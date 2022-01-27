90 Plus Apps That Pay You Real Money

Are you looking for cool apps that pay you???

You may have heard rumors that it's relatively easy to earn money using your smartphone. It's true!

You can download free money-making apps and start earning right away. Some pay you for playing games on your phone. Some let you make money from your daily walks. Some help you sell off some of that household junk you don't actually need.

Chances are, we've got an app on this list that's perfect for you.

The 90 Best Money Making Apps of 2021

Apps that Pay You to Play Games

1. Mistplay

Mistplay is one of our favorite apps here at YMG!

The app lets Android users easily make money while having fun and playing mobile video games. The only downside is that you can't get direct PayPal cash, but you can earn gift cards and sell them online for cash!

2. Luckstastic

Lucktastic allows users to sign up and start playing games and scratching tickets in exchange for prizes. Lucktastic is entirely free to play, and users win tokens or cash for every game they play.

The average game lasts about 30 seconds and requires users to watch a 30-second ad before playing.

3. MyPoints

MyPoints is one of the best small task sites on the internet. You can easily earn money by playing games, shopping online, watching videos, and completing surveys.

Every task earns you points, and you can choose from your favorite gift cards or transfer your payout to your PayPal account. MyPoints is available for both Android and iOS users. You can even earn a $10 bonus when you reach your first $20 in prizes.

4. InboxDollars

With InboxDollars, users can take surveys, open paid emails, and play games to earn money. The platform sets itself apart from other sites because it pays users with cash rather than points, and it pays directly via PayPal.

The downside is that it takes a little longer to get paid, as the minimum payout is $30. These small tasks, such as watching videos, completing surveys, and playing games, will have you earning more PSN codes in no time. The best part is that you can redeem your cash directly through PlayStation codes!

5. Microsoft Rewards

If you've been exploring ways to make quick cash online, you've probably heard of Bing Rewards. These days the site is known as Microsoft Rewards, and it is an easy platform to search, shop, or play to earn points. You can redeem your points for gift cards, sweepstakes entries, non-profit donations, and more.

6. PointsPrizes

Want to find a strategic way to maximize your wins? Try PointsPrizes! It will show you how to earn the most rewards as fast as possible.

7. Banatic

Banatic is another site that will reward you for playing and testing games. In place of points, you collect “Bananas” that you use as virtual currency. You can then put your Bananas toward a plethora of reward options, including Google Play codes or game keys. It's as easy as download, play, earn.

8. Solitaire Cube

Solitaire Cube is unfortunately only for iOS, but it's free, and it lets you play an unlimited number of matches. There are two ways to play: With the Practice League, your wins gain you points called Z Coins, that are redeemable for prizes. You can also play the Pro League, where you play with real money against other players. If you're good at Solitaire you can make big bucks this way.

9. Blackout Blitz

Blackout Blitz is another iOS-only app that turns a classic game into a quick money maker. With Blackout Blitz, you play a fast-paced version of bingo. While you're not going to make a fast $100, if you're lucky, you might be able to make $20 over a weekend. If you like bingo and like playing games on your phone, this is an easy way to make a few quick bucks.

Apps That Pay You for Your Opinion

10. Swagbucks

Swagbucks will give you $5 just for signing up, and you can make money relatively fast by taking surveys with them. Most surveys pay between $0.25 and $0.50, but some can be worth several dollars. Payout options vary, but for 1,000 points, you can purchase a $10 gift card of your choice.

11. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is one of the most trusted online survey sites. They connect companies that need market research with consumers in their respective markets. When you take surveys through Survey Junkie, you can make cash fast.

All you have to do is use the website or download the app to sign up. Most surveys pay between 100 and 200 points, which users can exchange for cash and online gift cards. The minimum cash out is $10, and it does take a while to build up enough points to get money back.

12. Prize Rebel

Prize Rebel boasts easy sign-up to complete online surveys. You earn points with each survey you take, accruing points to buy gift cards from retailers Amazon, Playstation, and iTunes, or you can get direct cash payouts to your bank or PayPal account.

