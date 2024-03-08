Are Chinese EVs A National Security Risk? US Department of Commerce Investigates

According to a report from Reuters, the United States government is officially opening an investigation into whether Chinese vehicles are a national security risk due to modern “connected” car technology. The probe comes after Chinese automakers like BYD have built up a heavy manufacturing presence in Mexico over the past few years.

The Potential Risk

According to Reuters, the White House expressed concern, via the US Department of Commerce, over the large amount of data that modern vehicles collect, citing that their “cameras and sensors” can “record detailed information on US infrastructure.” The White House also cited the threat of autonomous vehicles that can be “piloted or disabled” remotely in their statement.

When addressing the matter, President Joe Biden said, “China’s policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. I’m not going to let that happen on my watch.” According to Reuters, the White House informed reporters that they have yet to decide what action to take to combat potential security risks and that there is no plan to ban or restrict connected Chinese vehicles.

Reuters report adds that, as of this writing, the US is only importing a tiny number of Chinese-produced light-duty vehicles. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the Biden administration aims to take action before Chinese vehicles are widespread enough to “potentially threaten” US security.

A report from Motor Trend cites that Chinese automakers have yet to establish sales of any automobiles produced in their country. Polestar, which Chinese company Geely owns, would be the expectation; however, Polestar sales have been underwhelming. It’s hard to imagine them being much of a threat. While Chinese company BYD has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build new electric vehicle (EV) production facilities there, they have repeatedly denied having any plans to begin selling their cars in the US, according to Motor Trend.

Motor Trend also cites that, like the US, the Chinese government has taken steps to ensure that American-produced vehicles, Teslas in particular, do not threaten their national security. Their report cites instances of the Chinese government banning Teslas from driving through military bases and similar intelligence-sensitive sites such as airports, industrial zones, specific highway corridors, and sporting events. They also cite a Reuters report alleging Teslas can not enter the town of Beidaihe, a popular vacation spot for Chinese communist party leaders. Does any of this sound familiar?