Atlantic Article Opposes ‘Orcanizing,’ Twitter Claps Back

On June 17th, The Atlantic published an article titled “Killer Whales Are Not Our Friends” by Jacob Stern, in which Stern argues that people should not be cheering for the recent phenomenon of orcas attacking yachts. Stern says we shouldn’t selectively anthropomorphize the animals as “anti-colonial warriors” and points out their cruel habits, like playing with their food before they kill and eat it.

Of course, all of this is ultimately in defense of wealthy yachts and their owners, which led many Twitter users to question what exactly Stern is trying to do, and, as Twitter users do, make a lot of jokes.

What’s in a Name?

Many users had thoughts about someone named “Stern” writing a piece against orcas in a publication called “The Atlantic,” but their ideas varied.

Some were surprised that a publication named after an ocean would come out against the animals.

feels like a publication called The Atlantic should be on team orcashttps://t.co/mWATintpeV pic.twitter.com/SSnZvS7XZz — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 17, 2023

Kind of weird take for a publication named after an ocean pic.twitter.com/0A6AtzK5U5 — naomi (@lachancenaomi27) June 17, 2023

Others questioned whether Stern is, in fact, a boat. After all, his name is a bit of a giveaway.

I’m just saying it’s highly suspect pic.twitter.com/GppX8EUs9E — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) June 17, 2023

I’m sorry… someone named Stern writing for The Atlantic about orcas getting revenge on yachts? Sounds like pro-boat propaganda to me https://t.co/gldtvhs8E2 — Bitchtopher Columbitch (@tradishskinbyrd) June 18, 2023

Is This Personal?

Whether or not Stern is a boat or only on team boat, he’s not the only person at The Atlantic with a stake in the current battle orcas are waging on yachts. Several Twitter users highlighted that the majority stakeholder of The Atlantic, and thereby its de facto owner, is billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns a yacht that cost well over $100 million.

Your scheduled reminder that the majority shareholder of The Atlantic is billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of former Apple Inc. chairman and CEO Steve Jobs). She owns a $138 million super yacht. pic.twitter.com/oTiDwpwduq — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) June 18, 2023

Just learned that Laurene Powell Jobs is the owner of The Atlantic and also this $120M monstrosity: pic.twitter.com/gL4X2IJURt — Blame Tag 🏷️ (@BlameTag) June 18, 2023

The Politics of Yachts and Orcas

Many users saw the article as a sign of genuine political anxiety from the owners and writers of The Atlantic, who can’t even accept jokes about organizing against billionaires and wealth inequality.

This article is a reaction to the idea of a liberatory orca politics even though no such thing exists. It seems that even a playful metaphor of direct action sets off alarms at The Atlantic. They even start doing “actually the whales aren’t as sympathetic as you think.” https://t.co/X3umc8B8Pw — justin van wormer (@jdvdub) June 18, 2023

Some went so far as to call the article a defense of oligarchy and argued that, as enemies of oligarchic capitalism, the orcas are, in fact, the friends of the common people.

No, a steward of oligarchy wrote that. Neither the steward or the oligarch is our friend. Orcas on the other hand are putting in work and definitely our friends. https://t.co/iPu76kopc6 pic.twitter.com/h3Vu1CDXmV — Dual Power Dave (@DavidWarschauer) June 18, 2023

Others highlighted that there are obvious reasons the animals are retaliating against yachts that pollute their home and that people are rallying to cheer them on in their war on the ultra-wealthy.

Orcas are your friends. The corporate mouth of Sauron who wrote this is definitely not.

Perhaps they should ask why people are rooting for nature to sink billionaire yachts? Or would the answer be to obvious.#TeamOrca https://t.co/HwYbhxCYtV pic.twitter.com/ePSObHD8Gu — Unit^2 (Bark Brandon Fan) (@squaredunit) June 18, 2023

Orca expert here! If you see an orca ramming a boat, DON'T approach it. They only do that when the ruling class of billionaires are ruining the planet and society to satiate their endless obsession with wealth and hegemony. pic.twitter.com/sJfMTi4Erv — Aidan Moher (@adribbleofink) June 18, 2023

The Beginning of Something Horrible?

Class politics aside, a few Twitter users expressed genuine concern about what the article meant for the orca population. They see the article as beginning a campaign to manufacture consent for killing the already endangered animals.

Manufacturing consent for the slaughter they’re about to unleash on the orca population. https://t.co/F8KUCSSC0t — Agrippina Apologist (@DMBreaux1017) June 18, 2023

Time to orcanize against speciesism. Demonizing an endangered animal puts that species at increased risk. Harmful accusations about orcas can sway public compassion. Rich fools want to justify killing them. #TeamOrca https://t.co/QUZ8tIFmJj — Ash.with.Earth (@Ash_with_earth) June 18, 2023

It may sound alarmist, but humans have a long history of “decimating” marine life and using property defense as a motivator makes sense. Whatever happens next in the orcas’ war on yachts, I hope they are safe from human violence and that, whether or not they keep attacking boats, they don’t hurt any people.