13. Opinion Outpost

Opinion Outpost is great if you've got some spare time to spend taking surveys. Each survey you take enters you into a $10,000 quarterly drawing. What's excellent about Opinion Outpost is that you don't have to wait to reach a certain amount of money. You can start cashing out at $5 for PayPal deposits or Amazon gift cards.

Additional Survey Sites

14. Respondent

Respondent pays you for responding to surveys on the site. Depending on how many surveys you qualify for on a given day, you could make around $100 for an hour of survey taking. There is a 5% processing fee on the payouts, which are delivered to you via PayPal. The key is matching the demographics of surveys on the site. It's worth signing up for Respondent and checking in throughout the week to make some fast cash.

15. Harris Poll Online

Harris Poll Online is relatively easy to use. Users create accounts and when they match the demographics for a particular survey, they complete it. You can compare your opinions and experiences with other people taking the surveys, which is a unique feature of Harris Poll. Occasionally the surveys you participate in are part of national and international media polls. You earn points rather than cash with this site, which you can trade in for rewards.

16. Jobs2Shop

Jobs2Shop lets you become a mystery shopper overnight. Shop, play games, and offer your opinions to earn rewards. Some deals offer generous cash back, while others are incentivized with coupons and shopping deals. You won't get rich with Jobs2Shop, but you'll have a lot of fun.

17. MindSwarms

Mindswarms is perfect for you if you're comfortable recording video answers to survey questions. They usually take about 15-20 minutes, and each study pays $50 directly to you via Paypal. Mindswarms makes it easy to take surveys by offering a mobile app to take your surveys with you on the go.

18. Toluna Influencers

Toluna won't make you rich–some of the highest paying surveys only net you $15–but you can have fun giving your feedback. Like most other sites, you can choose between a PayPal payout or your pick of gift cards.

Apps that Pay You to Walk & Lose Weight

19. HealthyWage

HealthyWage is a reasonably straightforward fitness app that works best if you sign-up with a team of five or more people (if you can't, HealthyWage will find a group for you!). This app is all about weight loss and tracking your achievements with a little financial incentive thrown in. Start an account, set your weight loss goals, answer a few questions, and the calculator will reveal your prize amount. Once you hit your goal at the end of your challenge, you'll win that prize!

20. Achievement

Achievement is one of the best apps for walking. Once you set up an account, Achievement will monitor your daily walking and each step you take translates into points, which translates into dollars! For every 10,000 points you earn, you'll be eligible to receive $10. Once you're ready to cash out, the app will send you the money via PayPal or a deposit directly to your bank. Or you can set it up so the money goes to the non-profit of your choice.

21. Walgreens Balance Rewards Points

Walgreens Balance Rewards offers a points program that is similar to Achievement. To earn points, app users must complete the reward's challenges. These challenges often encourage users to meet a minimum step goal throughout their day, helping them incorporate walking into their daily routines. All you have to do is set up an account and start working on the daily challenges.

22. StepBet

StepBet pedometer app incorporates friendly challenge groups to motivate you to set walking fitness goals and achieve them in exchange for financial rewards. Create an account, determine your goals, and start walking. The key to StepBet is that you have to spend to make money, and the only way you lose is if you don't meet your goals. Adhere to the timeline set forth by your six-week challenge group and make some extra cash off your step-success.

23. DietBet

DietBet works just like StepBet, allowing you to bet on dieting goals. You've got to spend to earn, but you only lose if you don't meet the goals you set for yourself. If you are planning to diet, this is a great app to cash in on.

24. Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin is a fitness tracker that can help you make a little extra cash, but you'll have to earn enough points (or “sweatcoins”) to cash-out. If you're looking for a quick $1,000 in cash, you'll have to walk around 200 million steps. The only downside to Sweatcoin is that you can't earn your steps on the treadmill, so this app is best suited for users who have safe areas to walk and jog daily.

