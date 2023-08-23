The adult animated sitcom Archer returns for its 14th and final season on FX and Hulu next week. A final trailer and additional teaser show what to expect from secret agent Sterling Archer's last mission at the agency now headed by Lana Kane.

Archer debuted on FX in 2009 and has aired new seasons on FXX since 2017. The scathingly funny spoof follows a dysfunctional group at a spy agency: Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin); his mother, Malory Archer (Jessica Walter); his on-again, off-again lover and colleague, Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler); and coworkers Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell), Cheryl Tunt (Judy Greer), Pam Poovey (Amber Nash), Ray Gillette (Adam Reed), and Dr. Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates). Walter stole scenes as Archer's heavy-drinking mother and head of the agency until the actress passed away in 2021. She appeared until the end of season 12, which means season 14 will be the second and final season made without her.

What to Expect in Season 14

Archer exists in a warped reality where anything is possible, so expect season 14 to push plausibility to the outer limits. In the trailer, Pam says, “Look Archer, you’re not the fresh young agent anymore. Dozens of knife and projectile wounds, your liver is hanging on by a thread. How many concussions have you had?” To which Archer replies, “It’s not a concussion if you remember it!” It's this kind of witty banter that has kept fans coming back for over a decade.

From the trailer, we can see that Lana is in charge of the agency and has some ideas about how it should be run. She says that her plan involves “a new beginning: missions that make us money and the world a better place.” Lana then tells the others, “You’re all back on field duty.” Archer asks, “You’re not coming?” Lana replies, “Definitely not the first time you’ve used that phrase.” It's anyone's guess if these two will finally end up together at the end of season 14, but we're here for the ride and Moonlighting-reminiscent back-and-forth.

The trailer and teaser also introduce a new character, Zara, voiced by English actress Natalie Dew. Zara appears to be a new hire at the agency and part of Lana's plan to take her company to the next level. All of the Archer originals –except for Walter, of course — are back for the final season.

The first two episodes of Archer‘s final season premiere on August 30 on FX. The episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu.