cash advance services. If you take out an advance of $100 through the app, the $100 is transferred directly from the direct deposit in your checking account when your paycheck hits. A paycheck advance is a better option than a regular payday loan because no hidden interest fees are associated. This is also an easy way to avoid more debt.

21 Apps Like EarnIn

We can help you map out a route to get yourself out of debt, but in the meantime, here are 21 apps like EarnIn that can help you make ends meet between paydays.

1. EarnIn

The EarnIn app offers a quick way to get an advance on your next paycheck by withdrawing small amounts of your earned wages. The best part is you won't have to complete an application or pay fixed fees. Download the app, connect your bank account, and get your advance. Some apps like EarnIn pop up monthly, but EarnIn remains one of the best cash advance apps and most user-friendly resources.

Maximum Advance: Up to $500/pay period

Turnaround: One to two business days

Interest Fees: None

Costs: None

2. Dave

Dave is a banking app that promises to put your financial mind at ease. The Dave app's offers interest-free cash advances for a small monthly subscription fee. Designed to help you avoid overdraft fees and missed bill payments, Dave's ExtraCash feature get you quick access to small cash advances instead of opting for a high-interest payday loan.

In addition, Dave is a great option if you're looking for assistance with budgeting or planning out monthly payments, as it prompts you when a due date is approaching and helps you plan a budget.

Maximum Advance: Up to $500

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $1 monthly fee

3. MoneyLion

MoneyLion is another personal finance app that helps you grow your financial stability. One of the best parts of the app is that it offers credit-building loans to help you build your credit with low APR loans ($500 for 5.99% APR). To receive payday advances, your paychecks must be deposited into your MoneyLion account, and you must pay for a monthly membership.

Maximum Advance: Up to $250/pay period

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $19.99 monthly fee

4. Brigit

Brigit is another app that notifies you about upcoming bills and overdraft risks. Still, it also offers up to $250 per pay cycle with no interest or hidden fees. The Brigit app connects to your bank account and offers an easy way to take out interest-free loans between your paychecks. The amount you can borrow is solely based on your bank activity, and you will need to have a history of maintaining a positive balance the day after your payday.

Maximum Advance: Up to $250/pay period

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $9.99 monthly fee

5. Chime

Chime is a banking app that makes banking more accessible for everyone. Sign-up is easy; eligible members can access fee-free overdraft protection, direct deposits two days early, no hidden bank fees, and a Chime debit card. This service involves opening a bank account with the app rather than using your current one.

Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck

Turnaround: Up to two days early

Interest Fees: None

Costs: Not applicable

6. Possible Finance

Possible Finance helps you access money, improve financial health, and reclaim what's yours. Loans for up to $500 can be repaid in installments. Those with bad credit have few means to improve their credit scores with Possible Finance.

Maximum Advance: $500

Turnaround: One day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: None

7. Vola Finance

Vola was designed for college students, but they're not the only people who can use it! To apply, all you need is a checking account that accepts ACH transfers and the willingness and ability to pay a membership fee of $4.99 per month. Like other financial apps, Vola monitors your finances to help you make intelligent choices with your money.

Maximum Advance: $300

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $4.99/month

8. Lenme

Lenme connects borrowers with lenders and individual investors to provide low-cost loans. Lenme uses technology to cut these unnecessary costs while providing immediate free access to thousands of borrowers looking for loans. Once you download the app, you will need to apply for the loan and choose the rate you're comfortable with.

Maximum Loan: $5000

Turnaround: Next day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: 1% of the loan total

9. LendUp

LendUp makes it easy to borrow money and get loan approval fast. After you apply online, you can get approved and paid in as little as one business day. Thankfully, good credit isn't available, and credit checks won't affect your score. LendUp is a friendly alternative to payday loan sharks. Especially since they offer free online courses designed to help you get control of your financial destiny.

Maximum Loan: $600

Turnaround: Next day

Interest Fees: Up to %1,000 APR

Costs: None

10. PockBox

PockBox connects you with short-term lenders that offer up to $2,500 in cash. Unlike payday apps like EarnIn, PockBox does charge interest. The APRs match your credit situation and the lender you qualify with. However, PockBox will still give you better rates than conventional payday lenders.

