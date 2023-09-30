Arizona Resorts: Unbounded Exploration Meets All-Inclusive Indulgence

When you visit Arizona, it's easy to imagine that its landscape has existed since the dawn of time. From the breathtaking red rock formations of the Grand Canyon to the stark massive rock structures that contrast against the blue sky in Monument Valley, Arizona, it is undoubtedly a unique and must-visit destination in the United States.

One of the best ways to experience the state is from the comfort of an all-inclusive resort. The southwestern state has plenty to offer, whether you're after a romantic getaway or something for the family. Arizona has it, regardless of budget.

All Inclusive Resorts in Arizona

A 2023 Expedia survey revealed that 73% of Americans intend to travel in the U.S. rather than internationally. While the beaches of California or Florida might be appealing, the U.S. is all about diversity, especially with landscapes, and nothing can compare to the beauty of red deserts and the endless Arizona sky.

The best part about all-inclusive resorts is that you can put your credit cards away for the majority of the time; you don't need to worry about how much that meal is going to cost or splurge on the unexpected expense of an add-on activity that your kids plead with you to do. Out of all the vacation types out there, all-inclusive resorts offer the most stress-free experience.

Tanque Verde Guest Ranch

Does the idea of experiencing life as a cowboy in the Old West with the backdrop of the picturesque Rincon Mountains appeal to you? Then, the Tanque Verde Ranch is your go-to spot. This Arizona resort offers an all-inclusive option that includes lodging with three meals daily, horse rides and lessons, cowboy cookouts, a supervised kids program, fishing, hiking, indoor and outdoor pools, and various sports.

The historic guest ranch was founded in 1896, and guests are guaranteed a more relaxing time than the past generations of cattle wranglers who worked the property. Rates for the all-inclusive resort start at $580 per night and include everything except the sunrise/sunset rides and workshops. Tanque Verde also offers several packages if a destination wedding in the Old West is your dream.

Castle Hot Springs

If your idea of a desert oasis includes palm trees and bathing in the lukewarm waters of natural hot springs, this is your vacation spot. This luxury Arizona resort and spa is located about an hour north of Phoenix, near the beautiful backdrop of the Bradshaw Mountains. You can be as active or relaxed as you want here.

The resort is a fully restored historic accommodation that dates back to 1896. Your stay includes farm-table meals, activities such as meditation and yoga, farm tours, and guided hikes. You can explore the desert on an e-bike or climb Castle Peak. There are three mineral hot spring pools, each with varying temperatures.

All your gratuities are also included in the fee, so you don't have to worry about that. The only things you may have to pay for are alcohol or specialty services such as massages and horseback riding.

Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa

This luxurious adults-only resort provides a comfortable and lavish haven in the Sonoran Desert, which boasts at least 350 days of sunshine annually.

On arrival, you'll receive a Miraval tote bag and a reusable water bottle. You will access a diverse daily schedule of well-being offerings catering to your interests.

Regarding culinary delights, Miraval leaves no stone unturned. All your meals are thoughtfully included, from sumptuous main courses to tantalizing snacks and beverages like coffee, smoothies, and non-alcoholic drinks.

This rejuvenating retreat includes a $175 nightly credit that can be applied to indulgent spa services, engaging fee-based activities, or serene private sessions, ensuring you maximize your enjoyment during your stay. Dive into ultimate relaxation with full access to the resort's amenities, including the Life in Balance Spa.

This Arizona resort operates on a no-tipping policy, making your experience stress-free. It also offers a shuttle service from Tucson International Airport.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

Located at the crossroads of Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Desert Ridge Marketplace, this 4.5-star resort offers a luxurious escape for its guests. With upscale accommodations, championship golf courses, and a full-service spa, the resort provides a perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.

Multiple dining options — from fine dining to casual eateries — cater to diverse tastes, including an onsite Starbucks. The newest onsite restaurant, Tia Carmen, is run by Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa, who you may recognize from Bravo TV's hit show, Top Chef.

