Conservatives Celebrate as Modelo Takes Top Spot From Bud Light, but Should They?

by
Bud Light
Earlier this year, Bud Light included transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a promotion of their “Easy Carry Contest,” which offered Bud Light lovers the opportunity to win $15,000. That promotion caused controversy for the right, with many seeing trans people as threatening traditional American values. 

That controversy eventually organized into a boycott that has now seemingly paid off (forgive the pun) as Bud Light, for the first time in more than twenty years, was not the most-sold beer in the United States last month. 

Overtaking Bud Light as the number one beer in the nation? Mexican beer Modelo. 

Beer Lovers React

Beer drinkers online had various responses, from celebration to confusion. Modelo lovers quoted the brand’s much-memed unofficial slogan, “it’s Modelo time.”

Some said it just made sense because Modelo is the better of the two beers, even if other beers are better than both. 

Others didn’t have anything nice to say about either and took the opportunity of the conversation to state their favorite brands. 

And then there were those who were more shocked at the news that Bud Light had been at the top for so long. 

Celebration From Conservatives 

The right celebrated Bud Light’s fall as a victory for their boycott of the company. 

Some commended conservative Americans for “speaking with their wallets.”

Others saw the news as a sign for fellow conservatives to continue boycotting companies that support LGBTQ+ communities. 

Why Are Conservatives So Happy?

Many found it hilarious that conservatives were celebrating the fall of Bud Light from the top spot as it meant that a Mexican company became the number one beer in the United States.

The right has a history of being tough on immigration in general and particularly harsh when it comes to individuals and families coming into the country through the Mexico-United States border, so the ascendency of a Mexican beer seems like it can’t be a victory for US conservatives. 

Corporate and LGBTQ+ Victory No Matter What

Several observers found the conservative celebration silly for another reason: Modelo and Bud Light are owned by the same corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev. 

Some acknowledged that in the United States, Bud Light is distributed by a different company, Constellation Brewing, but that that company also advocates for LGBTQ+ causes and has repeatedly been named one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ people by the LGBTQ+ rights group Human Rights Campaign.

And some pointed out that you didn’t need to look that far to see that Modelo wished the LGBTQ+ community a Happy Pride last year. 

 

So who should be celebrating? 

 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

