Arleen Sorkin, Voice and Inspiration for Harley Quinn, Dies at 67

Actor and writer Arleen Sorkin has passed away aged 67.

Sorkin is known for playing Calliope Jones on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives but is best known for being the original voice and inspiration for Batman super-villain Harley Quinn.

Life and Times Of Arleen Sorkin

Sorkin's death was announced on Twitter by friend and fellow voice actor Neil Kaplan who described the Batman: The Animated Series star as an “incredible talent.”

Neil wrote: “It broke my heart to hear the original voice of Harley Quinn, Arlene Sorkin has passed away. I adored her work as HQ and as Calliope in Days of Our Lives.”

Sorkin also played Geneva on the show Duet from 1987-1989, Wrote for Tiny Toon Adventures, co-wrote the 1997 romantic comedy Picture Perfect, and was also a co-host on America's Funniest People.

However, Sorkin's most iconic role has to be that of Harley Quinn, a role she not only voiced on television and in video games for 20 years but that was inspired by the actress. Harley Quinn, and it is impossible to overstate this, would not exist if it wasn't for Sorkin.

The character was created by Batman: The Animated Series writer and producer Paul Dini, specifically for Sorkin. It's hard to think, seeing how ubiquitous Harley has become with DC comics, but Quinn did not exist before the show and is one of the few characters made for another media that successfully leaped from the screen to the page.

Is Harley Quinn Based on Arleen Sorkin?

The femme fatale first appeared in Episode 22 of the animated series Joker's Favor. Dini came up with Quinn after seeing an episode of Days of Our Lives featuring Sorkin's character, Calliope Jones, dressed in full clown makeup and a harlequin costume. Sorkin and Dini were close friends at the time, so she gave him a VHS compilation of her best scenes on the show.

Dini had decided to give Joker a female counterpart but was stuck on what she would be like. In an interview with Vulture, the veteran comic book writer said: “I had already decided to give the Joker a henchwoman in the script and thought Arleen's screwball persona would be a good contrast to the Joker's dangerous insanity,” adding: “I also liked the idea of putting Harley in some sort of colorful costume, harkening back to the molls of the 1960s live-action Batman series. Seeing Arleen in the jester costume around that time just helped fix that image in my brain.”

Eventually, Bruce Timm, the creator of Batman: The Animated Series, and Dini hashed out the finer details of Quinn's character, along with her iconic design, which Timm drew. Arleen was chosen to voice the character, and the rest is history. What was supposed to be a one-off has become one of the most beloved villains ever, and it's all thanks to Arleen Sorkin. From her accent to her real name (Harleen Quinzel), Sorkin informed almost every part of Quinn.

Mr J Pays Tribute to Harley

Many of Sorkin's friends and colleagues took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor, including her dear Mr J, Mark Hamill.

Who took to the social media platform to say:

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Veteran voice actress Tara Strong who played Batgirl in Batman: The Animated Series before going on to play Harly Quinn in Batman Arkham City and Arkham Knight, also tweeted: