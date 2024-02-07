15 Asheville Restaurants Perfect for a Romantic Date Night

Asheville is the perfect romantic getaway for couples. Spend time with your significant other on a stroll along the Biltmore Estate grounds or enjoy a picnic at a scenic overlook. With cozy, intimate cafes and award-winning restaurants, Asheville restaurants are some of the best in the country. Whether you're looking for a romantic first date place, a fantastic anniversary spot, or a place for a casual night out with your significant other, Asheville has the perfect date night restaurant for you.

Asheville Restaurants That Are Perfect for Date Night

Discover the most intimate and romantic dining spots in Asheville, North Carolina. With crackling fireplaces and stunning views, these restaurants make for a memorable night out. Whatever your vibe, there is something for everyone, from hip modern restaurants to elegant meals. From familiar comfort food to elevated and unusual flavors, there is cuisine to suit anyone's tastes. Asheville restaurants are known for their incredible and romantic nature, made even better by the stories about how chefs source their finest ingredients and create unique combinations.

1. Jargon

Jargon is the perfect place for a date night in Asheville with its cozy décor and tasty food. When the weather permits, you can sit outside in their outdoor courtyard with bistro lights. The Jargon menu varies with the seasons, but the food is always excellent and presented beautifully. Perfect for a first-day or anniversary celebration, Jargon is a popular date night spot, so reservations are recommended.

2. Restaurants at the Omni Grove Park Inn

Asheville's infamous Omni Grove Park Inn in North Asheville offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and world-class amenities. The Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn is one of the only places to dine while watching the sunset behind the western mountains. Partnering with local farmers, the chef at Sunset Terrace crafts impressive meals. Guests will enjoy traditional American cuisine, emphasizing hand-cut steaks, seafood, and regional favorites paired with an award-winning wine list. During the colder season when Sunset Terrace is closed, choose from one of the other restaurants at The Omni Grove Park Inn: Blue Ridge, Edison, or Vue 1913.

3. The Admiral

The Admiral is an intimate neighborhood establishment with outdoor tables with bistro lights overhead. Don't let the laidback atmosphere decide you because the food is magnificent. French-inspired cuisine, sharables, and a few entrees are on the menu. A few of the most popular menu items are the steak and beef tartare with horseradish cheddar. This trending spot can get busy, so be sure to make reservations.

4. Zambra

Despite being one of the coolest restaurants in Asheville, it feels like a best-kept secret. The menu, which features tapas-style dishes, is perfect for a date when you want to try many different things. Usually, tapas don't suffice as a meal, but if you order two or three plates, you will have a wide range of flavors and be satisfied. One of the best things about Zambra is that it offers a variety of vegetarian options. If weather permits, sit outside in the breezeway for an incredibly romantic ambiance.

5. Bouchon

For a little bit of Paris in the south, check out Bouchon. Known for its cozy dining room, exposed brick walls, and excellent food, it's a great place to celebrate an anniversary in Asheville. Dine on traditional French dishes like escargot, steak frites, and French onion soup. Experience delicious and comforting French dishes at the local French bistro in downtown Asheville.

6. Limones

Limones in downtown Asheville has innovative Mexican cuisine with influences of French and Californian flavors. They offer a selection of specialty margaritas like a tamarind-infused maya margarita or the tangerine-thyme margarita. You will find creative dishes like mushrooms tostada or negra modelo brisket enchiladas. They also have vegetarian options like the three-cheese chile relleno with pico de gallo and black bean sauce. Limones is the perfect spot for comfort food and a romantic date night.

7. Rhubarb

You can enjoy an elegant night overlooking Pack Square across from the Asheville Art Museum at Rhubarb. Prepared by James Beard Award Finalist Chef John Fleer, these farm-to-table meals will delight any palate. Explore uniquely Appalachian flavors like crispy hominy, hot water cornbread, or sunburst trout fillet. Enjoy a relaxing date night at this beautiful contemporary American eatery.

8. Strada Italiano

Strada is an Italian restaurant in downtown Asheville that serves dinner and a weekend brunch. The menu includes piccata chicken, hand-tossed pizza, and a short rib bolognese. Try their Italian dessert selection, which includes everything from classic cannoli to NY cheesecake. When the weather is warm, dine on the rooftop patio, which is actually at the sister bar, Social Lounge.

9. Plant

Plant-based will love the scratch-made food at Plant. Plant creates foods full of flavor with spices, veggies, fruits, and nuts rather than animal products. A wide range of options are available for vegans. Plant routinely wins awards for its dishes, which burst with umami and creaminess. You can choose from various desserts, including saffron crème brulée and peanut butter cheesecake. The brightest yet minimalist decor is the perfect location for a plant-based date night in North Asheville.

10. Bone & Broth

If you're not up for going downtown, Bone and Broth is an excellent option for an enjoyable date night. Located in North Asheville, the southern-inspired menu features dry-aged, natural beef from regional farms with no hormones or antibiotics. They source their baked goods from local bakers and also serve vegetarian options. With its cozy, comfortable setting and excellent food, Bone & Broth is the perfect spot for foodies and craft cocktail enthusiasts.

11. Posana

Posana is an upscale but casual restaurant located in downtown Asheville. They use only unprocessed ingredients, and each dish packs impressive flavor. Menu items change regularly to meet the preferences of a diverse crowd of diners. Whether celebrating a special occasion or having a weeknight dinner, the restaurant's main dining room is perfect for your event.

12. Glass Onion

Glass Onion is the brainchild of two New York chefs who moved to Weaverville and brought their top-tier skills to a small Northern Italian bistro on Main Street. The attention to detail is on display in every dish. The Warm Eggplant Caponata, the Brasstown Ribeye w/ Portobello-Chianti Sauce, and the almond cake for dessert will delight you. Choose from a high-top table near the window for a casual date or seating in the simple, well-appointed dining room. In addition to providing simple, tasty meals, they strive to prepare them with only the freshest, best-quality ingredients, serving them swiftly and at reasonable prices.

13. Sovereign Remedies

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Sovereign Remedies serves creative concoctions and hyper-seasonal dishes. In addition to serving locally sourced, humanely raised ingredients, they capture the spirit and flavors of our region. The restaurant serves delicious local charcuterie boards, plant-based dishes, salads, and main courses such as NC Shrimp and SC Grits, Duck Breast, and more. Treat yourself to elevated versions of everyday desserts like the Brown Butter Pie and Banana Pudding to end your date night.

14. Cúrate

Cúrate, one of Asheville's crown jewels, won the James Beard Award for Best Hospitality in 2022. The menu features Spanish tapas, outstanding wines, and decadent desserts. Must-try menu items include:

Chistorra and Chips Jose's Way

Sauteed mushrooms

Piquillo peppers stuffed with goat cheese

Cúrate is a fun date night restaurant because you can spend the entire meal reviewing and discussing the menu.

15. Red Stag

Located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel, the Red Stag Grill serves traditional Southern cuisine in an upscale setting. The dining room is designed in the mountain lodge aesthetic, making you feel at home. On the menu, you'll find wild game like Elk Loin, Red Stag Chop, Kangaroo Strip Loin, and traditional cuts of meat like Filet Mignon. Go for their Waygu Ribeye for pure decadence, but be prepared to pay a pretty penny.