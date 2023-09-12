Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Get Backlash For Their Danny Masterson Support Letter Apology

by
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
That ’70s Show was a massive hit when it aired between 1998 and 2006 and has remained a sitcom favorite of millennials since. In 2017, the show’s legacy changed when four women accused Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the show, of sexually assaulting them. Earlier this year, Masterson was convicted on two counts of felony rape. On September 7, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his crimes. 

Fans of the show have had varying reactions to the news, but it’s his co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (who are married) whose responses are making news of their own. 

The Letters

During the summer, the two stars wrote character letters to the Judge responsible for sentencing Masterson requesting leniency for their friend. 

Both Kutcher and Kunis refer to Masterson as a “role model,” with Kunis highlighting his “innate goodness” and Kutcher arguing that Masterson “set an extraordinary standard around how you treat other people.” Kunis and Kutcher also emphasize Masterson’s commitment to living a drug-free life and encouraging those around him to do the same. 

The Backlash

Shortly after The Hollywood Reporter published the letters, which are public record, people online voiced their disgust with the actors and what they had said in defense of their friend. 

Many questioned the logic of Masterson’s friendship, excusing rape, and noted that it should be effortless to part ways with a friend if you learn they are a sexual predator. 

 

One person called the letters “a slap in the face to survivors.” 

Others highlight the irony that Kutcher is the co-founder, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, of an anti-human trafficking organization but refuses to cut ties with his friend, who is a convicted serial rapist. 

Commenting on further irony, several people called out the ridiculousness of the character letters’ focus on Masterson’s anti-drug stance when he has been convicted of drugging women to rape them.

Others questioned the moral calculus that brought Kunis and Kutcher to emphasize Masterson’s relationship to drugs in a court case about sexual assault. 

The “Apology”?

Saturday afternoon, the couple uploaded a video to Instagram in which they apologized for the pain that their actions may have caused. 

Kutcher says, “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.” He adds that the letters were “not [meant] to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

He says he and Kunis wrote the letters after they were approached by Masterson’s family and that the letters “were intended for the judge to read.” Kunis stresses that the letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

Kunis also states that the couple “support victims,” noting, “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

The Backlash to the Apology

It took almost no time before the video also received a surge of backlash. Journalist Yashar Ali related the reaction of one of the women who accused Masterson on X.

Christina Ricci took to Instagram to call out the behavior without naming any names but thoroughly cutting through the cognitive dissonance of advocating for the character of sexual abusers. 

Many also noted how Kutcher and Kunis spoke about their letters, particularly the part about the letters being meant for the Judge, arguing that the two showed no genuine remorse for their action, only that they were caught. 

And in an echo of comments about cutting friends who are revealed as abusers out of one’s life, several people noted that it is easy to say no when asked to defend a rapist. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Screen Anarchy, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Kyle has an MA in philosophy from Boston College, is a member of the Chicago Indie Critics, and along with writing, organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

