My Name Is Pat, and I’m Attracted to Video Game Characters

The headline on this story isn't as wild as it sounds.

According to Hearts.land, 44% of survey respondents say they have had a crush on their favorite video game character. Even more interesting, 52% admit to being sexually attracted to their favorite character.

There are dozens of search results on Google related to that very issue. Fan art sites are booming, along with fan fiction sites where writers can express their devotion to their favorite characters in every medium, including video games.

Winners and Losers

Hearts.land surveyed more than 800 respondents, ranking 50 video game characters on a scale of 1-5, according to attractiveness. Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy was ranked most attractive, scoring 4.20.

Next in line was Yennefer of Vengerberg (The Witcher), scoring 4.03. In fact, the top eight characters were female: Lara Croft (Tomb Raider); Jill Valentine (Resident Evil); Princess Zelda (The Legend of Zelda); Chun-Li (Street Fighter); Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn); and Kitana (Mortal Kombat).

The ninth and tenth spots go to Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher (sounding suspiciously like a has-been journalist) and Joel Miller from The Last of Us.

Sadly, not many respondents were interested in Bowser, super villain from Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, Crash Bandicoot, or Guybrush Threepwood from The Curse of Monkey Island.

If all this love isn't enough, the characters most listed as crush-worthy are Tifa Lockhart, Lara Croft, and Cloud Strife (from Final Fantasy) in the top three. Geralt of Rivia ranks fifth on the crush list, while the rugged, unshaven Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption is seventh, followed by Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil).

The fan fiction stats on games are impressive, too. Fanfiction.net shows Pokemon has over 104,000 stories on their site. Final Fantasy VII has 41,000 stories, and Legend of Zelda clocks in at 33,000 stories. A check of the genres for Pokemon, for example, shows many of the stories are labeled “Romance.”

Ka-Ching

The virtual cash registers are all in for this version of love in the digital age. One in four survey respondents say they bought a video game based on one character, while 30% say they purchased fan art featuring their favorite characters. Considering the price of quality framed prints and video games, this is no small amount of cash.

According to Statista.com, the US video game market generated $85 billion in 2022. It's a safe bet that character crushes accounted for over $21 billion of that total. That's a whole lotta love any way you look at it.

But Is It Healthy?

Is it mentally healthy for someone to have a crush on a video game character? There's not a lot of evidence either way. Some online gamers say there's nothing wrong with it. One user from a popular online forum claims, “Having a crush on your favorite female character will never get you into any trouble. She'll never reject you, but she'll never get a restraining order, either.” Uh. Cool story, bro.

Many gamers on the same forum agree having a crush on a character is no different than having a crush on a movie character.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gaming can improve mental focus and hand-eye coordination, and may even increase the amount of gray matter in the brain. There are benefits to having a relationship with a game and its characters.

However, too much gaming can come with risks. Experts have long cautioned against video game addiction, but now it's a recognized disorder in the Fifth Edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), and many parents are choosing to limit their kids' screen time.

The Cleveland Clinic also cites a Harvard Review of Psychiatry study that suggests gamers involved in massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) are the most likely to fall victim to video game addiction. These games tend to offer immediate rewards and opportunities to “level-up,” which increases player engagement and can lead to addictive behavior. Gamers beware.

A Fellowship of Crushes

With all the online gaming communities available, it's easy for gamers to express their crushes on their favorite character and be assured of having a lot of company. There's no shame in having romantic feelings for Lara Croft, Arthur Morgan – or presumably, even Bowser, but…

The online groups cover the gamut of games and gamers' tastes in characters, plot, and even costumes.

As an old country song says, “If loving you is wrong, I don’t want to be right.” Fortunately for those with crushes on video game characters, their passions are not wrong or harmful – just different.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.