25. Lympo

Lympo free app for iOS and Android incentivizes you to adopt healthy habits by completing daily tasks for money and gift cards. Every day you will find new daily exercise activities to be completed. The great part about Lympo is that the challenges can be done inside or outside.

26. Higi

Higi is an activity tracker that won't pay you directly, but it will pay a charity of your choice. There are other ways to earn fun products from Higi. Consistently record and perform your daily and weekly health-related check-ins to earn rewards that let you buy products and gear through their reward vendors.

27. Charity Miles

Charity Miles lets users fundraise through walking. If you're hosting a walking event (like walk-a-thon), you can use the app to doubly benefit your cause. Encourage friends and family to walk together on a specific day to earn donations towards the charity of your choice. You can also use Charity Miles to track your individual walking adventures.

28. Race for the Cure

Susan G. Komen's Race for the Cure isn't an app, but you can find races and walks local to your area that can help you raise money for breast cancer research. It's a great cause to get behind if you love walking!

29. Heart Walk

American Heart Association's Heart Walk raises funds and awareness through walking, just like the Race for the Cure. You're still earning money, just for a cause instead of your piggybank.

30. stickK

stickK is a free app that incentivizes your exercise goals. The key to stickK is that you have to spend to earn, but if you're planning on losing weight, this is a great way to cash-in. After you create an account, you'll fill out a Commitment Contract and pledge to lose 1 pound per week for six weeks; after that, you put your money on the line.

Maybe you put in $60, so that's $10 a week. If you don't lose the weight, your money goes to a charitable organization.

Apps That Pay You for Shopping

31. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. There's no cost to join, and it's easy to use. Every time you shop — whether it's a big box store, your corner store, Walgreens, liquor store, or hardware store — just remember to scan your receipts!

Best of all, there are absolutely no hoops to jump through. Fetch doesn't make you fill out surveys; it's ad-free, and it doesn't require you to shop at specific stores to earn points.

32. Rakuten (Formerly Ebates)

Rakuten will pay you to shop online. If you're familiar with incentivized shopping apps, you'll recognize that Rakuten used to be Ebates. Sign-up is free and easy, and they even offer you $10 when you start! But you do have to spend $25 at qualifying shops within the first 90 days to get that cashout.

You can earn money by referring friends, earning coupons, and getting cash back from everyday purchases. Rakuten can be an easy way to generate a bit of passive income.

33. Earny

Earny is another excellent app to use while going about your regular purchasing. You'll get paid if something you buy goes on sale. The downside to the app is that you do have to pay 2$ a month to use it, but most users report a $75 a month gain thanks to the app.

If you make a lot of purchases or spend a lot of money at hotels each month, Earny might be right for you.

34. Ibotta

Ibotta is a cashback site that offers you $10 solely for signing up! To get cashback, all you have to do is upload photos of your receipts every time you shop online or in-store. You can even get $5 for getting friends to sign up for the service too.

35. Honey

Honey is a Chrome extension that follows you around the web as you shop, applying the best coupon codes available. For every 1,000 points you earn while shopping, you can get a free $10 Amazon gift card. This is a painless, easy way to get rewarded for shopping.

36. NCPMobile

NCPMobile is the exclusive grocery shopping app of National Consumer Panel that lets you earn gift cards and other shopping rewards for telling the panel about the items you purchase.

Additional Cash Back Apps

37. Be Frugal

Be Frugal boasts that they make earning easy because they don't make you first earn points or rewards. Add the extension to your Chrome browser and start shopping. They have around 5,000 stores in their system, so it should be easy to make your regular purchases and get cash back. They pay through PayPal, direct deposits, or checks.

38. Fluz

Fluz is a creative new app that can generate virtual gift cards for the orders you're already making. By placing your orders through the Fluz app, you earn an extra 1-35% cashback on your orders.

39. Pei

Pei is an app that earns you cash back or Bitcoin. All you have to do is add your credit card (with secure end-to-end encryption) and use it while making purchases at stores and restaurants. You can easily earn an extra 1-10% cashback at your favorites like Target, Starbucks, or any other popular brand.

