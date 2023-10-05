Manual Enthusiasts Rejoice – Aston Martin Wants The Gearbox To Live on With Their Latest Model

Does it get any more VIP than looking at the tantalizing shape of a covered, unknown supercar and saying, “I don’t know what that is, but when it’s ready – I want one.”

VIP, in this instance, has multiple meanings. There’s the acronym meaning everyone’s familiar with, very important person, but in this case, it’s safe to say VIP also stands for “very impressive product.”

And for esteemed British car maker Aston Martin, is anyone expecting anything less than impressive for the vehicle designed as part of their 110th anniversary?

The vehicle in question is the Valour. A sleekly designed British muscle car, reportedly capable of 705 brake horsepower, that’s easily worthy of being featured in the next James Bond film.

But beyond the potential of making a splashy cinematic outing whenever the famed secret agent makes his next silver screen appearance, the Valour offers a six-speed manual gearbox even more enticing to car enthusiasts than cinematic glory.

How Aston Martin’s Latest Special Edition Track Toy Came To Be

Marek Reichman, the British automaker’s head of the creative division, revealed in an interview with TopGear that after a prototype for the Valour wowed spectators and judges at a Hampton Court car show enough to take home the future classic award, they knew they had something special on their hands.

After discussing how many or few Valours the company should produce, it was decided that the award-winning muscle car’s release and production numbers should coincide with the car maker's 110th anniversary. One hundred ten have been produced.

Reichman describes the car as “very sold out,” with VIP buyers coming into his office to request one before it was even officially announced.

When asked about the level of enthusiasm the Valour has generated, he cited the effects of a marketplace in the throes of change, singling out “passion and desire for old-school or looking back or retrofuturism.”

Like a rose by any other name, Nostalgia, as the bard once mused, always has a sweet, comforting allure. Combine its potency with a beloved supercar and a driving experience equally cherished by car enthusiasts, and it’s no surprise that Aston Martin has a hit on their hands.

The Enthusiasm Has Been Infectious

As inspired and passionate as the Valour’s public reception has been, ditto goes for the designers who had the pleasure of bringing the project roaring to life.

The company’s ‘Vehicle Attribute & Performance Director’ Saimon Newton described the Valour’s design process as “brilliant to work on.” To say this vehicle, which draws inspiration from a combination of the original Le Mans racer, the Eighties RHAM/1, and the V8 vantage, was a dream project for those involved would be a massive understatement.

Newton added that he hopes the dream continues, talking about the pleasure of working on manual transmission vehicles. While the demand for them is a niche in the market, Reichman is confident it’s one that will always be there, “whenever the world pushes a trend in one direction, there’s always someone who wants to buy something that goes in the other direction.”