13 Apps Like Mistplay to Play for Money (Android and iPhone)

Let's be honest; we are all on our phones a lot. We spend hours texting, checking social media, looking for the latest sales, and playing games.

There are many gaming apps on the internet, but Mistplay has become one of the most popular apps on the market. Not just because it's a great way to earn a little extra cash while doing something you love but because the android app is filled with engaging games that will keep you occupied for hours.

Never fear iPhone users; Mistplay promises that an app is coming soon to Apple. But for right now, you can find it on Google Play.

What is Mistplay?

Great question!

Mistplay is a unique app that serves both game players and game studios. They put new games into gamers' hands everywhere while helping studios engage with their customers and get feedback. But that isn't even the best part of Mistplay — in exchange for trying out new addictive games, you are provided monetary rewards!

The company was founded in 2015 before becoming the first mobile gaming loyalty program in 2017. By the following year, they had over a million users, which keeps growing as more people learn about this super fun app.

As you participate in games, you will earn points that will help procure gift cards to various retailers like Amazon, Google Play, Visa gift cards, and many other popular brands. All while playing fun games like Dragon City, Cookie Harvest, and Words With Friends.

With Mistplay, you'll be eligible to receive compensation for your gameplay from the moment you start playing! So you won't have to worry about paying fees to download, join, or start playing games with Mistplay. There are no hidden fees involved!

Once you earn 1,500 Mistplay points, you can cash out for a $5 gift card. Trust us — earning 1,500 points is a breeze once you get caught up in one of these highly addictive games. You can even play with your friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn faster. One of the best features of Mistplay is that you can even communicate in-app while you play with their chat feature.

This is one mobile gaming app that you won't want to miss out on. Mistplay is popular and legit and boasts over 41,000 positive reviews on the Google Play Store. So if you're looking for cash-out apps, look no further than Mistplay.

Please find out more about Mistplay in our review of the app.

Looking for Apps Like Mistplay?

1. Gamehag

With Gamehag, you can play free online games to collect “Soul Gems” and exchange them for awesome rewards! You can earn free Robux, Steam Wallet, Prepaid Mastercard, and much more. Play games, complete tasks, and get rewarded! Gamehag is a lot like Mistplay and would be the perfect app to download if you're looking for a pair of apps to play games and earn with!

Play Gamehag Today

2. Swagbucks

Are you ready to earn some Swagbucks? Swagbucks is an excellent rewards site that gives you many ways to earn Swagbucks that you can redeem for great gift cards and PayPal cash. And yes, one of those ways to earn bucks is by playing free games! Of course, you used to do all this from your computer, but now it's an app you can play on the go!

If you shop online with your mobile device, Swagbucks will check for cashback offers that will help you save money too. An app that pays you and saves you money? What are you waiting for?

Swagbucks has a lot of different options, including gift cards for Walmart, Target, and Visa. So sign up and get started taking surveys that pay up to $35, playing games, and saving money.

Play Swagbucks Today

3. MyPoints

MyPoints is considered one of the best small task sites in the industry. You earn money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys. Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card, or get a transfer to your PayPal account. It is available on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!

Play MyPoints Today

4. Appstation

AppStation is an entirely free Android-only app that you can install and use to earn real rewards by playing games on your mobile phone. On AppStation, you earn free money within just a few hours of playing Casual, Strategy, Action, Puzzle, Adventure, Arcade, and many other games!

The platform is similar to Mistplay, where you can discover and play new and popular games daily from your list, spend time playing them, and earn coins to get gift cards. But don't worry if gift cards aren't your thinking — you can get PayPal money, free Steam codes, and several other great options. So select any game that you would like and start earning some coins!

Play Appstation Today

5. Solitare Cube

Solitaire Cube is an iOS-specific addictive mobile game where you can play Solitaire and compete in tournaments and head-to-head competitions with real cash prizes (where available). It's easy to get started! Just download the app, and the game will immediately match you up with other players matching your skill levels. The cash out is through PayPal, which is quick, easy, and streamlined.

Play Solitaire Cube Today

6. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. It's an established and well-known company that pays you for participating in easy online activities. You can take online market research surveys, read advertising emails, watch videos, search the web, complete offers, play games, print coupons, and more. All you have to do is spend 5-10 minutes on the app each day, and you can earn an extra $50 a month — just by playing games!

InboxDollars also allows you to earn cash by sharing your opinion and completing surveys. They also offer a generous sign-up bonus of $5 with a payout amount of $30 via check, card, or gift card. So what are you waiting for?

