As a Mom of 5, I’ve Tried Every Stain Removal Hack: Here Are the 3 That Work

According to a 2019 One Poll survey, thirty-seven percent of people going out to eat are stressed about the possibility of staining their clothing. No surprise, given that eating out at a restaurant often equates to dressing up, raising the stakes should an accident occur.

But stains don't need to be a worry with the proper removal techniques in place. An arsenal of choices for even the most stubborn stains, like Sharpie, coffee, and wine, can be a game changer.

As a seasoned mom of five kids, I know how to get rid of stains.

Who's at the Highest Risk of Clothing Stains?

No one is immune to the risk of clothing stains, but some people are more susceptible than others. For example, parents with children under five years old have a higher chance of encountering stains due to their little ones' tendency to spill food and drinks. Similarly, people who work in professions that require frequent interaction with messy materials may also be at an increased risk.

Another group at a high risk of clothing stains is people who frequently eat out or attend social events. While these occasions may be enjoyable, the risk of staining one's clothing increases due to the variety and quantity of foods and drinks consumed.

Benefits of a Good Stain Removal Strategy

Having a good stain removal strategy in place offers numerous advantages. First and foremost, it can save you from the stress and embarrassment of walking around with a noticeable stain on your clothing. Secondly, it can help extend the life of your clothes by preventing permanent stains that may ruin them.

You can also save money by avoiding costly dry cleaning bills or replacing the damaged clothing. In addition, knowing how to remove stains properly can also reduce your environmental impact by prolonging the lifespan of your garments and reducing waste.

Three Best Stain Removers

With five kids at home, I get how frustrating it can be to deal with clothing stains. Over the years, I've tested and tried various stain removal techniques, and these are my top three favorites. Surprisingly, the best stain removers are often found in your kitchen pantry.

Dish Soap and Baking Soda

A dish soap and baking soda mixture can work wonders on stubborn stains like food coloring, oil, grease, or red wine. Mix a few drops of dish soap with a tablespoon of baking soda to form a paste, then apply it directly onto the stain and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with cool water, gently scrub, and repeat if necessary.

Hydrogen Peroxide

This household staple is also an excellent stain remover, especially for organic stains like coffee, blood, tea, or juice. Dilute hydrogen peroxide with water in equal parts, then soak the stain for five to 10 minutes before rinsing with cold water. Avoid using this method on delicate fabrics as it may cause discoloration. Add a few drops of dish soap or baking soda to the mixture for tougher stains.

OxyClean MaxForce

Commercial-grade stain removers are concentrated laundry detergent. According to Consumer Reports, there are a lot of lemons on the market, but one they recommend for its effectiveness is OxyClean MaxForce. This pre-treatment product can help remove even the toughest stains, including blood, ink, and grass.

It has also been found that commercial stain removers work best for stubborn cotton materials that like to hold onto stains.

Stain Removal Hacks You Need to Know

What's the real secret to stain removal? Here's how to ensure the stain remover you use is effective.

Prevention

Avoiding a problem is always easier and better than a curing one, and this definitely applies to clothing stains. Be mindful when choosing what to wear to avoid staining your clothes while eating out.

Avoid light-colored or delicate fabrics and choose darker colors or patterns. If you’re prone to stains due to clumsiness or kids, look into clothing specifically designed to be more stain-resistant.

Be Prompt

The key to effective stain removal is to act quickly when a stain happens. Bring a stain remover pen or a pack of baby wipes to tackle stains the moment they happen rather than when you get home.

The longer a clothing stain sits, the harder it is to remove. Don't give up if it doesn’t come out on the first try. Persevere and try a different method, or soak it longer and then scrub again.

Home Treatment

Once home, it's generally recommended to soak your stained garment in cold water before treating it with a stain remover or doing laundry. This can help loosen the stain and make removal easier.

It's also essential to know what type of fabric you are dealing with and use appropriate methods for removing stains from delicate materials like silk or wool.

Overall, having a good stain removal strategy can save you time, money, and stress while also helping prolong your clothes' lifespan. Go ahead and enjoy that spaghetti dinner without worrying about those pesky stains.

