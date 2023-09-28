Astonishing Transformations: 25 Stars Who Nailed Their Image Makeovers

Celebrities can go through incredible transformations where they revamp and reinvent themselves, changing their image and reputation in the public’s eye. Some of these celebs went through these major rebrands along with puberty, so some may simply say they grew up. However, these changes are too substantial to ignore, so they're included on this list. Check out 25 impressive image pivots executed by top celebrities.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus might have one of the best brand image transformations ever, and she’s reinvented herself more than once. She was able to shed the Hannah Montana look and became a hot, fierce star who isn’t afraid to push the limits and embrace her raunchy side.

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock went from a cheesy professional wrestler to one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. He pivoted so hard from this cliche sports guy (if you can even call fake wrestling a sport) to an attractive A-list actor.

3. Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift first came out, she was the sweet little country girl who rode in pickup trucks and hung out in barns. Now, she’s one of the most fabulous and dazzling pop stars. She successfully ditched the cowboy boots for sparkling heels and is a perfect example of how celebs can rebrand.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was the trashy it-girl in the early 2000s, hanging out with Paris Hilton and chugging Grey Goose from the bottle. But she turned it all around and is now the high-fashion mom we know today — and she continues to revamp and reimagine her celebrity image.

5. Marilyn Monroe

Perhaps no image change is as iconic as small-town Norma Jeane Mortenson morphing into the enigmatic and steamy Marilyn Monroe. By many accounts, Marilyn Monroe was merely a persona she cultivated, showing how celebrities can reinvent themselves in the public’s eye.

6. Ice-T

Ice-T was a hardcore rapper for years before he became one of the TV detectives who fights for justice for special crimes victims. His role on SVU is iconic, and he’s irreplaceable on the show, but a few decades ago, he was known merely as a rapper.

7. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe intentionally scrubbed the do-gooder Harry Potter vibe from himself. He’s spoken about wanting to get away from that image and did so successfully with some of his quirkier roles and arthouse vibe.

8. Brie Larson

Brie Larson completely changed her image, going from a punk music princess to an ethereal and thoughtful actress with an elegant but modern style. Like Miley and Taylor, she shed the young image to become more adult and sophisticated.

9. The Olsen Twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were America’s little sweethearts for well over a decade, thanks to their role on Full House. They went from these adorable and relatable teeny boppers to untouchable fashion icons with witchy vibes. It was a sensational transformation to witness.

10. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart went from being America’s wholesome and endearing home guru to a saucy lady who hangs with the likes of Snoop Dogg. Once upon a time, she seemed like a perfect and pristine woman, but now she’s relatable and progressive.

11. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey was Lizzy Grant before she was Lana Del Rey. She executed an extraordinary transformation in which she went from a typical girl to this mysterious and ethereal woman who seems like an artistic and emotional enigma.

12. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a similar story as The Rock but with an added political element. Schwarzenegger went from being a beefy bodybuilder to a beloved action movie actor to the governor of California. He’s transformed multiple times but retains his strange charm.

13. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has basically had two acting careers: one as a heavy substance abuser and one as Iron Man. In Hollywood, he was known as a ball of drug chaos, but he cleaned himself up and is now one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel universe.

14. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore also had a drug-fueled few years, except she was a literal child, so it’s quite a sad story. However, she pulled herself out of it with the help of some wonderful people (not her parents) and is now one of America’s sweethearts with her bubbly and sunny personality.

15. Pink

The singer Pink was first marketed as an R&B artist with a mean streak, but she quickly decided this was not the reputation she wanted. Instead, she became an edgy punk princess who preaches love, wears colorful outfits, and does acrobatics on stage.

16. Robert Pattinson

Similar to Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson was heavily associated with his franchise role. He wanted to rid himself of the sparkly vampire reputation, so he transformed himself into this weird, neurotic arthouse actor with movies like The Lighthouse. But now, he’s moving toward the mainstream again after starring in The Batman.

17. Katy Perry

Katy Perry started out as a wholesome Christian pop singer, but when that wasn't working, she did an intense rebrand and became the saucy singer she is today. Tracks like “I Kissed a Girl” and “Bon Appétit,” paired with her racy album covers, cemented her as a very non-Christian star.

18. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the fabulous pop stars who has rebranded her image many times to stay fresh and modern. She’s gone from the innocent and sweet girlfriend to the saucy and risqué chick in the “Dirrty” video. I wonder what she’ll do next!

19. Drake

Drake went from the dorky loser on Degrassi to one of the most successful rappers in the game. He completely changed his image from an angry little teenager to this bold and sassy rapper who feuds with other artists and dates beautiful celebrities like Rihanna.

20. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber ditched the flow a few years ago, going for an edgier and more grownup look. Everyone fell in love with the young Justin Bieber, who had long, silky hair and purple sweatshirts. Now, he has a more mature and boisterous look, with plenty of tattoos and piercings.

21. Rita Hayworth

Margarita Cansino became Rita Hayworth, one of the most stunning and talented actresses of the 20th century. She transformed herself from a saucy, dark-haired lady into a soft All-American girl with porcelain skin and an elegant appearance.

22. Zendaya

Zendaya went from being a bubbly and adorable teen actress on Disney Channel to being the breathtaking fashion icon she is today. She now takes on emotional and intense roles, like Rue on Euphoria, and wears Bulgari and Louis Vuitton.

23. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg had one of the best transformations of all time. He was a rapper with a history of violence, but he changed his reputation to be one of the most beloved actors representing Boston. He managed to get everyone to forget about his hateful and violent actions just by starring in a few good movies.

24. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s image has changed substantially. She used to be a chaotic young woman who was involved with attached men, carried her husband’s blood in a necklace, and gave off an edgy and mysterious vibe. Now, she’s seen as a loving and strong mother and humanitarian.

25. Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf was a dorky and hilarious kid on Even Stevens, but he’s changed significantly from those days. Now, he’s an artistic and deep actor who takes on insightful films. Unfortunately, he’s also taken on a reputation as a predator and abuser, which is not an ideal rebrand and is very disappointing.

