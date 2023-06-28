16 Free Apps That Pay You To Walk

Some of the questions people are asking include “Can I walk to earn money?” “Is getting paid for walking legit?” “Is there really what the app pays you to walk?”

While it will not make you rich overnight, the short answer is “Yes.” Since most of us walk every day, getting paid for it is a great deal. Some of us may be a bit too lazy to do daily exercise, but if you use an app that pays you to walk, you get that extra bit of motivation to put in the steps and reach your fitness goals.

These apps are best for people who love walking and earning money. They help boost both your health and wealth!

Sure, you won't walk your way to a fortune with these apps, but if you will be doing it anyway, what do you have to lose? Money motivates many people, so earning a little extra for a long walk is a great motivation. Most of these apps can be used on Android and iOS.

Here Are Some of The Best Apps That Pay You To Walk

In this article, I listed some of the best apps that pay you to walk. If you want to reach your number of miles and achieve your fitness goals, these apps will have you move and walk and earn extra cash.

1. Achievement App

If you are looking for one of the best apps to earn money while walking, the achievement app pays you to walk. You can connect Achievement to MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, Google Fit, Garmin, or any other apps that you use to monitor your health. Once you've earned 10,000 points, you can redeem them for $10.

It's all up to you what you do with this money. All you need to know is that these points can expire within one year, so be sure to withdraw them before time.

Sign up for Achievement here.

2. Walgreen's Balance Rewards

This is another simple app that pays you to walk, and you can start earning just by signing up. To start earning, you need to download this app and create an account. Apart from this, you also have to link the fitness tracker as well.

You can earn up to 1,000 points per month (20 points per mile walked, 20 points for exercising, etc.) You can also earn additional points by logging into the app, checking weight and blood measurements.

Walgreens balance rewards not only for walking, but there are many other options that you can use to make more points on this app. Also, it connects to Fitbit or other devices.

Walgreens Balance Rewards doesn't pay you in cash, but you can earn points redeemable for purchases at Walgreens.

Sign up for Walgreens Balance Rewards here.

3. Sweatcoin

SweatCoin is another app that pays you for running and walking outside your house. For every 1000 steps which should be outside your house, you will be rewarded with 0.95 SweatCoins. The app wants to get you on the street working out – and rewards you in coins. So, to get your coins, you must go outdoors.

SweatCoin is a cryptocurrency, so keep in mind its market value fluctuates constantly. You can use SweatCoins to redeem many amazing features within the app. Not only this, but you can also send these SweatCoins to your friend as a gift. The good thing about SweatCoins is that their reward strategy changes now and then, so it will be good if you save your SweatCoins for the thing you like most.

You can also earn 5 Sweatcoins for each friend that you refer to the app. Sweatcoin is one of the most popular apps that pay you to walk.

Sign up for Sweatcoin here.

4. Gigwalk

Gigwalk is another app that can help you to get a little extra money just by walking. In this app, you can earn money by completing tasks. It all depends on the type of task you choose; you can earn from $10 to $100. Gigwalk is one of the best apps that pay you to walk. Gigwalks pays you when you complete a gig with picture proofs.

Sign up for Gigwalk here.

5. Stepbet

This app is as simple as its name suggests. Yes, it is a betting app. For instance, you set a fitness goal for yourself and make a bet on it. If you successfully achieve that goal, you will earn money, but you will lose all your bet money if you fail to achieve that goal.

Stepbet will set daily goals for you based on your current fitness level regarding how many steps you need to take. If you're self-confident and want some motivation, you can place a bet and join one of the app's games.

Sign up for Stepbet here.

6. Runtopia

Runtopia is another app that pays not only for walking but also for running and cycling as well. This app provides audio-based coaching that you can play during your workout. After completing some tasks or participating in the community, you can earn Sports Coins.

One can use these Sports Coins to redeem many products on the app. You can get free memberships, coupons, or PayPal cash. The expiration date for its coins is 1st March.

Sign up for Runtopia here.

7. Lifecoin

LifeCoin is similar to the SweatCoin app. This app pays you for an outdoor walk only. One can earn 5 coins per day for free users, but if you upgrade at $4.33 per month, you can earn 10 coins a day.

LifeCoins can be redeemed for a variety of products such as Airpods, quadcopters, or Beats Headphones.

One can use LifeCoins in redeeming a variety of products or physical products such as Airpods, quadcopter, and Beats Headphones.

Sign up for LifeCoin here.

8. PK Coin or PK Rewards

PK Rewards pays you to walk and work out. To earn, you have to open the app and hit the “Start earning” option before your workout. After your workout, you must tap this option once again.

The app will calculate your time and effort under the option “Effort Score” to reward your coins. PK Coin app uses your heart rate (with an Apple Watch) to track your workout and reward you. The more intense your workout, the more PK coins reward you accrue. You can use the coins to make purchases from Amazon, Starbucks, and various other outlets.

Sign up for PK Rewards here.

9. Fitpotato

This app is similar to StepBet. Every week you can get a reward of up to $1000, and you have to bet $5 on yourself. FitPotato also has weekly prize groups where you'll need to complete three sessions in one week to win. You can choose from walking, running, or dog walking. After a week, the money pool could be yours if you have completed the task by syncing your steps with this app.

Sign up for FitPotato here.

10. Earthmiles

You can earn EarthMiles by running, walking, or even biking. The more you work out, the more EarthMiles you can get.

Once you earn enough Earthmiles, you can spend them on healthy rewards. See a full list of rewards here.

Sign up for Earthmiles here.

11. Fit for Bucks

Every step counts on the Fit For Bucks app, both indoors and outdoors. The more steps you collect on this app, the more you can use them to redeem rewards such as massages, smoothies, coffees, etc.

Connect the app to a fitness tracker like a Fitbit or an Apple Watch, and it tracks your steps.

Sign up for Fit For Bucks here.

12. Winwalk

This app will record your indoor and outdoor steps separately. For every 100 steps, you get one coin on WinWalk. You can use 100 coins to exchange them for gifts from brands.

You earn coins for every step (up to 10,000 per day). The good thing about this app is it will give you credit for steps that you do indoors. So, all your walking counts towards your steps. Some of the stores you can earn gift cards for include Amazon, Walmart, and Starbucks.

Winwalk is currently only available for Android.

Sign up for Winwalk here.

13. Fitfetti

FitFetti pays you for your steps, but it is a different app. Your friends or family must sponsor your steps or employers to earn on this app. In FitFetti, you can also sponsor someone else's steps in the hope they may get more active. After reaching your weekly goal, your sponsor can pledge money, and this money can be paid in Amazon Credits.

FitFetti is currently only available for iOS and you can link it with Fitbit.

Sign up for FitFetti here.

14. Fitbit

Fitbit is a fun app that helps people reach their workout goals.

This app helps you stay motivated and improve your health by tracking your activity, exercise, food, weight, and sleep.

To earn from FitBit, you need to sign up, set your fitness goals, and invite users to sponsor your goal. If you beat your goal, you win your sponsor's prize.

Sign up for Fitbit here.

15. Lympo

Lympo app is a free fitness app that pays you for just walking or running. With Lympo, you can walk or run outdoors or indoors, even on a treadmill. You will receive rewards when you complete the given challenges for walking or running. A limitation is that the payment you receive can only be used to purchase products on the in-app marketplace.

Furthermore, all the steps you do around the house or at work will be counted towards your step count. You can also earn LYM – the platform's native token – by referring to friends.

The app is available on Android and iOS.

Sign up for Lympo here.

16. People Walker

You can get paid for walking by helping other people get motivated to walk more. The app connects walkers with other people that need companionship. People Walker wants you to stay responsible by hiring walkers to accompany them on walks for $7 a mile. Once you sign up on the app, you will be matched with someone who needs a walk.

You can make approximately $20 an hour helping other people walk while getting enough exercise yourself. This makes People Walker one of the best apps that pay the most money on this list.

There is a virtual interview before you can be accepted into this program.

Sign up for People Walker here.

Final Thought : Apps That Pay You To Walk

We like the idea of apps that pay you to walk. Unfortunately, this is not a get-rich scheme, as you barely make enough to sustain yourself. Apps that pay you to walk are a great idea, as long as you are realistic about the earning potential.

If you need to make money quickly, these apps that pay you to exercise might not be the best choice. But if you are looking to add a little bit of extra money while you complete your workouts, then these apps will be ideal for you!

They can even give you some extra motivation to stay active and live a healthy lifestyle. One way to maximize your earnings for walking is to sign up for multiple apps.

More so, few of these apps make it possible to earn a significant amount of money by offering a service while you're walking.

Overall, these apps should be used without expecting too much money while enjoying the exercise itself.

You can also check out our other articles to learn better ways to save money, such as 10 Super Easy Ways To Save Money – Start Saving Today.