Indiana Jones might be the most famous fictional archaeologist in the world, but you don't have to traipse across the globe to find your own adventure. Inspired by the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters everywhere on June 30, the team from Visit Indiana was inspired to showcase real archaeological sites anyone can visit. These five adventurous archaeological sites in Indiana will make you feel like Indiana Jones-no passport required.

1. JD Marshall Shipwreck

Indiana Dune State Park has been an important part of the American spirit of discovery for over 200 years. Inside the park, in Lake Michigan specifically, the JD Marshall shipwreck allows visitors to dive in and see a shipwreck up close. The site became the first underwater nature preserve in Indiana in 2013. Historians and archaeologists maintain the wreck's value as giving insight into the survival, technology, and culture of the area's early settlers.

2. Angel Mounds State Historic Site

Angel Mounds State Historic Site is one of the best-preserved Native American sites in the US. The site, which is estimated to have been built between 1000 and 1450 AD, tells the story and culture of the people who lived in the area long ago. The original site covered 103 acres and was an important political, religious, and trade center for the over 1,000 people who lived in the area.

3. Marengo Cave

No daring adventure would be complete without a trip into a cave. Marengo Cave is Indiana's most visited natural and National landmark. Discovered in 1883, the cave has been open for tours since its discovery by two children who notified the land owner of the cave's existence after its discovery. Visitors to Marengo Cave can take tours, explore the cave, and even sleep underground if they're brave enough!

4. Indianapolis Catacombs

You may have heard of the catacombs of Paris, but Indiana has them too. The name came from a failed financial venture in the 1970s when a City Market vendor attempted to renovate the underground area and turn it into a shopping mall named ‘the Catacombs.’ Many believe that, because of its long history, the area is haunted. Throughout its lifetime, the Indianapolis Catacombs have been used as a storage place, shelter, firing range, an elegant dining area, and a tourist destination.

5. Mounds State Park

Anderson, Indiana is home to Mounds State Park. The park features Native American ceremonial mounds built over a 300-year period between 250 BC and 50 AD. During the initial building, the Adena people occupied the area. They eventually gave way to the Ohio Hopewell people before the Bronnenberg family took over the land. Thankfully, the patriarch of the family, Fredrick Bronnenberg, was fascinated by these early Native American earthworks, and he preserved and protected them for future generations.

Uncover Ancient History in Indiana

While you may not encounter treasure or daring escapes, you can explore the history of the land with the Archaeological Research Institute (ARI). The ARI offers free experiences in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for children and adults. These experiences include working to uncover ancient secrets in the field and in a lab and drawing conclusions with its experimental experience.