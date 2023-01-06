Aubrey Plaza to Host “Saturday Night Live,” People Are Excited

One of the fan-favorite actors of HBO's “The White Lotus” has just been announced as the guest host for the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” of 2023. Aubrey Plaza was announced to appear on the January 21 episode of the show via SNL's official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Ever since her breakout role in NBC's “Parks and Rec,” Plaza has amassed a cult following. Her deadpan acting style and decidedly-millennial attitude help turn her April character into one of the most memorable characters in recent comedy history. Since then, she has continued marching towards leading-lady status with starring roles in films like “Emily the Criminal.”

It's big news whenever a celebrity is announced as a future SNL guest – but in Aubrey Plaza's case, the reaction has been outwardly rejoiceful throughout social media.

An all-caps statement followed by an extremely appropriate gif is all this user needs to express their excitement over the news:

AUBREY PLAZA HOSTING SNL pic.twitter.com/EsxU46pgLT — abby (@villaneve15) January 5, 2023

Many users, like justheavassar, are expressing themselves in an overwhelmingly happy manner, where typing actual words seemingly becomes impossible:

AUBREY PLAZA HOSTING SNL IS GOING TO BRING ME OUT OF MY DEPRESSION AHDBFBWVQVQUW

ODFBWGQQGVWEBEKEKEKE WHEQOWPDNRBEB!!!! — shea vassar (@justsheavassar) January 5, 2023

This user posits that there has been nobody like Aubrey Plaza slated to host SNL before, and the show is simply “not ready” for her:

SNL is not ready for Aubrey Plaza. — Randy Bick (@BickRandy) January 6, 2023

This user brings up the fact that Aubrey Plaza actually worked for NBC growing up as a page – the fact that she has come full-circle back to host SNL is a admirable:

The nbc page to snl intern to snl host pipeline that is only acceptable through aubrey plaza’s realness. that is my girl — joy (@paynemotors) January 5, 2023

Apparently, this user was having tongue-in-cheek second thoughts about life before she heard the news about Plaza hosting SNL:

An Aubrey Plaza SNL monologue is worth staying alive for — Clara (@thatclarafied) January 6, 2023

Like many shows, Saturday Night Live has had its ups and downs, as CavsMax13 points out. But he admits that Aubrey Plaza hosting will be enough for him to tune in on January 21:

SNL is what it is at this point, very inconsistent, but Idk if I’ve ever been as intrigued about a host as Aubrey Plaza https://t.co/1qUq8aTkBH — M Bechtoldt 🏳️‍🌈 (@CavsMax13) January 5, 2023

For this Twitter user, her dreams have come true:

Aubrey Plaza is FINALLY hosting SNL & my dreams are coming true 🥹 pic.twitter.com/trb5AB5xSW — alexis 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@stabbedbyjim) January 6, 2023

It certainly hasn't been a slow news day for fans of pop culture, as user britellfilms points out – although he manages to cut himself off mid-sentence:

the entire tl rn is aubrey plaza snl and prince harry memoir and noah schnapp coming out this is so — nadine (@britellfilms) January 5, 2023

