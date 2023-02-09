Star Wars Fans, Add ‘The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic’ to Your Wish List Immediately

Star Wars fans looking for a deep dive into the creativity and concept art behind the New York Times bestselling series Star Wars: The High Republic will want to add The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic to their wish list post haste. This stunning visual representation of the stories of The High Republic series is a valuable addition to any Star Wars library. It gives fans a glimpse into the storyboards that led to the eventual universe given life in book form.

How Art Influences Stories

Officially unveiled in February of 2020, Star Wars: The High Republic was “pitched as a way to push our publishing offerings beyond our films and face more creative freedom to our authors and editors,” shares Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in the book's foreword.

Author Kristin Baver highlights the beginning of the discussion of how writers, publishing colleagues, and Lucasfilm executives might collaborate to bring a new story to the Star Wars universe that didn't already tie to its current lineup of films and shows.

Creating a New Universe Within a Beloved Franchise

Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm Publishing's creative director, had a vision for an “ambitious standalone storytelling epic that could break new ground while taking a page from the company's history.”

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic offers readers glimpses of the creative process writers go through to form a character. The art in the book ranges from elementary sketches completed quickly with a pencil to full-color pages of characters, planets, and vehicles that appear in the book series in descriptive written form.

What is Inside the Book

The book is divided into seven chapters that discuss the series' inspiration and initial planning in the first chapter. After the introduction, the book dives deep into specifics for the Jedi, citizens, enemies, ships and vehicles, and the series in chapters two through seven.

Neatly added to the last pages of chapter two is a character chart. It was beneficial in explaining who or what each character was and how they related to the other characters in the series. I only wish they had also included a chart for enemies of the light because there are so many new ones it is no longer straightforward to categorize them as Stormtroopers or Sith.

Storytelling Through Art

Star Wars has always been about telling stories “in a galaxy far, far, away.” The High Republic series stands out as one of the more diverse storylines within the universe. In the book, author Justina Ireland says, “I know diversity came up really early [in discussions]. I don't know who said it, but for me, that's always going to be an important thing, because I was the Black kid who grew up and I got Lando… Representation is super important.”

Concept art filling each page of the book does not lack diversity. From dynamic alien species to humans of different skin tones and hair types to monsters that look otherworldly, there is no shortage of new and exciting characters to learn about.

Epilogue Shares Future of Star Wars

In the epilogue, Phase I of The High Republic is revealed to be complete, and they are now moving on to Phase II, titled “Quest of the Jedi.” Phase II is described as a prequel to The High Republic. It will be focused on extremists and introduce a “Force cult” known as The Path, which will be at the heart of the next series.

Finally, this project will culminate in Phase III, titled “Trials of the Jedi.” The success of The High Republic series has encouraged Lucasfilm executives to continue expanding the written Star Wars universe to be able to pull from that material for forthcoming movie and television projects.

Who is the Book For?

Anyone who loves the Star Wars universe, whether on the page or screen, will enjoy this book. It is perfect for fans, avid readers, and even artists. A lot of love and hard work has gone into The High Republic storyline, which is evident when exploring The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.

Perhaps most impressively, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic details what it was like to start a project of this scale and scope and have to pause or delay certain aspects of it repeatedly. The authors and artists persevered through a pandemic and multiple delays to bring these stories to life.

If The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic is not on your “must-have” list, it needs to be added today.

