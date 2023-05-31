Music is one of life's greatest gifts, and musicians are conveyors. As devoted fans, there are some beloved artists people just can't let go of.

For some, it is legendary rock icons or soulful crooners; for others, hip-hop stars or pop kings. The genre is irrelevant; here are 12 artists fans would bring back from the dead if they could.

1. Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain left an indelible mark on the music world; such raw, undeniable talent is rare. His untimely death in 1994 left a void that fans still feel today.

His fans would give anything to witness his electrifying performances and hear his beautiful voice again. Cobain captured a generation through his music, making him an eternal legend.

2. Prince

My kingdom for another era of Prince Rogers Nelson! The world yearns for another taste of the Purple Reign, where Prince reigned supreme. His performances blended funk and musical genius that left audiences in awe.

Prince shattered norms with his flamboyant style, immortalizing himself as a true icon. His sudden departure in 2016 left a void that may never be filled.

3. Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury possessed a vocal range and stage presence that few could rival. His commanding presence and ability to connect with audiences made Queen's live performances legendary.

Fans would give anything to see Freddie Mercury grace the stage again, commanding the crowd with his anthemic vocals and captivating showmanship. We dearly miss the artistic genius and outstanding personality of the rock champion.

4. Michael Jackson

If you ever tried pulling off “the crotch grab” or “the moonwalk” when you were younger, Michael Jackson influenced your childhood.

The undisputed King of Pop revolutionized the music industry with his “out of this world” dance moves and tunes. From “Thriller” to “Billie Jean,” Jackson's impact on pop culture is unparalleled.

5. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is one of the greatest kings of rock ‘n' roll music has ever witnessed. With his charismatic stage presence, soulful voice, and “controversial” dancing style, this man ignited a revolution in music.

Just imagine the joy and excitement of experiencing the magic of Elvis once again. Unfortunately, the Baz Luhrmann film is the closest we'll ever get to experiencing the rock ‘n' roll legend again.

6. Chester Bennington

The lead vocalist of Linkin Park touched the hearts of millions with his powerful performances. He had a unique ability to convey emotion through his lyrics and vocals, which captivated fans worldwide. It will be great to experience his live shows and hear his heartfelt lyrics resonate again.

7. George Michael

Many miss the smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence of Michael, one of the best-selling artists of his time. His most famous hits include “Careless Whisper” and “Faith,” which stole the hearts of music lovers.

Undoubtedly, his music touched millions of people worldwide who miss him. Fans would give anything to see this enigmatic crooner back on stage, captivating audiences with his effortless talent and timeless melodies.

8. Jimi Hendrix

Regarding guitar gods, Jimi Hendrix reigns supreme in the hearts of music lovers. His electrifying performances and groundbreaking guitar techniques made him a true legend.

Hendrix's music was a mesmerizing blend of innovation and raw emotion. The unparalleled skills of this guitar legend took fans on a sonic journey to a place of musical bliss.

9. Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven's music captivated fans worldwide with its classical brilliance. His music is a timeless masterpiece that transcends generations.

Wouldn't you give anything to witness Ludwig Van Beethoven conduct his symphonies with unrivaled passion and intensity?

10. David Bowie

The quintessential rock chameleon captivated audiences with his ever-evolving personas and genre-bending music.

From the otherworldly “Ziggy Stardust” to the sophisticated “Thin White Duke,” Bowie pushed boundaries and challenged conventions. This musical shapeshifter gave fans electrifying performances and infectious energy with his music.

11. Ronnie James Dio

Ronnie James Dio's voice dominated the heavy metal genre. With his powerful vocals and epic stage presence, Dio became an icon of the genre. From his time with Black Sabbath to his solo projects, he delivered anthems like “Holy Diver” and “Rainbow in the Dark” that resonated with metal fans.

12. Michael Hutchence

The charismatic star of INXS possessed a magnetism that could not be denied. Hutchence commanded attention and left audiences spellbound with his sultry voice and mesmerizing stage persona. It's safe to say that the way he effortlessly weaved his magical voice reminds us why he was a true rock star.

Source: Reddit.