The unique feature of this resort is the Aquaridge Waterpark, which features signature pools with cabanas, three new multi-story water slides, and multiple dining options. Winding around the park is the Canyon Creek Lazy River, where you can you can indulge in some relaxing tubing on an artificial river. The next stage of this waterpark will feature the adults-only Sky Island pool.

Guests can engage in activities like pickleball and hiking. For those looking for a more relaxing vacation, try the Revive Spa, which offers soothing treatments, salon services, and a sauna and fitness center.

Arizona Biltmore

The Waldorf Astoria's Arizona Biltmore stands out for its historical significance and architectural splendor. Designed by renowned architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Albert Chase McArthur, the resort is often called the “Jewel of the Desert.” Its distinctive “Biltmore Block” architecture, inspired by the patterns of the Arizona desert, sets it apart from other resorts.

With seven pools, eight dining options, and two golf courses, it's easy to see why this Phoenix-based resort has been popular with celebrities and world leaders.

The Arizona Biltmore's renowned spa and wellness offerings promise relaxation and rejuvenation. Its rich history and exceptional service make it a premier destination for leisure and events, capturing the essence of sophistication in the desert.

Sedona Real Inn and Suites

The Sedona Real Inn and Suites offer a distinctive Southwestern retreat in the captivating landscapes of Sedona. The resort's unique blend of modern comfort and rustic charm creates a cozy and inviting ambiance for guests.

This pet-friendly resort is great for travelers looking to experience the Arizona desert on a budget. Accommodations range from spacious suites to deluxe rooms, providing a home away from home — even with your four-legged friends.

Onsite events include spiritual and mental well-being practices such as yoga and meditation. Meet new friends around the fire pits or take a dip in the pool.

With personalized service and easy access to Sedona's red rock wonders, the inn provides a tranquil escape for nature lovers.

The Canyon Suites, The Phoenician, Scottsdale

Within the heart of Scottsdale, The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, offers an unparalleled desert luxury experience. Its opulent accommodations, ranging from lavish suites to casitas, exemplify sophistication. What distinguishes it is the resort's commitment to art and culture, showcasing an impressive collection of contemporary art and providing immersive culinary experiences.

Guests can indulge in 18 holes of championship golf, relax at the tranquil spa, and savor diverse dining options. The unique Camelback Mountain backdrop, exceptional service, and exclusive amenities make The Phoenician a haven of refined elegance, redefining lavish desert hospitality in every way.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

If Queen Cleopatra had ordered the building of a resort, she might have had it fashioned in the style of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The stunning five-star desert sanctuary offers exceptional luxury in Scottsdale, Arizona. Situated against the backdrop of the McDowell Mountains, the resort boasts lavish accommodations, from elegant rooms to spacious suites.

Choose from six stunning pools with waterslides, cabanas, and poolside service. The resort also boasts Arizona's sole white sand beach. You can practice your golf game and see how you match up to the greats who have played during the PGA Tour W.M. Phoenix Open, which is played here annually.

While the resort is perfect for the family, you can take time away from the kids by relaxing at the adults-only Well & Being Spa. The spa was voted USA Today's “Reader's Choice Top 10 Winner Best Hotel Spa” and includes activities such as aerial yoga, aromatherapy massages, and nutrition and exercise advice to help create a new you.

The Wilde Resort and Spa

Imagine the setting sun on a backdrop of red Arizona desert and huddling with your loved ones around the enchanting flames of a fire pit in Grove Gardens. That's just one of this resort's many features. Surrounded by the captivating Sedona landscape, The Wilde Resort and Spa offers a unique perspective that awakens your senses. The vastness of the sky here can make the world seem small.

You can enjoy a morning coffee on the Rangeview Rooftop outdoor dining area and take in the awe-inspiring view of Thunder Mountain. At the same time, The Wilde Haven Spa offers relaxation options and a wellness retreat for those needing to get their fitness back on track.

Local guides are available to answer any questions about the surrounding landscape, plus there are heated pools and hot tubs. The resort is committed to sustainability by creating awareness of how the “Sedona experience impacts the natural environment, the economy, and the community.”