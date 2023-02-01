All The Attack On Titan Opening And Ending Songs

Iconic animes usually have stellar opening and ending songs accompanying them. They can convey emotions, foreshadow future episodes, and are playlist-worthy. Attack On Titan‘s music—even their insert songs—set the tone for the series as much as the dialogue and action. Though all amazing, let's rank the opening and ending tracks.

The Track That Introduced It All

Naturally, number one has to be the first opening that introduces us to the world of Attack On Titan, “Guren no Yumiya.” After all, those were simpler times with young Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. Linked Horizon's song mixes rock but includes a choir-like operatic chant that hits the spine. It builds just like the dangers about to rip these three youths' worlds apart.

“Guren no Yumiya” conveys trapped humanity's rage and their unrelenting determination to fight back despite the odds.

Rumbling, It's Coming

If the first track shows their innocence shattered by tragedy, the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 opening is a no holds barred warning. “Rumbling” by SiM is a primal scream. Every English word drives home the horror yet grit Eren possesses. The rumbling—unleashing all the Colossal Titans to decimate the world—heralds a turning point in Eren, Mikasa, and Armin's friendship.

The beginning is a sing-song, like a nursery rhyme, before that scream rips out, similar to Bleach's “Ichirin No Hana?”

Enter, The Female Titan

Linked Horizon's next banger was the second opening song of the series, “Jiyuu no Tsubasa.” Another operatic anthem rock mix, this song is all Survey Corps might, with Levi and his squad and the recruits, including the beloved trio. But the other highlight is this track is the first glimpse of the Female Titan.

This track automatically takes you back to the Female Titan's battles with Levi's squad, Mikasa, Levi, and Eren. Season one had plenty of iconic moments, and this track was a precursor to the best.

A Unique End Song

Even among Attack On Titan songs, “Great Escape” from cinema staff is not a soft track easing listeners to the end of an episode. On the contrary, the speedy guitar solo that starts this song compels fans to click the next episode. . .as soon as this track ends.

The lyrics and imagery show the characters adrift in a world of uncertainty, where threats lurk closer to home than they imagined. Displaying a stunning image of Eren in Titan form throwing a fist with deadly Mikasa swinging her sword in front was sweet icing on the rock-ladled cake.

Extinction Level Event

This opening song precedes “Rumbling” and, in hindsight, foreshadows armageddon. Another chanting, this track is darker than others on the list with heavy rock. With childlike overlapping scatting that sounds nothing like jazz, “Boku no Sensou” by Shinsei Kamattechan feels grim and neverending.

The piano pops up yet offers no reprieve as the opening's images of soldiers dissolving and mushroom clouds signal the war that encompasses the world. It is the only track with no characters in the visuals.

Smooth Listening With Soul

The first ending song of part two of the fourth season, “Shougeki” by Yuko Ando, is sensory beauty. Soulful, its lulling lyrical delivery soothes as a constant ticking sets up an explosion of sound. The visual images capture the kids caught in this battle. Throughout the ending song, birds fly free. Survey Corps' symbol, “wings of freedom,” ties in with this track as birds soar.

But it also focuses on the Falco primarily as he reaches for those birds, yearning for freedom. Indeed a gorgeous song that inspires dance or relaxation.

Creepy Like Lil' Slugger

Not many would include “Yuugere no Tori,” another song by Shinsei Kamattechan so high on the list. However, where the other feels like a dystopian hell, this track feels like ancestral hell. The eerie images add to the haunting quality of the song. Ancient engravings and paintings show the history of the Titans.

This song is all sing-song, sounding innocently sweet, but the horror is the imagery of titans feasting on humans as they sing. As hair-raising as the ending song from Paranoia Agent.

Mikasa All Day

It's lovely that the first end song focuses on Mikasa. “Utsukushiki Zankoku na Sekai” by Yoko Hikasa captures Mikasa’s sentiments. The world's cruelty is a focus of the series. Hikasa's melodic music has minimal instrumental accompaniments compared to others but makes a stunning impact. It captures Mikasa's serenity, heart, and strength in this beautiful, cruel world.

Give Your Hearts

Linked Horizon drops another rock track with “Shinzou wo Sasageyo!” It opens the second season, where the story takes an unexpected turn. Mixing singing with spoken word style and that ever-presenting operatic chanting, this could easily be the Survey Corps walk-out track like footballers at a stadium. Though not as iconic as the tracks higher on the list, Linked Horizon knows how to amp up audiences.

Images hint at the Beast Titan's arrival and an incoming battle between Eren's Attack Titan and Reiner's Armor Titan.

Heartbreaking Look at Their Past

“Name Of Love” by cinema staff is the second ending song of the third season. It stands out sharply because of the piano melody before the rock music kicks in. Images of their various 104th Training Corps childhood days and their days training together as friends contrasts with the episodes' events.

Bittersweet and painful, listening recalls their hilarious antics and drives home the pain that they are now fighting fellow members to the death. Nostalgic for those days, but knowing there's no going back for any of them makes the song hit harder.

Uplifting But Hints at Sorrow

“Akuma no Ko” by Ai Higuchi is the last ending song for the second part of Attack On Titan‘s fourth season. With gorgeous swelling music that has a “we will rise” feel, there is hope that everything will right itself. Ai's warm singing makes this pop track feel right at home to listen to as a pick-me-up.

Still, the visuals of child Eren walking through a stunning bountiful field of flowers leave listeners wistful for Eren to be free.

Young Levi

Another nostalgic track is the opening song that starts the third season, “Red Swan” by Yoshiki featuring Hyde. More of a ballad; piano and drums play as a man croons in this soft, uplifting, and sad track. Images of characters like Levi flash across the screen as children, and not everyone had a great upbringing.

This beautiful song is equivalent to “Kawashimi Wo Yasashisa Ni” from Naruto.

Crista's Historia Transformation

“Akatsuki no Chinkonka” from Linked Horizon is softer than their other Attack On Titan tracks. Ending from the third season, the soft choir of children's voices rings out. While emphasizing the fight for justice and freedom in a cruel world, images of characters as children, primarily Historia, play on the screen.

The action may slow down in the third season because many backstories come into play, but cemented favorites also get their time to shine.

Levi vs. Beast Titan

Linked Horizon's “Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi” introduces the latter half of the third season. This season might have dragged in parts, but this track promises action and mayhem through sounds only Linked Horizon's signature style of song and chant can provide. Tension builds, and singing reaches a crescendo. Images playing with the music foreshadow what's to come, and there is a glimpse that Levi will square up against the Beast Titan. A phenomenal battle with a fitting song attached to it.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.