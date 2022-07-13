Atlantis Paradise Island Offers The Ultimate VIP Camping & Marine Experience

Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic resort located on five miles of white sand beaches in The Bahamas, is offering resort guests the ultimate Marine Life Camping Adventure for a limited time. While many know Atlantis Paradise Island resort for its iconic coral-hued building and epic water park, it’s also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species.

Through the end of August, hotel guests can enjoy an overnight in-resort getaway under the Bahamian stars while connecting with exotic marine life at exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the undersea world of Atlantis, The Royal Towers Fish Hospital, Rehab Center, and Fish Kitchen. The experience includes meeting a baby sea turtle and interacting with the resort’s pod of rescued dolphins and the family of sea lions after dark.

Accommodations include climate-controlled luxury canvas tents placed on the shores of the resort’s Dolphin Cay habitat. The tents are decorated in style with Adirondack chairs, plush couches, and cushioned cots with the same bedding used in resort rooms and include a coffee pot, tea kettle, mini fridge stocked with water, and a snack basket. Wine, beer, and light bites add-ons are also possible.

Campers have access to adjacent bathrooms and shower facilities. Like classic camp-outs under the stars, spend the evening enjoying movies and games on the lawn or a campfire on the beach with s’mores.

This once-in-a-lifetime bucket list experience is offered now through August 27th. Nightly rates start at $4,000 for a four-person tent and $6,000 per night for a six-person tent. An Atlantis room reservation is required to book this limited-time camping experience, and all guests must be six years or older.

A portion of the proceeds supports the non-profit Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Other New Atlantis Offerings in 2022

The Ultimate VIP Camping experience is just one of the new 2022 resort initiatives, including the redevelopment of The Beach Tower and Royal Tower guestrooms, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and the addition of another Michelin-starred chef to its dining roster.

“We could not be more excited for all of the developments coming to Atlantis this year,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. “With these incredible additions, we are continuing Atlantis' legacy of offering guests endless, immersive experiences during their stay.”

2022 initiatives include:

Debut of Sapphire Services, a new bespoke concierge, offers intimate beach dinners, exclusive programming at the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, and private cabana bookings.

Guests can reserve a seaplane with Coco Bahama Air to Kamalame Cay on remote Andros Island. The excursion includes a car service from Atlantis to Nassau's Odyssey Airport and lunch under Kamalame Cay's famous palapa. Access to snorkeling, bonefishing, and an overwater spa is also part of the experience. Additional seaplane excursions will launch to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island in the second half of 2022.

Pieces of 8 Tours now leave from a private dock at Atlantis Marina. A wide range of itineraries includes day trips to Exuma and Eleuthera, where guests can walk along the famous white-sand bars amid crystal blue waters, interact with animals in their natural habitats and enjoy an authentic Bahamian lunch dockside.

Chef Michael White, the four-time James Beard Award nominee, will serve modern coastal Italian cuisine at his latest outpost, Paranza at The Cove. Joining Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés, this addition makes the Atlantis the only resort in the region to boast three Michelin star-rated chefs.

Renovation of all guestrooms and suites in The Royal East Tower will be complete by summer 2022, closely followed by newly renovated rooms and suites in The Royal West Tower.

The Atlantis Casino will undergo a refresh, including expanding the gaming salon.

The Cove area recently debuted the Lapis Club Lounge offering daily breakfast, hors d'oeuvres, and another bar.

Splashers, the pool and water playground for Atlantis's youngest guests, will add water slides, climbing areas, and more ways to play in 2022.

What Is The Atlantis?

It's not a mythical place; Atlantis Paradise Island is an iconic oceanside resort in The Bahamas. Its activities connect guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

For 25 years, The Atlantis has been known as the ultimate bucket list trip for families and, more recently, the ultimate luxury getaway for couples. In March of 2022, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed at the resort’s uber-luxurious Penthouse suite at The Cove. Reportedly after showing their kids a glimpse of the resort over Facetime, they said they couldn’t wait to come back as a family.

The resort features five towers of accommodations: The iconic Royal, family-friendly rooms at The Coral, water-side timeshare condo villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style rooms with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, a 141-acre water park of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches.

Deal seekers should keep an eye out for their Cyber Monday and January sales, the two best times of year to save on Atlantis room reservations.

Atlantis resorts can also be found on The Palm, Dubai, with the world’s largest water park, and Hainan Island, China, in the South China Sea.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy: Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.