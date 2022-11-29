Trump Controversially Demands Kari Lake Be ‘Installed as Arizona Governor”

Six Arizona counties have until Monday to certify the midterm election results. Donald Trump is apparently not pleased with that, however, and insisted that Kari Lake be “installed” as the governor.

A Real Nail Biter

Arizona has reported 99% of the vote, leaving Kari Lake just 0.6% away from her opponent Katie Hobbs. Hobbs was projected to win two weeks ago, but Lake has yet to concede. Republicans have been consistently insisting that there was foul play in the midterms. They claim that the fraud was made possible due to the fact that Hobbs is the Secretary of State, and is therefore in charge of Arizona elections.

Voting machines were also reported to be malfunctioning in Maricopa County, which only fanned the flames of the Republicans' claims. There are currently only 17,000 votes separating the two women.

Kari Lake has also been an outspoken election denier, taking Trump's side on the matter of the 2020 election. She has also threatened to sue in Arizona because she believes the election was manipulated in her opponent's favor.

Trump Weighs In

In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump declared, “Massive numbers of ‘BROKEN' voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election. This is yet another criminal voting operation – SO OBVIOUS.”

He went on to claim that Lake should be installed as the governor of Arizona and that the Arizona midterms were “almost as bad” as the 2020 presidential election. Trump's post was a response to Lake's post, claiming that “Arizonans have no Faith and Trust in our Elections.”

She called election officials “incompetent” and says that the “fake news” is ignoring the fake elections and “expecting us to move on.” She concluded her statement with a call for election reform in America.

Under Pressure

There are six Arizona counties that have not yet certified their election results. They have until Monday morning to make the call, but with Republicans breathing down their necks about not officially approving any results, they may or may not be delayed.

The current statistics show that both the Democratic candidate for the Senate and the Democratic candidate for governor are winning their respective races.

Lake has labeled problems with ballot printers “fraudulent activity” and has refused to accept defeat. She said before Election Day that she would only accept the results if it was a fair election, which she claimed would result in her victory.

The Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, has also declined to admit defeat against his Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes. The Arizona GOP Chairwoman, Kelli Ward, has been encouraging voters to pressure officials in their counties to delay certifying the election results until the conclusion of the hearing for the Republican Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh.

