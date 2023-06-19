Atlantic Article Opposes ‘Orcanizing,’ Twitter Claps Back

Killer whale (Orca whale) with his mouth wide open and his tongue out and ready to catch some fish.
On June 17th, The Atlantic published an article titled “Killer Whales Are Not Our Friends” by Jacob Stern, in which Stern argues that people should not be cheering for the recent phenomenon of orcas attacking yachts. Stern says we shouldn’t selectively anthropomorphize the animals as “anti-colonial warriors” and points out their cruel habits, like playing with their food before they kill and eat it. 

Of course, all of this is ultimately in defense of wealthy yachts and their owners, which led many Twitter users to question what exactly Stern is trying to do, and, as Twitter users do, make a lot of jokes. 

What’s in a Name?

Many users had thoughts about someone named “Stern” writing a piece against orcas in a publication called “The Atlantic,” but their ideas varied. 

Some were surprised that a publication named after an ocean would come out against the animals. 

 

Others questioned whether Stern is, in fact, a boat. After all, his name is a bit of a giveaway. 

Is This Personal?

Whether or not Stern is a boat or only on team boat, he’s not the only person at The Atlantic with a stake in the current battle orcas are waging on yachts. Several Twitter users highlighted that the majority stakeholder of The Atlantic, and thereby its de facto owner, is billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns a yacht that cost well over $100 million. 

 

The Politics of Yachts and Orcas

Many users saw the article as a sign of genuine political anxiety from the owners and writers of The Atlantic, who can’t even accept jokes about organizing against billionaires and wealth inequality. 

Some went so far as to call the article a defense of oligarchy and argued that, as enemies of oligarchic capitalism, the orcas are, in fact, the friends of the common people. 

Others highlighted that there are obvious reasons the animals are retaliating against yachts that pollute their home and that people are rallying to cheer them on in their war on the ultra-wealthy.

The Beginning of Something Horrible?

Class politics aside, a few Twitter users expressed genuine concern about what the article meant for the orca population. They see the article as beginning a campaign to manufacture consent for killing the already endangered animals. 

It may sound alarmist, but humans have a long history of “decimating” marine life and using property defense as a motivator makes sense. Whatever happens next in the orcas’ war on yachts, I hope they are safe from human violence and that, whether or not they keep attacking boats, they don’t hurt any people. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

