Assassin’s Creed Games, Ranked from Worst to Best

Assassin's Creed is one of the most popular action games of the past two decades. Since its first entry with 2007's original Assassin's Creed, the franchise has become one of the main staples of modern adventure games, alongside other elite titles like Uncharted, Legend of Zelda, and The Witcher.

Taking you on a journey from ancient Greece to the Industrial Revolution of Victorian England, Assassin's Creed sees players step into the role of an Assassin — an agent sworn to stop their ancient enemy, the Knights Templar, from seizing control of the world.

It's a game full of possibilities and endless replayability. This series allows you to live out your wildest childhood dreams of being a crusader, a pirate, a Revolutionary War hero, and to meet larger-than-life historical figures like Napoleon Bonaparte, Cleopatra, and Leonardo da Vinci.

To celebrate the recent 15th anniversary of the franchise, Ubisoft has announced that several new Assassin's Creed entries are currently in the works. These include Assassin's Creed Mirage (set in the Islamic Golden Age), Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade (ancient China), Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe (reportedly set in 16th century Central Europe), and Assassin's Creed: Codename Red (Feudal Japan).

To commemorate the series' anniversary and the announcement of these new future games, we thought we'd look back at the franchise's 12 past games, ranking them from worst to best.

12. Assassin's Creed: Unity

Arno Dorian is a young nobleman coming of age in 18th-century Paris. After the Templars murder his father, Dorian is recruited by the Assassins to avenge his death, leading him to uncover a power struggle between the Knights that's triggered the outbreak of the French Revolution.

After years of delivering top-tier games from Assassin's Creed II to Black Flag, Ubisoft finally slipped from its winning streak regarding Unity. While the graphics were commendable and the story somewhat intriguing, the sudden shift in gameplay style and the constant bugs that affected its playability led to most fans having a disappointed reaction when it came to the game.

It's the game that temporarily derailed the franchise, saved only by its later sequel, Origins, which came about three years later.

11. Assassin's Creed: Rogue

Shortly before and during the French and Indian War of 1752, Irish American privateer and Assassin Shay Patrick Cormac inwardly begins to question his loyalty to the Order upon discovering the internal hypocrisy of the group's motives. Siding with the Templars, Shay starts to hunt down those he once called friends.

There are some positive aspects of Rogue that do deserve praise. Its layered presentation of the Templar-Assassin conflict and its more nuanced look at certain AC characters (namely Haytham Kenway, Achilles Davenport, and Adéwalé) are all unquestionably excellent.

From a gameplay perspective, though, Rogue did little to push the series in new directions, feeling more like a long-lost AC title from the past rather than a new entry that utilized more forward-thinking gameplay mechanics. It also didn't help that Rogue‘s release coincided with Unity — two of the most underwhelming Assassin's Creed games so far.

10. Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

In 1860s London, sibling Assassins Jacob and Evie Frye navigate the criminal underworld as they continuously undermine the Templars, who are secretly in control of much of the city.

The closest thing we've seen to an Assassin's Creed game set in the modern world, Syndicate suffered from many of the same faults as Unity. Its world design and gameplay were limited in scope, with the combat and vehicle control far too out-there for some players' tastes.

Nevertheless, there's no arguing that Syndicate was a significant improvement from the franchise lows of Unity and Rogue, thanks to its interesting storyline and characters. Thankfully, Ubisoft would slow down the development and release of their AC games after the mixed response to Syndicate, too.

9. Assassin's Creed: Revelations

During the rise of the Ottoman Empire in the early 1500s, a now older and more seasoned Ezio Auditore travels to Constantinople, hoping to unlock a secret hidden by Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad (the hero of the very first Assassin's Creed) that could mean an end for the Templar-Assassin conflict.

The final entry in the Ezio trilogy, Revelations draws Ezio's decade-spanning story to a satisfying and fitting conclusion, containing plenty of direct tie-ins to the series' first entry, 2007's Assassin's Creed.

While indeed not as great a game as Assassin's Creed II or Brotherhood, Revelations still boasted some fantastic visuals, world design, and a strong central narrative, even if the gameplay of the series was getting a bit formulaic at this point in AC's run.

8. Assassin's Creed

Set in 1191, during the height of the Third Crusade, skilled Assassin Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad is demoted after a failed attempt to capture the all-powerful relic, the Apple of Eden. To prove himself in the eyes of his superiors, Altaïr is sent to assassinate nine Templar agents spread throughout the Holy Land.

The first AC game ever, Assassin's Creed is definitely not the best game the series has ever put out. It's a game that showed that, for all the inventiveness that lay behind the games' premise, the Assassin's Creed series still had a long way to go when it came to fully steeping players in the historical setting of its games and entertaining them with its addictively fun gameplay.

Over-serious in its plot and main character and marred by gameplay missions that repeatedly felt the same, it's a decent if unremarkable game in its own right. Yet without the strength of its sequels, it would've likely passed into obscurity as just that: decent but unremarkable.

7. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Amid the 9th-century Viking invasion of the British Isles, Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir tries to start his own clan in England, only to become involved in the ancient power struggle between the Assassins and the Templars.

