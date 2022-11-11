Ash Ketchum Becomes Pokemon World Champion After 25 Years

Ash Ketchum has finally become the greatest Pokémon Trainer the world has seen.

The Pokémon animated series debuted in 1997 with the premiere episode, “Pokémon, I Choose You!” From there, we’ve spent decades alongside Ash and friends. We’ve seen him burn out in various Pokémon leagues but also learn from his mistakes and win tournaments.

All of his hard work is about to pay off.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced via press release that Ash Ketchum has finally become the best Trainer in the Pokémon world. In the newest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series that debuted today in Japan, Ash wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series. He previously won the debut Pokémon League Champion at the Manalo Conference in the Alola region. Ash also won the Orange League, which has yet to appear in video games.

The episode will air worldwide at a future date.

Ash has come a long way from struggling to control his Charizard seen in the early seasons of the animated series.

FANS ARE THRILLED WITH ASH KETCHUM’S SUCCESS

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer,” said Taito Okiura, VP of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss!”