40. Dosh

Dosh, like Fluz, Pei, and other cashback apps, enables you to make money from your regular purchasing habits. If you're a frequent traveler, be sure to use Dosh when you book your hotels, as you can earn up to 40% cash back at hotels across the globe.

41. Receipt Hog

Receipt Hog turns your receipts into cash. The more receipts you upload, the more coins you'll earn, and the more coins you make, the more rewards you'll get! It's a top-rated app, so expect to end up on a waitlist for a couple of days. But once you're in, it's easy to earn coins just by making regular purchases!

42. Freebird

Freebird is a great way to earn rewards every time you ride in an Uber or Lyft. Before you head out, check the Freebird app to see how you can earn during your rideshare.

43. GetUpside

GetUpside is a site that offers unbeatable deals on gas. You can earn upwards of 25¢/gallon cashback at some of the most popular gas stations along the East coast. This a great app if your side hustle involves driving a lot, or if you're commuting to work and looking for a little cash back love.

44. Yelp

Yelp may be best known as a review site, but did you know you can earn 10% cashback by dining at selected restaurants? All you have to do is set up your credit card on the app and use it the next time you dine out.

Fun & Easy Apps to Earn Cash

45. FeaturePoints

FeaturePoints helps you find new apps to use, and you earn points for every partnered app you download. Reward payouts come in the form of gift cards from places like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox.

The app offers a fantastic referral program, so be sure to invite your friends so you can earn 50% on everything they make by using your code.

46. GrabPoints

GrabPoints operates similarly to FeaturePoints. Advertisers pay GrabPoints to find ways to increase online engagement. In turn, they recruit members to create a user profile. Once users are onboarded, they complete online activities, such as downloading apps to try or taking surveys for gift cards.

47. AppNana

AppNana works just like GrabPoints and FeaturePoints by rewarding users who download and use apps. With AppNana, you can continue to earn points every time you play the games you've downloaded.

48. S' more

S' more is an Android-based app that displays ads on your locked phone screen. Weird, right? But every time you click on products that show up on your screen, it's the equivalent of a tap-for-cash reward. It's mindless and as easy as unlocking your phone.

49. SlideJoy

SlideJoy is another Android-based app that displays ads on your lock screen. Check out both apps and figure out which one works best for you.

50. Free My Apps

Free My Apps enrollment is easy. All you have to do is download apps and games, use them, and earn credits redeemable for gift cards.

51. Whaff

Whaff is an Android app available on Google Play. Play Games, take maths quizzes, win trivia games, and earn Whaff Rewards that you can redeem for cool prizes.

52. PocketFlip

PocketFlip is available for iOS and Android. All you have to do is complete simple tasks, collect coins, and use them to earn gift cards.

53. JunoWallet

JunoWallet lets you earn credits by performing tasks. Use those credits to receive gift cards.

54. Tap Cash

Tap Cash lets you try out free apps, play games, and watch videos to receive rewards. The daily tap incentive will help you get extra boosts, helping you earn gift cards.

55. Honeygain

Honeygrain helps you earn money online by letting the website use 10 GB of your unused net traffic. Most users claim they earn up to $30 a month. It's a unique way to make a little extra pocket cash each month.

Apps That Pay You to Do Tasks & Mystery Shop

56. Uber

Uber isn't exactly a quick way to make money, but if you love driving and you don't mind driving other people around, it might be the best side hustle for you.

57. Lyft

Lyft, like Uber, is an excellent app if you're looking for a job that lets you set your own hours. If you live in a metro area, where many people use ride-sharing apps, Lyft might be a perfect gig for you.

58. Instacart

Instacart was already popular, but with COVID-19, it's become an overnight sensation. Become a shopper or sign-up to deliver groceries for customers.

59. DoorDash

DoorDash hires users to make food deliveries for customers. Most report that they make up to $25 an hour. If you don't mind driving and picking up orders, this might be an easy side hustle for you.

