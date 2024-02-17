Where To Get Your Art Fix on the Florida Gulf Coast

When you think of Florida, a radiant sun, sand, and surf likely come to mind. Sure, you'll get that on the Florida Gulf Coast. But you might not expect all the art—from funky, unconventional street stuff to the fine arts. Here's a look at four towns with an art story to show and tell.

Magical Murals on the Florida Gulf Coast

St. Petersburg is a Florida Gulf Coast gem, a mid-sized city with an art scene that's “big city”—seven art districts, more than 600 murals, and 30-plus museums. Take your pick of one-of-a-kind institutions. People come from around the globe to visit the Dali Museum. It has the most extensive collection of Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí's works outside of Spain. To add to the allure, the building's architecture, designed by Yann Weymouth, is outrageous and worth a visit.

Then there's the traditional, like the Museum of Fine Arts, with masters like Monet, O'Keefe, and De Kooning. Its collection covers 5,000 years of life on the planet with thousands of treasures from ancient times today.

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete is no ordinary “museum.” Think art and technology, immersive experiences with interactive story-driven installations. It adds up to a way cool, 15,000-square-foot wonderland. Contrast that to The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, which has to be among the most potent portrayals anywhere of Native American life from the late 1700s to early 1900s via vivid paintings, sculptures, and other media.

Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement

St. Pete's Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement (MAACM) is the only museum in the world dedicated exclusively to the American Arts and Crafts movement. The building is impressive at 137,000 square feet, 40,000 square feet of gallery space, a grand atrium, skylights, and a spiral staircase that is the stuff of fantasy.

More Art in St. Petersburg

The Chihuly Collection at the Morean Arts Center is unlike anything you've ever seen, not only on the Florida Gulf Coast but anywhere. That alone is a reason to visit. Dale Chihuly does spectacular things with glass, and that's not an overstatement. Go there and see if you disagree.

Be sure you make your way to the 600 block of Central Avenue, where some of the city's first murals were painted. The 600 murals continue to grow as artists participate in the SHINE Festival each year to showcase their talent on the city's walls.

Pensacola Is the Place for Art Festivals

Pensacola has bragging rights for its Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, a 3-day, juried art show that attracts some 200 painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, graphic artists, craftsmen, and other artists. Artists also show off their talent at the Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival and the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, 12 days of cultural events.

However, you don't have to wait for those special occasions to enjoy art in this Florida Gulf Coast city. Every third Friday, portions of Parafox Street are closed for Gallery Night with vendors, artists, performers, food trucks, and booths for a night of fun. Downtown is home to the Pensacola Outdoor Project, historically significant photographic murals, and the Pensacola CUBED Project, where artists do their thing with paint brushes. If you have something to say, express yourself on the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge, which is legal to paint on.

Tampa Beyond the Bay

While folks were gushing over Miami and Key West under the radar, the Florida Gulf Coast city of Tampa was evolving into a hipster haunt. From the cigar culture to the vibrant food and art scene, there are plenty of reasons to make your way to Tampa.

You'll love the murals all over downtown and several other neighborhoods. One famous mural is the Tampa Postcard Mural, which features some of the city's icons, like the Jose Gaspar pirate ship and the historic TECO Streetcar. You must go to Sparkman Wharf, an outdoor food hall with restaurant concepts inside shipping containers that are works of art.

Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art is one of the largest museums on the Florida Gulf Coast and has one of the largest Greek and Roman antiquities collections in the southeastern U.S. Then there's the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts that collects, preserves, and exhibits historical and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists. For more fun, head to the Henry B. Plant Museum with its period-themed events and rooms filled with antiques and artifacts from the 1890s.

Tampa loves festivals. The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is on the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park downtown. Some 235 artists are selected through a juried process to exhibit their work and compete for $80,000 in award money. You'll see works from top artists from around the world.

Florida Gulf Coast Surprise: Artsy Sarasota

When you think of art towns, Sarasota may not come to mind. But its nickname is “Florida's Cultural Coast”. It holds its own among the Florida Gulf Coast art-centric cities. Sarasota gets kudos for its 25 museums, galleries, and theaters. Art Center Sarasota is where local and regional artists show off their best work and participate in educational activities. You can, too. Take classes and try painting, drawing, printmaking, and more.

Art in the Park is an annual art event that showcases paintings, sculptures, and photographs of more than 60 artists. It's a great way to spend the afternoon. See a piece that you love? All visitors can cast a vote for the People's Choice award.

The hotspot for art in town is the Ringling College Museum Campus, home to the Sarasota Art Museum with its 15,000 square feet of exhibition gallery space, sculpture courtyard, and more. The collection is dedicated to contemporary art.