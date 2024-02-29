Atmospheric Rivers: What They Are and Why We’re Seeing More

An atmospheric river acts as a moisture conduit, transporting saturated air from tropical regions to higher latitudes, releasing relentless precipitation in the form of rain or snow.

What Is an Atmospheric River?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these atmospheric rivers typically range from 250 to 375 miles in width and can extend for over a thousand miles. They contribute significantly in the western United States, accounting for 30% to 50% of the annual precipitation.

Despite their role in supplying rainfall, atmospheric rivers can also lead to hazardous conditions, including flash floods, mudslides, and landslides, which can potentially cause fatalities and extensive property damage.

One notable example is the Pineapple Express, which circulates Hawaii before reaching the western coasts of the United States and Canada. In the eastern United States, atmospheric rivers also occur, drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Where Are They Most Prominent?

According to Jason Cordeira, an associate professor of meteorology at Plymouth State University, atmospheric rivers are more common on the East than on the West Coast. However, their impact is usually less significant, resulting in lower levels of rainfall.

Western Europe, North Africa, New Zealand, and Australia also frequently experience atmospheric rivers.

Atmospheric River Impacts on California

In California, a pair of atmospheric rivers are ushering in rain, along with the looming threats of flooding, high winds, power outages, and more. This is the second perilous storm in less than a week, surging on the Pineapple Express. Sunday saw Los Angeles receive over 4 inches of rain, breaking the previous 1927 record, amidst what officials described as life-threatening flood risks.

Last winter, California endured a barrage of storms propelled by relentless atmospheric rivers, resulting in staggering amounts of rain and snow in some areas and creating hazardous flooding conditions.

California's geographical location makes it an ideal recipient for atmospheric rivers. While these atmospheric rivers frequently make landfall in California during winter, 2024 presents a unique scenario due to being an El Niño year. El Niño tends to alter the atmospheric patterns over the Pacific Ocean, which can further influence the behavior of atmospheric rivers impacting California.

What Are The Impacts Of Atmospheric Rivers?

According to researchers, climate change is likely to change the timing and locations of atmospheric rivers, potentially reshaping the global water supply. These changes could be particularly disruptive for areas unaccustomed to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

The sudden surge in rainfall can overload infrastructure, resulting in destructive flooding. Researchers emphasized that the potential impacts of these changes “should not be underestimated.”

While precipitation, especially in the western United States, is important for agriculture and general water resource needs, too much rain often results in floods, severe mudslides, and significant runoff, posing serious threats to people's lives and property. This situation raises concerns as the climate continues to warm due to human activities.

How To Prepare for Atmospheric Rivers

To better prepare for such extreme weather events, it is important to invest in and maintain early warning systems that can provide timely information about potential weather-related hazards. These warning systems help communities to prepare and evacuate as needed. Additionally, communities and local governments can enhance infrastructure by investing in flood control measures like levees, dams, and stormwater management systems and upgrading infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events.

Community education and outreach programs can also raise awareness about the risks associated with atmospheric rivers and other extreme weather events. Ultimately, reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by decreasing the amount of fossil fuels burned and achieving net-zero emissions goals sooner rather than later is the key solution.