Maximum Loan: $2500

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: Between 200% to 2290% APR

Costs: None

11. SoLo Funds

SoLo Funds is an outlier compared to the other programs on this list, as it is a peer-to-peer lender and self-proclaimed “Community Bank.” The nice part is that SoLo has no hidden fees, funds can be transferred immediately, and you can qualify for up to $1000 soon after registering.

Maximum Loan: $1000

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: None

12. Zirtue

Zirtue allows you to borrow and lend money to family and friends. Once you download the app and choose a family member or friend to borrow from, you set your terms and agree on the loan. Zirtue makes it easy to receive your funds and set up automatic payments to pay off your loans quickly.

Maximum Loan: Varies

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: Varies

Costs: $5.99/month

Employer-Sponsored Apps

Employer-sponsored payday advance programs are often more common in retail, fast food, or office work, where employees are paid by the hour. Even if you don't work for a big chain corporation, your employer may be enrolled in one of these apps, which offer payday advances.

13. Rain Instant Pay

Rain Instant Pay helps employees get paid before payday, assisting employees to say goodbye to payday loans or overdrafts! If you're still living paycheck-to-paycheck and your employer is enrolled, this app is for you.

Maximum Advance: Based on your work hours

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: Free for employers; fees vary for employees

14. Even

Even is an employer-sponsored program, allowing employees to access various benefits, including early access to 50% of their earnings as they work. The app also offers financial planning tips, helping employees practice smart spending and saving. All of the payday advances are interest-free.

Maximum Advance: Based on your work hours

Turnaround: Same day

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $8 monthly fee

15. PayActiv

Your employer must sign up for PayActiv for you to be eligible for early withdrawals of your wages. Customers can take out up to $500 of their paychecks, subject to a $5 withdrawal fee. PayActiv also includes features like electronic bill pay, a budgeting tool, programs on financial literacy, and counseling.

Maximum Advance: Up to 50% of your paycheck

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $5/withdrawl

16. DailyPay

DailyPay is a flexible, user-friendly interface that helps employees get early access to their wages without disrupting their employer's payroll or paying costly overhead fees. Once your employer signs up, you can get your money before payday. There is a minimal fee for each transfer.

Maximum Advance: Based on hours worked

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $1.25/withdrawal

17. FlexWage

FlexWage allows employees to transfer their paycheck advances to prepaid cards for added convenience. Like most employer-sponsored programs, FlexWage does charge a withdrawal fee for advances. FlexWage is also web-based, so you won't have to download apps.

Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $5/withdrawal

18. TapCheck

TapCheck makes it easy for customers to access their earnings before their payday arrives. Employees can request funds and deposit them straight into their bank account with minimal effort. TapCheck is designed so that employees repay the cash advance amount with their next paycheck, making payback easy and seamless.

Maximum Advance: Based on your paycheck

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: Fee varies

19. Branch

With Branch, you can withdraw up to $500 in earnings each pay period. Withdrawals are free unless you request an instant withdrawal. To qualify for Branch, your employer must be enrolled, and you must set up a checking account to get direct deposits.

Maximum Advance: $500

Turnaround: Three days

Interest Fees: None

Costs: $3.99/instant withdrawals

20. Instant Financial

When your employer offers Instant Financial, you can instantly access your earned pay for free with a simple tap of an app. The program gives employees daily access to their earned wages and tips, with instant transfers delivered to them after Instant card after every work shift.

Maximum Advance: Based on shifts

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: None

Costs: None

21. Rainy Day Lending

Unlike other apps like EarnIn, Rainy Day doesn't offer wage advances. The lender provides users with personal loans and cash advances to help make ends meet. The APRs vary, but they try to match you with a loan best suited for you.

Maximum Loan: $2500

Turnaround: Varies

Interest Fees: Between 200% to 2290% APR

Costs: None

Update: According to a note from the Rainy Day founder that appears on its website, this company has closed down.