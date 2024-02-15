American Express Opens World’s Largest Centurion Lounge in Atlanta

The American Express brand is synonymous with luxury, and they are bringing a taste of luxury travel to the Atlanta airport. The world's busiest airport is now home to the largest American Express Centurion Lounge. Packed with amenities with a head chef, outdoor terraces, and even a whiskey bar, the lounge is ready to serve travelers, and we've got your first look. The lounge is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and at Concourse E near gate E11.

What's Inside the Centurion Lounge at the Atlanta Airport

The lounge design is inspired by Atlanta's reputation as “the city in the forest.” The main seating area features a 50-year-old olive tree and a 3,850-square-foot custom light sculpture representing a forest canopy. It's a relaxing space where travelers can unwind before a flight, with numerous seating options for work or relaxation. Premium restrooms also have shower suites.

The outdoor terraces mimic the interior design with meticulously landscaped seating areas and views of the runways. Equipped with heaters and fans, the outdoor terraces are for year-round use. One of the terraces is strictly for “black card” members. If you have a “black card,” a lounge agent will escort you into your private relaxation room, which features a beverage station with snacks, a handful of seats, and a private terrace.

The lounge showcases commissioned artwork from local Atlanta artists. Even the classic American Express watch dog is represented with a new textural piece by Lucha Rodríguez. Plus, a large-scale multimedia piece by Michi Meko draws inspiration from Georgia's landscape. There's plenty of local Atlanta representation in the Centurion Lounge.

Food Options at the Atlanta Centurion Lounge

Atlanta Chef Deborah VanTrece will bring her take on modern, global soul food to the lounge. She's using flavors and techniques she discovered traveling the world as a former flight attendant, and they're enhanced by her family food traditions and fresh, local ingredients. Menu highlights include Black Eyed Pea Biryani, Za'atar Grilled Chicken Thighs with Green Tomato Chimichurri, and Twisted Soul Salad with Strawberry Peppercorn Vinaigrette. Additionally, there is a dedicated food and beverage station with gluten-free and vegan options.

The Whiskey Bar at the Atlanta Centurion Lounge

Aptly named The Reserve by American Express, the first Centurion Lounge Whiskey Bar will be in Atlanta. The cocktail menu, curated by award-winning mixologist Jim Meehan, features five specialty whiskey cocktails, including Drink a Peach with peach-flavored whiskey and bitters and Mayme, Tailored, highlighting an American whiskey with ginger beer. Guests can also choose from over 20 classic and new American whiskeys and a curated wine selection.

Who Can Access the American Express Centurion Lounge in Atlanta?

American Express cardmembers with Centurion or Platinum-branded credit cards, such as The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express, have access to Amex Centurion Lounges. Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card members also get complimentary access to Centurion Lounges located in the U.S. when flying on a flight operated by Delta Air Lines. Since Atlanta is the main hub for Delta Airlines, this will likely be the most popular way to access the lounge. Travelers can't purchase Centurion Lounge access even if they carry another American Express card.

Centurion and Corporate Platinum cardmembers can bring up to two complimentary guests into the lounge. Platinum card members cannot bring complimentary guests into the lounge unless they meet a $75,000 annual spending requirement on their cards. Otherwise, you'll pay $50 per adult guest and $30 per child (ages 2-17). Children under two can enter for free.

How To Find the Centurion Lounge at the Atlanta Airport

Simply head to Gate E11, and you'll find the lounge entrance lined by frosted blue glass doors just near the gate area. Every terminal in Atlanta is connected after passing through security, so you can access the lounge regardless of which airline you're flying. If you're departing from a different concourse, you must either walk through the underground tunnels or take the Plane Train to get there. Be sure to leave enough time to return to your departing gate, as it's easy to forget how busy the Atlanta Airport is once you're in the lounge.