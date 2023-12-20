Are You an Alter Ego Traveler? The Hot Travel Trends for 2024

More than two thirds of travelers feel the ability to shed inhibitions and embrace new aspects of their personalities while on vacation makes them the best version of themselves. 57% say they feel like superheroes; the stars of their own stories while travelling.

As we say goodbye to a year of Set-Jetting, Alter Ego Travel looks to be the latest trend taking hold in 2024. Embracing the saying, “live your best life now” to a new level, customers will book meaningful vacations that include hobbies, self-improvement, and promote sustainable tourism.

A recent Booking.com report predicts in 2024, travelers will create their own alter egos while on vacation to feel more alive. More than a third will even make up stories about their real life to people to share with those they meet on their travels. Alter ego enthusiasts find a thrill embodying a 2.0 version of themselves, with more than three in five enjoying the chance to recreate themselves thanks to the anonymity of travel.

Wanderlust Unleashed, a Blueprint for Travelers To Live Their Best Lives

Some vacationers hope to reboot their lives, using travel to turn their internal computers off and back on again. Especially when you take into account global instability, and the ever-hectic world, they are looking to step off the roller coaster, and into a world of self-improvement. The intention being this forced quit will transport them back to the life they truly want again.

Themed adventures include Star Clipper yoga retreats, NCL's music-themed sailings, and Oceania's new culinary cruises to work alongside chefs to hone cooking skills; these adventures offer opportunities for travelers to restore while being immersed in self-discovery and well-being.

“Since our launch 20 years ago, we have put food at the heart of everything we do, so hosting our first-ever Culinary Masters' Cruise is a natural evolution,” explains Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“This special sailing gives us a chance to show our immense pride in being the only cruise line to have two of its chefs inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France and the opportunity to share their wisdom, creative talent and culinary connections with our guests.”

Jet-Set Smart, Unleashing Money-Saving Hacks for ‘A La Carte' Luxuries

Other travelers are looking to bag the best cruise suites for a more upscale vacation, and using AI to secure the best deals.

This may seem counterintuitive, but the practice offsets inflation and the cost of living crisis with the mainstream stealth wealth trends of recent years. Budget savvy vacationers utilize money-saving hacks to cut costs, leaving more cash to level up their trips with ‘à la carte' luxuries. This offers the rush of traveling like the rich — even if just for a moment in time.

Donna Vallance, writer and editor at Like Love Do agrees, “Travel engages all senses and with social media on the rise, people expect more from their adventures. Travelers want the best views, street food and the wow factor; companies that can give that package all in one will win in 2024.”

Preserving Paradise, the Essence of Conservation Tourism

Responsible tourism is high on the agenda for many, with more and more wanting to give something back, share skills, and make new, meaningful worldwide connections.

In exchange for contributing to conservation efforts, sustainable itineraries give travelers exclusive access to the places they are helping preserve most mindfully and responsibly. Sustainable travel apps are on the rise – those that can unlock rewards, such as experiences with locals in off-the-beaten-path areas or visiting remote locations that tourists otherwise have limited access to.

Karen Beddow, editor of Mini Travellers, remembers one such trip fondly and offers a few tips. “Whilst on a trip to Rwanda to see the silverback gorillas, there are plenty of opportunities to preserve paradise and give back to nearby communities. Take time to stay an extra few days and spend money on other activities outside the hotel.

“Do support the porters who want to carry your kit; they are persuaded to do this instead of making money from activity that once included poaching. And take a moment to buy gifts from the locals on their pop-up stalls rather than from your hotel gift shop. A little money in the right place can make a huge difference.”

Embrace Your Alter Ego: The Future of Travel Is Now!

Whether it's living a life of luxury cruising the world, visiting gorillas in Rwanda, exploring cities of culture or daily yoga on European waterways, this is the time to embrace travel and make it meaningful.

Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, shares, “Our 2024 travel predictions reflect the idea that travel is not a means to escape life but a catalyst to live our best lives. From thrilling adventures in a new destination to feeling the pulse of a new culture and every experience in between, travel allows us to become the best version of ourselves.”