60. Postmates

Postmates, like DoorDash, hires users to deliver takeout orders for customers. Most users report making around $27 an hour by simply picking up and delivering orders.

61. TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is one of the largest platforms for people who want to earn while running errands, completing chores, and doing virtual jobs for other users. Rates vary, but some tasks start at $15 an hour, paying all the way up to $100 an hour for more specialized jobs.

62. Wag!

Wag! is the perfect side gig for dog lovers. Get paid to walk dogs in your neighborhood. You can set your own rates and schedule your own time for walking.

63. Rover

Rover is another app that lets you create a portfolio and sign-up to become a dog walker. You can set your own rates and schedule your time for walking. Both Rover and Wag! would be perfect gigs to use in tandem with one of the exercise apps mentioned above.

64. Field Agent

Field Agent doesn't necessarily pay a lot (most jobs pay between $3 to 10 dollars), but it's a great app to keep on your phone if you happen to be driving around somewhere and you match with a listing nearby. Most gigs involve checking out store displays or checking on inventory.

65. Native

Native.io is an Android-based app looking for data collectors to perform tasks (similar to Field Agent). All you have to do is check out products, prices and interview people about their brands' opinions.

66. Shopkick

Shopkick helps you earn gift cards from some of your favorite stores just by scanning barcodes, viewing products online, and following the prompts on the app.

67. GigWalk

Gigwalk is similar to Field Agent. It won't make you a lot of money, but it's worth it to make between $3 and $100 per task if you're looking for things to do.

Apps To Sell Items for Cash

68. Flyp

If you're familiar with our comprehensive post about apps for selling your unused stuff, then you'll know that we are big fans of Flyp at Wealth of Geeks. It's another great app that pairs you with professional sellers who help you sell off clothing, shoes, and handbags hassle-free.

69. Bookscouter

Bookscouter is a great way to make money on your used textbooks. All you have to do is use the app to scan your book's barcode, and Bookscouter will search the ISBN to see what your book could sell for on various websites. Once you decide the best site for you, you can list your book and sit back and wait for someone to buy it.

70. Declutrr

Declutrr is an app that makes it easy to sell your clutter. While most items go for low prices, the site makes it easy to sell them. One person's trash is another's treasure, after all. One of the best features is that Declutrr provides you with pre-paid shipping labels to make mailing simple.

71. Poshmark

Poshmark helps you make extra money by selling off your lightly used clothing, accessories, and home goods online. It's convenient if you own a lot of designer brands you just aren't wearing anymore. The app does take a 20% commission from the purchase price, but most items sell for decent rates. Like Declutrr, Poshmark makes shipping simple by providing you with a pre-paid shipping label to mail your USPS Priority Mail items.

72. Amazon Seller

We are big fans of becoming an Amazon Seller. If you have a decent selection of products, you can make big money selling used on Amazon. Some people have taken their Amazon selling hobby and turned it into a full-time job. So who knows what's on the horizon for you if you take the plunge.

73. Mercari

Mercari is similar to Poshmark, encouraging you to sell unused or lightly used clothing items online. The nice part of Mercari is that they only take a 10% commission on the items you sell on their site. While it's not as popular as Poshmark, you can make decent money if you've got desirable products hanging in your closet.

74. Tradesy

Tradesy is another site that's perfect for those trying to sell off their used designer goods. You will have to verify your items' authenticity, but you can make good money off upselling your lightly loved designer brands like Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.

75. OfferUp

OfferUp helps you sell off your clutter locally. People have listed large electronics, furniture, and even cars on the site — making it perfect for clearing too-big-to-ship items out of your house. All you have to do is download the app, take a picture, and post your listing. Unlike Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, sellers and buyers can be rated to prevent scammers and frauds. If you use OfferUp to exchange money, it should be noted that they charge 7.9% per listing.

76. ThredUP

ThredUP buys clothing, designer items, and accessories for both women and children. The online thrift store offers users a bag called the Clean Out Kit.

