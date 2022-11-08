It’s No Myth: Book Discounted or Free Rooms at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas is an iconic vacation destination. According to Google, people are looking for ways to experience this magical resort without their budget sinking into the sea. In fact, searches for “Atlantis Paradise Island deals” have increased by 190%. Savvy shoppers are finding that discounted rooms and even free stays at the Atlantis aren't a myth.

What Is the Atlantis Resort?

Twenty-five years ago, the resort concept was re-invented when hotel developer Sol Kerzner spent $800 million to expand a Bahamas beachfront resort into one with a 140-acre water park at its center. It was so successful, this iconic resort now has duplicate properties in Dubai and China.

Over the years, this underwater Lost City-themed hotel grew to five accommodation types, 11 pools, and five miles of stunning white sand beaches. When Will and Kate, The Prince and Princess of Wales, visited the Bahamas, they stayed in their uber-high-end accommodations in the resort's Cove section.

Known for its coral-hued castle-like towers, it is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 50,000 marine animals. Additionally, Atlantis Bahamas includes an award-winning Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, a renowned casino, a kids club, a teens-only night club, and celebrity-chef restaurants.

Keep Your Travel Budget Above Water With These 5 Booking Options

You don't have to be royalty or wealthy to experience this slice of paradise. Here are five ways to secure lower-priced rooms and even free accommodations.

1. Atlantis' Annual Cyber Week Sale

While you may not think of shopping for a vacation during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it is one of the best times to score Atlantis discounts.

They offer a Cyber Week Sale for stays between December 1, 2022 – November 1, 2023, in The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef sections. Travelers can book with flexible payment and varied cancellation options.

Early access will be available for newsletter subscribers from November 17 – 22, 2022. Guests who book five or more nights will save 20% on accommodations, plus receive a $500 resort credit during the pre-sale. Those who book between November 23 – December 1, 2022, will also receive 20% off rooms with a smaller resort credit of $250.

Other offers include:

25% Savings on two or more nights when booking a Coral Room along with airfare

$500 Resort Credit per stay with five or more nights in The Cove section

$50 daily Resort Credit on two to four-night Royal stays between June and Sept 2023

20% savings and $300 Resort Credit per stay of six or more nights in a Reef room

2. Stay at the Comfort Suites Next Door

One of the lesser-known secrets of Paradise Island is that you can stay at the Comfort Suites and have all the same access as if you were staying inside The Atlantis. The hotel earned a Booking.com Traveller Review Award for consistently exceeding travelers' expectations for the second year.

Their rooms are a fraction of the price, come with a daily full hot breakfast, and are closer to certain Atlantis water attractions than some on-site rooms. Additionally, travelers booking directly from the hotel receive their fourth night free.

Choice Hotels rewards members can also use their points to book rooms 100 days in advance. For mid-week stays, rooms start at 12,000 points a night and 16,000 points for weekend stays. The no-annual-fee Choice Hotels credit card offers a signup bonus of 32,000 points when charging $1,000 worth of purchases in the first 90 days, giving a head start to a free stay.

3. Timeshare Exchange or Timeshare Rental

Atlantis Paradise Island also has a timeshare section owned and operated by Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Harborside offers full-stocked condo units that accommodate up to 10 guests. These one-, two-, or three-bedroom condos have all the same resort access but more room to spread out and relax.

Timeshare owners can exchange a vacation at their home resort for one at The Atlantis via Interval International. People who don't own a timeshare can rent from an owner who isn't using their condo, with many safe options. Nightly rates start at $157 for a one-bedroom condo and $229 for a two-bedroom condo on Redweek, Koala, and TimesharesOnly.

4. Free Stay for Caesars Reward Members Annually

Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, Diamond Elite, and Seven Stars Caesars Rewards members receive a complimentary stay every year as part of their membership benefits. If you're active duty military, a military spouse, or a veteran, Ceasars will automatically grant you Platinum Status, which also qualifies for a 5-night free stay at Atlantis.

It's possible to earn one of these membership statuses without gambling. Instead, join their membership program and earn 5,000 annual rewards points by staying, shopping, dining, or enjoying a spa day at their portfolio of hotels and properties. Or, collect the required reward tier credits by getting a Caesars Rewards Visa Credit Card and charging $5,000 worth of expenses in 12 months.

When redeeming this offer, travelers must pay the $ 65-a-night resort fee and log four hours of play in the casino during their trip.

5. Redeeming Marriot Points

In 2012, The Atlantis became affiliated with Marriott's Autograph Collection of resorts, opening it up for Marriott Bonvoy reward travel. Travelers will need a significant amount of points, pay the daily resort fee, and an additional fee of $50 per night per person for a third and fourth person. It's a great deal for a couple or two people, but gets pricey for a family of four.

More Ways To Save Money Once You're on Paradise Island

Another way to save money on an Atlantis Bahamas vacation is to think differently about food and drinks. For example, grab alcohol and mixers at the airport's duty-free shop or one of the liquor stores within walking distance of the resort. In addition, parents report packing an entire suitcase of snacks and easy-to-prepare kid's food, saving hundreds of dollars throughout their trip.

Or consider nearby off-site options like Dunkin' for breakfast, The Fish Fry for fresh, large portions of local Caribbean food, or Anthony's across from Marina Village with deeply-discounted happy hour drink prices.

Another bonus of staying in a room with a kitchen is that you can prepare some of your meals. Combine your ride from the airport with a stop at the grocery store or arrange for Instagopher service to drop groceries off at the resort for a small fee.

