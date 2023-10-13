All Assassin’s Creed Games Ranked, Including Mirage

Ubisoft struck open-world gold with the monumental and influential Assassin’s Creed series. Debuting back in 2007 with the story of Altair and his group of Hidden Ones, it soon expanded from the Middle East to Italy, Colonial United States, London, Egypt, Ancient Greece, and many more locations.

Players will find all of the mainline and some spin-off Assassin’s Creed games ranked below from best to worst. Based on gameplay, how the stealth works, setting, characters, story, and other mechanics, this list represents the best and worst of the franchise to date, including the most recent game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

1. Origins

Origins brought the series into a new genre: RPGs. Its open-world version of Egypt provided an origin story for the entire franchise as well as the start of the best era for the series. Bayek’s tale does almost everything better than every other game in terms of writing, memorable characters, the right amount of content, stealth, and an unforgettable setting.

2. Valhalla

Valhalla features one of the grandest and strongest stories in the series. The tale of Eivor and the other Vikings around him or her grips the player and never lets go. It also features some of the tightest RPG mechanics in the series, even if it suffers like Odyssey from some grindy elements.

3. Odyssey

Odyssey took the RPG idea of its predecessor and expanded it in a radical direction. It features the most content, the largest world, and the most stunning setting in the series to date. However, its intense grind-filled nature and amount of fluff hold it back from beating the other two RPG titles.

4. Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

If players want to see the glory days of the non-RPG Assassin’s Creed games, Black Flag stands out as the one to play. It features one of the more exciting and lighthearted protagonists in the series, alongside a brilliant pirate theme and spectacular ship battles.

5. Brotherhood

While the first Ezio game shows its age gameplay-wise, Brotherhood still feels incredible to play. It has a tight gameplay system revolving around building out the Assassin Brotherhood. It also features the strongest multiplayer component in the franchise.

6. Assassin’s Creed 2

When people think of the strongest old-school games in this series, the second one comes to many minds, and for a good reason. Ezio remains one of the most compelling and charismatic characters, and his journey throughout Italy to get revenge for his family never gets old, even if the gameplay does.

7. Assassin’s Creed 3

The story of Connor in the colonial United States aged so much better than most other games at the time. It features one of the series's most varied and gorgeous settings, including New York City, Boston, and other locations. Its mature story also represents one of the best in the series.

8. Syndicate

The dual storyline of two protagonist siblings in London feels quite different from everything else. It lacks some focus in parts, but the modern features and impressive gadgets make this one of the better games pre-Origins.

9. Mirage

The most recent game in the series returned to its roots with its lack of RPG mechanics. Though the setting of Baghdad looks fantastic, it lacks intriguing side content and a meaningful story. Players should check it out for the beautiful recreation of this setting.

10. Assassin’s Creed

The first game in the series started many of the tropes, such as open areas, assassinations, leaps of faith, and the eternal battle between the Hidden Ones and the Templars. It feels a bit rough to play in modern times, but it aged better than even some later titles.

11. Revelations

The third in the Ezio trilogy of games loses itself some in the process. The beloved character more than overstayed his welcome, even if the gameplay and connections to the first game feel nice.

12. Freedom Cry

Despite starting out as a DLC expansion, Freedom Cry feels better than some core titles. Its disturbing storyline and concise pacing lead to nothing but high-quality moments across the board. While it could be a little longer, it accomplishes what it sets out to do with a bite-sized experience.

13. Rogue

Rogue takes a lot of risks with its Templar main character and shorter length. The story ideas feel smart and unique for the series, but it doesn’t quite go as far as it should. With a bit more content, it could improve.

14. Unity

Even with the fixes to this controversial mainline game in the series, it remains the worst of the core titles. Paris looks fantastic, and the game feels fun in multiplayer, but players have a much more disappointing experience if they check it out alone.

15. Discovery

This Nintendo DS take on the beloved second game in the series has no business being this solid. While its graphics leave something to be desired, the gameplay feels fresh. Its take on the 2D side-scrolling method feels complete with places to hide, assassinations, and fluid platforming.

16. Identity

This mobile title feels much better than it has any right to be. Despite its early release in 2016, it felt and looked great up until its delisting in 2021. If players find a way to check out this title, they’ll see a mobile experience that somehow rivals some of the core and spin-off games.

17. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Ubisoft took a more Prince of Persia approach with the Chronicles sub-series, focusing on 2.5D side-scrolling stealth gameplay. The first of these games, China, offers the strongest gameplay and setting of the bunch. Even then, it struggles in terms of its content and levels.

18. Liberation

This spin-off open-world title features an experience pretty close to the core console gameplay but for the handheld Vita. Even with its remastered version, though, it lacks some of the presentation and quality of other games. While the persona disguise system feels like a neat idea, everything else feels better in the core games in the series.

19. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

The second side-scrolling modern game in the series features a varied and fun setting but little else beyond that. If players play any of the other two games, they’ll know exactly what to expect here.

20. Bloodlines

This PSP-exclusive game features an ambitious take on the core series but for a handheld. At the time, it felt great, but it aged poorly over time. Its gameplay feels rough to control, and the graphics need a serious remake at some point.

21. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

This side-scrolling game in the series features the weakest environments and levels of the bunch. If players want an old-school style of stealth gameplay, they should look at the other two entries in this sub-series.

22. Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles

This mobile and handheld entry in the series offers an odd take on the franchise. Its narrow scope and rough controls made it hard to play at the time, and it feels even worse if you go back to it these days.