Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Get Backlash For Their Danny Masterson Support Letter Apology

That ’70s Show was a massive hit when it aired between 1998 and 2006 and has remained a sitcom favorite of millennials since. In 2017, the show’s legacy changed when four women accused Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the show, of sexually assaulting them. Earlier this year, Masterson was convicted on two counts of felony rape. On September 7, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his crimes.

Fans of the show have had varying reactions to the news, but it’s his co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (who are married) whose responses are making news of their own.

The Letters

During the summer, the two stars wrote character letters to the Judge responsible for sentencing Masterson requesting leniency for their friend.

Both Kutcher and Kunis refer to Masterson as a “role model,” with Kunis highlighting his “innate goodness” and Kutcher arguing that Masterson “set an extraordinary standard around how you treat other people.” Kunis and Kutcher also emphasize Masterson’s commitment to living a drug-free life and encouraging those around him to do the same.

The Backlash

Shortly after The Hollywood Reporter published the letters, which are public record, people online voiced their disgust with the actors and what they had said in defense of their friend.

Many questioned the logic of Masterson’s friendship, excusing rape, and noted that it should be effortless to part ways with a friend if you learn they are a sexual predator.

No one is all good or all bad But why would being a good friend excuse rape?????? https://t.co/HPyLxtjLcX — Tweeter (@cr_EGG) September 8, 2023

I love how some of the arguments against the rightful pushback Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting are like “But what would you do if one of your friends was accused of being a rapist? Would you just UNFRIEND them?!”

Yes, 100% yes. That’s an incredibly easy decision. — Toni 🐀 (@ToniLouiseP) September 10, 2023

One person called the letters “a slap in the face to survivors.”

This is gross. The person you have a pint with & have called "brother" for decades can be a totally different person away from you & behind closed doors. People hide kinks. People hide substance abuse. People keep secrets. Letters like this are a slap in the face to survivors. https://t.co/kizrOTcZjg — Kelly (@KellyFavro) September 9, 2023

Others highlight the irony that Kutcher is the co-founder, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, of an anti-human trafficking organization but refuses to cut ties with his friend, who is a convicted serial rapist.

How Ashton Kutcher could go from donating millions and starting his own company for helping bring home traffick girls To sticking up for a rapist. What a crazy fall from Grace from Kutcher — Spider-Dunk (@spidermanias) September 9, 2023

Commenting on further irony, several people called out the ridiculousness of the character letters’ focus on Masterson’s anti-drug stance when he has been convicted of drugging women to rape them.

The Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher leniency letters for Masterson are beyond parody. They praised a guy convicted of drugging and raping women for being anti-drug. 😳 pic.twitter.com/LWhPxtHvr5 — Let's Get Neighborhood Approval to Save the Planet (@ChrisByBike) September 9, 2023

Others questioned the moral calculus that brought Kunis and Kutcher to emphasize Masterson’s relationship to drugs in a court case about sexual assault.

TW: rape Absolutely mental that Danny Masterson’s wife, Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis have all made such specific reference to him being anti-drugs in their character references. In what world is having smoked a joint morally worse than being a literal serial rapist? — Bethany Jane (@bethanyjwoods) September 8, 2023

The “Apology”?

Saturday afternoon, the couple uploaded a video to Instagram in which they apologized for the pain that their actions may have caused.

Kutcher says, “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.” He adds that the letters were “not [meant] to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

He says he and Kunis wrote the letters after they were approached by Masterson’s family and that the letters “were intended for the judge to read.” Kunis stresses that the letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

Kunis also states that the couple “support victims,” noting, “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

The Backlash to the Apology

It took almost no time before the video also received a surge of backlash. Journalist Yashar Ali related the reaction of one of the women who accused Masterson on X.

Jane Doe #1 aka Jen B, one of the women Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, just texted me her reaction to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' video: "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of… https://t.co/2S9IwA6n5k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2023

Christina Ricci took to Instagram to call out the behavior without naming any names but thoroughly cutting through the cognitive dissonance of advocating for the character of sexual abusers.

Christina Ricci seemingly calls out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis following Danny Masterson support letters: “Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me but have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe… pic.twitter.com/3GpKo4P2rp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023

Many also noted how Kutcher and Kunis spoke about their letters, particularly the part about the letters being meant for the Judge, arguing that the two showed no genuine remorse for their action, only that they were caught.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis saying the letters were intended for the judge only is just another way to say they are sorry they got caught. — lolaxanon (@lolaxanon) September 9, 2023

And in an echo of comments about cutting friends who are revealed as abusers out of one’s life, several people noted that it is easy to say no when asked to defend a rapist.