The most recent installment of Assassin's Creed, Valhalla was a far cry from the straightforwardness and simplicity of the eary AC games. Like all the newer games from Origins onwards, its ambitiousness, scope, and level of immersion on the developers' part crafted a game that was particularly strong.

To be sure, Valhalla is not without its fair share of faults — namely, buggy technical issues and its somewhat short duration — but the positive aspects of the game prevent it from falling flat as so many AC games that came before it.

6. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Set during the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta in 431 BCE, a mercenary (either the male Alexios or the female Kassandra, depending on the player's choice) searches for their family in classical Greece, coming into contact with a mysterious organization known as the Cult of Kosmos (a precursor to the Knights Templar).

Odyssey‘s greatest strengths seem also to be its greatest weaknesses. With its basis in Greek mythology and more fictionalized story, it more closely resembles a God of War game than it does a grounded AC game. Sure, Assassin's Creed has obviously never taken historical representation seriously — I think it's safe to say that Caesar, Rodrigo Borgia, Charles Lee, and Robespierre weren't all members of the same secret society — but at the least past games worked loosely to align with historical events.

In Odyssey, they throw all that out the window, barely focusing on the war between the Templars and Assassins — although, again, perhaps that's the game's main attraction for players tired of getting bogged down in the same old story again and again.

5. Assassin's Creed: Origins

Near the end of the Ptolemaic period (49-44 BCE) in Ancient Egypt, a Medjay named Bayek and his wife, Aya, seek vengeance against those who murdered their son, eventually stumbling upon the centuries-long war between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients — two groups who would later evolve into the Assassins and Templar Order, respectively.

After the lukewarm reception of Unity through Syndicate, Ubisoft decided to change their approach when it came to producing new AC titles, turning the clocks back on the franchise in a practical and literal sense.

Focusing on the earliest days of the Assassin's Brotherhood, Origins revived fan interest in Assassin's Creed after the middling efforts of Unity, Rogue, and Syndicate and getting back to the series' more assassination-based roots. As it turned out, it was exactly the kind of game players had long been anticipating and hoping for, paving the way for Odyssey and Valhalla in the years to come.

4. Assassin's Creed III

Against the backdrop of Colonial America and its Revolutionary War, Assassin's Creed III is divided into two plot lines. In the first, a British Templar attempts to build the foundations of a Templar sect in America; in the the other, his half-Mohawk son, Ratonhnhaké:ton (or Connor), joins the Assassins' ranks, seeking revenge against the Templars for a childhood tragedy.

Repeated criticisms surrounding its pacing and somewhat bland main character aside, Assassin's Creed III was a turning point in the AC franchise. After the release of the Ezio trilogy, the series needed a game that was stylistically different from the previous entries but also similar enough to earn its place as an AC title.

Striking a good balance between its gameplay, dual plot lines, and basis in historical reality, it's a fun, interweaving look at the conflict that shaped American history, concluding Desmond's main plot line and setting the stage for Black Flag and Rogue in more ways than one.

3. Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

As the power-hungry, Templar-backed Borgias solidify their hold on Italy in the early 1500s, Ezio travels to Rome to free the city from Templar control and rebuild the Assassins' presence there.

It says volumes about Assassin's Creed II‘s superior quality that Ubisoft literally halted the AC franchise for the time being, devoting their efforts to crafting games centered around that lovable, roguish Assassin, Ezio (perhaps the best AC protagonist to date).

The main storyline may not quite measure up to Assassin's Creed II, but practically every characteristic of the game does — including its period setting, gameplay, and new features that helped push the overall quality of AC forward. This was a sequel done right.

2. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

During the Golden Age of Piracy in the early 18th-century, burgeoning buccaneer Edward Kenway becomes one of the most notorious pirate captains in the Caribbean, all the while reluctantly joining forces with the Assassins to prevent a Templar plot for world subjugation.

There are so many great things to point out about Black Flag that is seems inevitable that I'll leave out some. From the innovative ship combat taken and improved upon from AC III to its thorough open world design, it's a game that truly allowed you to feel like a pirate, scouring the Atlantic looking for plunder and adventures to get into.

From a story perspective as well, the morally grey character of Edward and his struggle between his own self-interest or devoting himself to the Assassins' cause was a welcome breath fresh of air. The game possesses few apparent weaknesses, and even those that do exist are worth overlooking — after all, what other game allows you to enjoy yourself as you sail from location to location, your crew serenading you along the way with sea shanties galore?

1. Assassin's Creed II

During the peak of the Italian Renaissance in the late 1400s, the young Florence nobleman Ezio Auditore joins the Assassins in retaliation for the murder of his father and brothers at the hands of the Templars.

Few sequels come close to doing what Assassin's Creed II accomplished back in 2009. Upping the ante in every way imaginable, Assassin's Creed II was the game that cemented AC's place as one of the definitively best of the modern era, improving on the original Assassin's Creed in terms of gameplay, story, and characters.

It's no exaggeration to call Assassin's Creed the greatest sequel in gaming's history, the gaming equivalent to The Dark Knight, Wrath of Khan, and The Empire Strikes Back rolled into one. Like all the best games, you literally have no complaints while playing it, and are allowed the opportunity to sit back and get lost in its realistic settings and engaging stories around Ezio — a protagonist so unique and enjoyable, Ubisoft took the time to craft two more games featuring the character.

