Are Roadside Cameras The Key To Reducing Distracted Driving?

Is it any surprise that distracted driving, and all the issues that spring from it, is at an all-time high when as many as 84 percent of drivers admit to using their cell phones while driving?

If you were to throw in any time drivers could become distracted by something on their infotainment screens; we wonder if the percentage of distracted drivers isn’t closer to 100 percent.

However, distracted driving only accounts for around nine percent of car crashes in the US, surprisingly. So, it’s not like an accident happens every time a driver glances at their phone. That’s not to say it’s OK for a driver to be distracted by their phone if it doesn’t cause an accident.

It simply means these crashes are likely occurring under specific circumstances, which means there’s a way to narrow in on and ultimately prevent them.

Are Roadside Cameras The Solution To Distracted Driving?

Even though technology is the cause of distracted driving, it might also be the solution. For instance, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety president, David Harkey, believes that “roadside cameras and telematics” could go a long way in revealing where, when, and how cell phone distraction is causing driving accidents.

It’s certainly a novel approach to the situation.

It’s also not the first. Currently, cell phones have do-not-disturb modes, can be traced through apps to give insurance premium discounts for those who don’t use them while driving, and there’s no shortage of “don’t text while driving” billboards lining our roadways.

And though these prevention methods have shown some effectiveness, the roadside camera and telematics approach proposed by Harkey could be the most effective yet.

How This Would Work

The key here is the combination of the roadside cameras with the cell phone data usage gathered by telematics.

While the prevention methods mentioned above have proven somewhat effective in reducing behind-the-wheel cell phone usage, none enable organizations like the IIHS to study how and when people use their cell phones while driving out in the real world.

While traffic cameras and recording devices capture drivers' real-world cell phone use, they mainly capture driver behavior while their vehicles are stopped. Seeing how drivers use their phones while their vehicles are in motion would be much more illuminating.

Also, it’s worth considering that many drivers involved in accidents are probably hesitant to admit that they were distracted by their cell phones as the accident occurred. So, that statistic of nine percent of all American car crashes due to distracted driving might be much higher.

However, it’s also worth noting that in its efforts to study driver behavior, the IIHS found that someone using cameras could only accurately identify if drivers were using a cell phone 86 percent of the time. In contrast, an in-person observer could accurately identify driver cell phone usage 90 percent of the time.

So, it’s not a perfect system, but it could still prove beneficial in studying and ultimately curbing distracted driving behaviors in the real world.