Play InboxDollars Today

7. Blitz

Welcome to Blitz, a brand new iOS-only bingo-style game where you can win real-world rewards and cash prizes just like Mistplay. This game boasts over 13K+ positive reviews in the AppStore. Even better? They have no minimum cash-out amount!

Historically, Bingo was a game of chance; if you were lucky enough to have the right card, you'd get a bingo. But now you are in control with Blitz. Everyone playing sees the same balls and cards. It takes concentration, speed, and strategy to become a bingo master.

Play Blitz Today

8. Bananatic

If you love trying out new games and providing feedback, check out Bananatic. Game developers use this app to test their new games and get reviews and suggestions for improvements. The app also features a fun community of gamers who can meet each other to discuss the games, bugs, game development, and more.

The sweet part is that you get rewarded in the game's virtual currency to play games, advance levels, and write reviews. And those rewards? You can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.

Play Bananatic Today

9. PCH Games

Did you know that Publishers Clearing House has a gaming app? If you didn't, you should check out PCHGames today and earn tokens! You can get access to daily scratch cards, instant win games, and popular games like solitaire or slot machines that could win you up to $2,500!

In addition, the tokens you earn while playing can be used to enter into prize drawings that could win you up to one million dollars. Beyond the prize drawings, you can also redeem your points for gift cards and merchandise giveaways.

Play PCH Games Today

10. Zynga Poker

If you've ever played games online, then you've probably played Zynga before. But have you ever thought of checking out one of the world's most popular online poker games? Zynga Poker has more tables, tournaments, jackpots, and more players to challenge than ever!

Whether you prefer a casual game of Texas Holdem Poker or competitive tournaments, Zynga Poker is your home for authentic gameplay.

Play Zynga Poker Today

11. Swagbucks Live

Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swagbucks LIVE app to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show. You can earn cash just for playing and play for the grand prize if you answer all questions correctly. The best part is that it's free to play.

You'll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple-choice answers in proper game show format. But be quick. You only get 10 seconds to select your answer, so be confident as you play! Even if you don't make it all the way to the top, you can still earn Swagbucks LIVE's digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use them to get a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem them for cash or gift cards.

Each game show lasts 10-15 minutes and can be found daily on the app. If you win, you can share a pot of $500-$1,000 with the other winners.

Play Swagbucks Live Today

12. VeryDice

Roll the dice with VeryDice and earn actual cash prizes! It's easy to download the free mobile app and start playing. The nice part is that when you first register, you're given 50 freerolls that help you earn “tickets” that can be used in exchange for cash prizes. It's a quick way to make extra money and is super addictive.

Play VeryDice Today

13. WorldWinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming app that allows you to compete against other people for real money. You can play in heads-up matches against others or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. The games list at WorldWinner includes various arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games. In addition, you may find familiar ones like Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This app requires deposits of $5, $10, or $20 at a time to test your skills.

Play WorldWinner Today

Wrapping up the Apps

Here at Wealth of Geeks, we recommend trying out Mistplay first. It's a pretty awesome gaming app that offers some addictive and fun games to try out. But, as you can see, there are many apps out there that are similar to Mistplay.

There are plenty of options to earn cash rewards by playing games on the apps! The best part of all of these apps is that you will have a lot of fun!

Gaming App FAQs

What Apps Pay You Real Money To Play Games?

Like any app available in the AppStore, many gaming apps are available. We recommend you try out Mistplay and download GameHag, Lucktastic, and Swagbucks. But if they aren't the perfect match for you, many other gaming apps pay you real money to choose from.

Is Mistplay a Legit App?

Yes! While you may not make enough money to pay rent, Mistplay is a legit way to earn extra monthly money by playing games! Having a little extra cash in your pocket or a sweet gift card to your favorite online store never hurts.

What Game App Pays the Most?

All gaming apps that pay you money have varying pay amounts, most of which rely on how many points you earn in-app. We think Swagbucks offers the highest payout, but it all depends on how much you pay and how quickly you rack up points.

Can You Really Win Money on Game Apps?

You sure can! You might not be winning cold, hard cash, but you will earn sweet gift cards and Paypal cash-outs by playing games. Some of the best apps are Mistplay, GameHag, and Swagbucks! There's no risk involved in downloading these apps and giving them a try for yourself.

What Apps Let You Win Real Money?

None of the apps will send you an envelope filled with cash, but you can earn real money through gift cards from all the apps we listed in this article.