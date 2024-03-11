Must Know Atlanta Airport Tips: Navigating the World’s Busiest Airport

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been named the busiest airport in the world since 2000. As the leading travel hub in the SouthEast, it's the home of Delta Airlines, and over 275,000 passengers pass through the Atlanta Airport daily. Aptly given the airport code ATL, if those three letters are on your next plane ticket, here are the must-know tips to help you navigate the airport like a pro.

People don't realize how big the Atlanta Airport is. It's ten miles south of Downtown Atlanta and covers 4,700 acres of land with five runways. It's an astonishing size if you've never flown through the airport. Visitors are easily confused, and the sheer size doesn't help. Add construction or changing features, and that leads to a travel mess.

Since it's such a large hub, chances are you'll have to experience it if you're a frequent flyer. Take a deep breath, remember these tips, and you can avoid undergoing any travel horror story.

The Best Atlanta Airport Travel Tips

Before your trip, download the ATL Airport App for real-time flight status updates, gate information, and maps. Plenty of Atlanta Airport employees offer southern hospitality and are happy to assist, but typically, they're only familiar with their work area. Never hesitate to ask for help, but having the app on your smartphone is great.

Getting to the Airport

There's good and bad news: the airport is exactly 10 miles from downtown Atlanta. That sounds like a short distance, but it can mean hours of Atlanta traffic. MARTA (The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) offers train and bus service from metro Atlanta points to the airport. MARTA's Airport Station is at the west end of the Domestic Terminal between Domestic Terminal North and Domestic Terminal South baggage claim areas. MARTA is a great option to avoid sitting in traffic and save time. It's also budget-friendly.

If you're driving by car, the Atlanta airport sits between highways I-85 and I-285. Atlanta is famous for heavy traffic, especially during rush hour. Give yourself buffer time to arrive early if you're driving by car. Even once you're on airport property, there can be heavy traffic congestion during busy travel seasons.

Another option is using a ride-share program like Lyft or Uber. This is a great option, but it can take a lot of work to snag a ride, depending on where you're coming from. Request an airport ride the night before your travel and expect higher rates since you're going to the airport. They'll drop you off at check-in at your airline's terminal.

Delta Air Lines occupies the South Terminal with its curbside check-in and baggage claim area. Other domestic airlines, such as Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue Airways, operate out of the North Terminal with a baggage claim area and check-in facilities. Delta reigns king at the Atlanta Airport.

Atlanta Airport Parking Options

The Domestic and International terminals each have individual parking lots, which offer overnight parking. The parking lots are split into different sections: Hourly, Daily, Economy, and Park Ride. Real-time airport parking updates are on the radio station at 830 AM.

To easily remember where you're parked, you can jot down your location in your cell, take a reminder card, or scan the QR code posted near your parking space. It can be as simple as taking a quick photo. It'll take a lot of work to remember after your Caribbean vacation. Parking rates vary from $3/hour to $36/day for overnight parking. If you want to avoid parking on-site, various park-and-shuttle services around the airport exist.

If you're a frequent traveler, one of the best Atlanta airport travel tips is to consider applying for Gold Reserve Parking. This membership service allows you to bypass ticket lines, and you'll always have a spot reserved. It's a covered parking lot by itself, and you'll need to apply for this program and make an advance payment of $200.

ATL recommends membership for frequent fliers who park at least 12 days a year. The application form is available online. In addition, Gold Reserve parking members purchase a $25 or $40 parking transponder fee. The transponder sits on your dashboard. An annual fee of $408 is also required. On top of those fees, members still pay $3 per hour to a maximum of $34 per 24-hour period.

Hartsfield-Jackson provides over 100 electric vehicle charging stations in these traveler parking locations:

North and South Domestic Terminal Daily lots on the ground floor

International Terminal Hourly deck on Level 2

International Terminal Park-Ride lot

Atlanta Airport Food Options

Whether you're vegan or need a kosher meal, there are so many options at Atlanta International Airport. Sit-down table service options and casual fast food options are available at every concourse. ATL Skypointe is the name of the airport's shopping and dining experience, which includes over 300 options.

If you want to taste something local, check out these local restaurants with an airport presence: Atlanta Bread Company, Jekyll Island Seafood Company, Savannah's Candy Kitchen, and SweetWater Last Call Bar & Grill. Since the Atlanta Aiport caters to international travelers, Lunch and Dinner entree options are also available during breakfast hours.

Navigating Security at the Atlanta Airport

Like any International airport, you should arrive two hours before departure. Passengers can sign up for the ATL Trak-a-Line system, which alerts you via email if there is a change in security line wait times. To save time, sign up for TSA Pre-Check to avoid the long lines. You can do it online, or there is a TSA enrollment center near baggage claim in the airport. Another option is Delta Clear, which replaces your ID with your biometrics, such as your eyes and face, so you can bypass ID checks and get through security without any hassle. Delta offers a free trial period, so sign up before your travel dates.

Aiport Lounges at ATL

As the main hub for Delta Air Lines, the airline has at least 1 Delta Sky Club in every concourse. The Atlanta Aiport has ten lounges — a few allow passengers to purchase a day pass entry, and others are reserved for eligible passengers. Find the Delta Sky Club, Be Relax Spa, Minute Suites, The Club At ATL, Admirals Club, United Club, and the USO Lounge. In addition to those, American Express is set to open their largest Centurion Lounge, at the Atlanta Airport, in February 2024.

Since Delta dominates the airport, Delta passengers or passengers on eligible Delta partner flights will have the advantage. Recent changes to Delta Sky Club rules mean that passengers must hold a same-day boarding card for an eligible partner airline to gain access to the lounge. Existing lifetime members (no longer available for new registrations) may still access the lounges when traveling on any airline.

Walk Less & Save Time

While you can walk between every terminal or use the moving sidewalks, The Plane Train connects all concourses with the Domestic and International terminals. It sits on a three-mile loop track and offers seated and standing room. You can catch one every two minutes. If you do choose to walk, keep your eyes open. Visitors can check out the exhibits between each terminal, which feature photography, sculptures, and stories about Atlanta's history. Walking between terminals is a great option to entertain kids and burn off some steam.

Passengers needing assistance can arrange transportation via the airline before arriving. You'll be transported around the airport via a wheelchair. The assistants can take you directly to your gate. Bring cash for tipping. If you take advantage of the wheelchair service, plan to be escorted through security by your attendant.

Atlanta Airport Breastfeeding Spots

If you're a mommy on the go and need a spot to nurse, download the Mamava app (via Apple or Google). They're really neat breastfeeding pods that offer privacy and comfort. The pods can be locked from the inside and have bench seating, a small diaper-changing table and a socket for breast pumps. Several breastfeeding pods are located in the Atlanta airport, at least one per terminal. The app will give you access via Bluetooth. Plus, they're wheelchair accessible.

Traveling With Kids at the Atlanta Airport

The Atlanta Airport is undergoing renovations and planning to build new play areas for traveling kids on family vacations. Kids love to ride The Plane Train, and there are some great spots to watch planes take off.

If you're early to the airport, you can park your car in the Cell Lot, which is perfect for an upfront view of planes. The Cell Lot is a safe place for drivers to park their vehicles for phone calls and texts. It's one of the best spots to watch planes land at the Atlanta Airport. Concourse D has an airside outdoor viewing area if little aviation enthusiasts need even better views.

If you have a child nervous about flying, Delta offers multisensory rooms. They're designed to make travel more enjoyable for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families. You'll find the multisensory rooms on the F Concourse. The rooms include calming colors, sounds, and activities. The room has a small mock-up of an aircraft with seats for those who want to familiarize themselves with air travel in a controlled environment. For access, look for a Delta Red Coats agent, one of their customer service experts.