Conservatives Celebrate as Modelo Takes Top Spot From Bud Light, but Should They?

Earlier this year, Bud Light included transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a promotion of their “Easy Carry Contest,” which offered Bud Light lovers the opportunity to win $15,000. That promotion caused controversy for the right, with many seeing trans people as threatening traditional American values.

That controversy eventually organized into a boycott that has now seemingly paid off (forgive the pun) as Bud Light, for the first time in more than twenty years, was not the most-sold beer in the United States last month.

Overtaking Bud Light as the number one beer in the nation? Mexican beer Modelo.

Beer Lovers React

Beer drinkers online had various responses, from celebration to confusion. Modelo lovers quoted the brand’s much-memed unofficial slogan, “it’s Modelo time.”

Some said it just made sense because Modelo is the better of the two beers, even if other beers are better than both.

Modelo was always better, DXX and heineken are best. https://t.co/UB3eeZO44j — Zack (@ZackAbnet) June 14, 2023

Others didn’t have anything nice to say about either and took the opportunity of the conversation to state their favorite brands.

And then there were those who were more shocked at the news that Bud Light had been at the top for so long.

Honestly don’t know how bud light lasted this long at the top https://t.co/OExiRV90XL — El Jett™ (@Jettxwavy) June 14, 2023

Celebration From Conservatives

The right celebrated Bud Light’s fall as a victory for their boycott of the company.

GREAT NEWS: Bud Light has officially lost its title as America’s top-selling beer. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eJbX0QaeZ8 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 14, 2023

Some commended conservative Americans for “speaking with their wallets.”

🙌 I love this – Americans speaking with their wallets — Jfranchise12 (@JFranchise12) June 14, 2023

Others saw the news as a sign for fellow conservatives to continue boycotting companies that support LGBTQ+ communities.

Boycotting works!

Good work everyone! 👏

Keep boycotting these companies who cater to Pride. https://t.co/Ry5aq3EkSj — Diane (@dianadeemer) June 14, 2023

Why Are Conservatives So Happy?

Many found it hilarious that conservatives were celebrating the fall of Bud Light from the top spot as it meant that a Mexican company became the number one beer in the United States.

The right has a history of being tough on immigration in general and particularly harsh when it comes to individuals and families coming into the country through the Mexico-United States border, so the ascendency of a Mexican beer seems like it can’t be a victory for US conservatives.

The right didn’t know taking it from the gays meant giving it to the Mexicans LMAO they gotta be sick😂😂😂 https://t.co/XzYHAvoyY6 — Kwudi (@chukwudihodge) June 14, 2023

LOL! This is probably not the outcome that the MAGA Bud Light angry dudes were hoping for! 🇲🇽 https://t.co/KSwwwXrxH0 — Marc Brown (@marcbrown) June 14, 2023

Corporate and LGBTQ+ Victory No Matter What

Several observers found the conservative celebration silly for another reason: Modelo and Bud Light are owned by the same corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The end-result of the Bud Light Boycott: 1. American union jobs exported to Mexico. 2. The same company (Anheuser-Busch InBev) making just as much money on one of their other beers (Modelo) not made in America. Make ______ Great Again? pic.twitter.com/XjiDYwdIBe — Darktionary (@Darktionary) June 14, 2023

Some acknowledged that in the United States, Bud Light is distributed by a different company, Constellation Brewing, but that that company also advocates for LGBTQ+ causes and has repeatedly been named one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ people by the LGBTQ+ rights group Human Rights Campaign.

Modelo is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the same company that owns Bud Light. Oops! Now, AB InBev does not handle distribution for Modelo in the U.S. — here it's distributed by a different company, Constellation. But Constellation is pro-LGBTQ Pride too. Double Oops! https://t.co/CYaMhxWYDW — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) May 31, 2023

And some pointed out that you didn’t need to look that far to see that Modelo wished the LGBTQ+ community a Happy Pride last year.

So who should be celebrating?