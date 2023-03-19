Rage Against The Screen: 10 Must-See Movies That’ll Make Your Blood Boil

Are you looking for angry, vengeful movies filled with wrath? You're not alone. Someone recently asked for films of rage, clarifying any movies corresponding with anger. Here are the best answers from film fanatics.

1. John Wick (2014)

John Wick is the epitome of rage and stars Keanu Reeves in the titular role. Wick is a retired assassin who loses his wife to a terminal illness.

However, to help him cope with the grief, she arranged for the cutest beagle puppy, Daisy, to be delivered. Initially, he's put off but caves into loving the puppy.

Then, one day at a gas station, he interacts with three Russian gangsters at the pump. They want to buy his car, but Wick declines their offer.

That night, they break into his home, render him unconscious and steal his car. So naturally, John Wick takes a break from retirement to hunt them down and exact his vengeance on anyone who stands in his way.

2. Carrie (1976)

Based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name, Carrie is a supernatural horror following the story of Carrie White (Sissy Spacek).

Carrie is a timid telekinetic teenager with a psychotically religious mother (Piper Laurie) who is known around town for her extremism. As a result, Carrie is constantly harassed and bullied by the popular kids at school, and even by little kids in her neighborhood.

After a group of girls taunts her in the locker room, the gym teacher (Betty Buckley) imposes after-school detention with her on the field. One girl, Chris (Nancy Allen), exacts revenge on Carrie with her boyfriend, Billy (John Travolta). It ultimately leads to a tragic prank that brings the full wrath of Carrie's powers down on the school on prom night.

3. Taken (2008)

Taken is a French English-language action-thriller following Former Green Beret and retired CIA officer Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) and his 17-year-old daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace).

Bryan knows the world and has reservations about safety issues with her traveling. So Kim lies to her dad for approval to take a trip to Paris with her friend Amanda (Katie Cassidy).

At the airport, he learns that the trip isn't a trip to Paris but touring Europe while following U2 on tour. Nonetheless, Bryan lets her get on the plane.

Later he receives a phone call from her. Men have broken into the place they're staying and are taking her. Naturally, this prompts Bryan to hop on a plane and hunt down the Albanian sex traffickers who have kidnapped his daughter and her friend.

4. Falling Down (1993)

Falling Down is an action film starring Michael Douglas as William Foster, an unemployed former defense engineer tired of going through the motions of life. After being stuck in a hot traffic jam, he abandons his vehicle and begins hiking across Los Angelos to his ex-wife's home for his daughter's birthday.

He's not allowed to show up, and she informs the police he is on his way. Meanwhile, he starts on a path of destruction that captures the attention of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant (Robert Duvall) on the day of his retirement.

From being stopped in the park by unsuspecting gang members to being unable to get breakfast at a fast food joint, Foster has a terrible day that causes him to become increasingly violent.

5. American History X (1998)

American History X is a crime drama following two brothers, Derek (Edward Norton) and Danny (Edward Furlong), who are part of the white power skinhead and neo-Nazi movements. Derek catches a couple of Black guys trying to steal his car and murders one of them.

After serving three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, he gets out and attempts to keep Danny from further indoctrination of this sickness and hate. However, Danny has spent the last three years going farther down the path, proving more difficult than anticipated.

6. Promising Young Woman (2020)

Promising Young Woman is a black comedy tragedy thriller following Cassie (Carey Mulligan), a thirty-something woman who struggles to heal from her friend Nina's sexual assault and subsequent suicide. Cassie lives with her parents after dropping out of medical school and spends nights pretending to be wasted drunk at clubs.

So that if they attempt to take advantage of her, she can reveal her sobriety and teach them a lesson. Cassie discovers the classmate who assaulted Nina, Al (Chris Lowell), is getting married. So she plots her revenge on him and anyone who dismissed Nina's assault and carries them out full of rage.

7. Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire is an action thriller following a former CIA SAD/SOG officer, John Creasy (Denzel Washington), taking a bodyguard position with Samuel Ramos (Marc Anthony) to protect his nine-year-old daughter Pita (Dakota Fanning).

Pita needs a bodyguard to ensure her kidnapping insurance policy goes into effect. Creasy takes the job but has enormous guilt and struggles with alcoholism.

Nonetheless, he and Pita bond while helping her become a confident swimmer. After Pita is kidnapped, Creasy goes on a vengeful rampage hunting her down. The film also stars Christopher Walken and Radha Mitchell.

8. Unhinged (2020)

Unhinged is an action thriller following the worse case of road rage that a single mom, Rachel (Caren Pistorius), inadvertently triggers by honking at a mentally-ill man and murderer (Russell Crowe) in rush-hour traffic.

After they exchange words, she notices that he is following her and her young son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman). What she believed to be an incident of road rage quickly escalated into a sinister act of revenge on her and her loved ones.

9. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Law Abiding Citizen is a vigilante action thriller following Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler) and Prosecuting attorney Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx).

After being forced to watch a man kill his wife and daughter in a home invasion, Clyde is angry that Nick makes a deal with the killer because the evidence was mishandled, and he doesn't want to risk lowering his high-conviction rate.

Ten years later, Clyde exacts his revenge on the men who killed his family, and everyone involved with the case he feels supports the corrupt criminal justice system.

10. A Man Apart (2003)

A Man Apart is a vigilante action following former criminals turned U.S. DEA agents Sean Vetter (Vin Diesel) and Demetrius Hicks (Larenz Tate), now working on the California and Mexico border.

However, after arresting a drug lord, Memo, the mysterious Diablo moves in and orders an assassination for Vetter, but it is botched, and his wife dies instead. Vetter takes the law into his own hands and works with Hicks and Memo to hunt down each cartel member to unleash his rage.

This thread inspired this article.