Users receive this bag in the mail, fill it with clothes they think the website could sell, and then send them back. ThredUP will then pay you for the items that they can sell and donate the rest.

77. LetGo

LetGo is probably the most user-friendly app when it comes to clearing out your stuff. Download the app, take a picture, and post your listing. You can also find jobs, real estate, and everything else on LetGo.

78. Facebook

Many people turn to Facebook Marketplace to sell items. This is a convenient way to sell things locally. You may even be able to have buyers come to your home to pick up the items, so you don't have to leave your home to earn money.

You can upload photos of the items you are selling straight from your smartphone and communicate with potential buyers easily with the messenger function.

Unique Apps to Make Money

79. Trim

Trim is a virtual assistant app that helps you trim the costs on your bills. It'll analyze your spending and help negotiate lower costs on your monthly bills.

80. Getaround

Getaround makes renting your car simple. The app is a peer-to-peer car rental space, allowing you to list your car for other users' rent. If you don't use your vehicle often, you can easily earn $500 a month. This app is handy for users who live in tourist destination spots, where people are looking to rent cars for their trip.

81. Turo

Turo is similar to Getaround. The site helps you “carculate” the value of your car and list it for rental. This is a perfect app for users who might have a second car that sits idle most of the time. Make money quickly, and keep your car running!

82. RV Share

RV Share is another car rental app but is specifically geared towards users who own RVs. If you own an RV, but you only use it part of the time, why not list it and make money letting someone else use it?

83. Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is similar to RV Share. List your RV, rent it out, and start rolling in the money. Some users report making upwards of $300 a day renting out their RV! The great part of Outdoorsy is that they cover their users with a $1 million dollar insurance policy.

84. Airbnb

AirBnb is one of the leading sites in the hospitality industry. If you don't have a car to rent out, maybe you have a spare room or an entire house you're looking to make money off of. AirBnb makes it easy to list a room and turn you into your very own vacation spot. (If AirBnb isn't right for you, check out NoirBnb, which specifically serves people of color)

85. Neighbor

Neighbor makes renting storage space easy. Turn an extra bedroom, big closet, or garage corner into cash. Some hosts boast that they're making upwards of $15,000 a year!

86. Robinhood

Robinhood is an online brokerage firm that incentivizes sign-ups with free stocks. Robinhood makes investing in stocks easy, fun, and exciting.

87. OnMyWay

OnMyWay pays you NOT to text and drive. Get paid $.05 for every mile you drive, and don't text. Even your passengers can get paid for not texting! Sign-ups are incentivized with an instant $10 cash reward.

88. Uber Eats

Uber Eats is a lot like Uber, but you don't have to deal with passengers, and all you have to do is pick up orders and deliver them. This is another excellent way to make extra cash by being a gig worker.

89 & 90. DiversyFund & Fundrise

These are both not the traditional money-making app (coming soon) that you're used to, but DiversyFund and Fundrise can help make a passive income stream for you. Invest as little as $500 into this crowdfunded real estate platform and watch your portfolio diversify!

91. Acorns

Acorn is an app that tracks your spending and invests the spare change from each purchase. For instance, if you buy a coffee for $4.50, the app will round up your purchase to $5 and invest fifty cents! It's a great way to make the most of your financial plan while also getting free money and encouraging you to review your spending.

92. Stash

Here's another app that both saves and makes you money! It rounds up your purchases so that you can invest in stocks and ETFs with low expense ratios. This could make you a pretty penny in the years to come.

93. RVezy

RVezy is a great way to earn cash by renting out your RV. Think of it like Airbnb, but for your RV! The site is easy to use and it helps you find verified RVs

that can be picked up or delivered and it will save you up to 40% by renting them privately through the app, rather than going to any other RV rental companies.

Apps That Pay YOU

Hopefully, this article helped you find an app that is perfect for you. Whether it's driving for Uber, selling your used textbooks, or playing games for quick cash — Wealth of Geeks loves helping people find unique ways to make a little extra cash on the side!

Happy app-ing!

