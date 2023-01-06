Aubrey Plaza to Host “Saturday Night Live,” People Are Excited

Aubrey Plaza
One of the fan-favorite actors of HBO's “The White Lotus” has just been announced as the guest host for the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” of 2023. Aubrey Plaza was announced to appear on the January 21 episode of the show via SNL's official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Ever since her breakout role in NBC's “Parks and Rec,” Plaza has amassed a cult following. Her deadpan acting style and decidedly-millennial attitude help turn her April character into one of the most memorable characters in recent comedy history. Since then, she has continued marching towards leading-lady status with starring roles in films like “Emily the Criminal.”

It's big news whenever a celebrity is announced as a future SNL guest – but in Aubrey Plaza's case, the reaction has been outwardly rejoiceful throughout social media.

An all-caps statement followed by an extremely appropriate gif is all this user needs to express their excitement over the news:

Many users, like justheavassar, are expressing themselves in an overwhelmingly happy manner, where typing actual words seemingly becomes impossible:

This user posits that there has been nobody like Aubrey Plaza slated to host SNL before, and the show is simply “not ready” for her:

This user brings up the fact that Aubrey Plaza actually worked for NBC growing up as a page – the fact that she has come full-circle back to host SNL is a admirable:

Apparently, this user was having tongue-in-cheek second thoughts about life before she heard the news about Plaza hosting SNL:

Like many shows, Saturday Night Live has had its ups and downs, as CavsMax13 points out. But he admits that Aubrey Plaza hosting will be enough for him to tune in on January 21:

For this Twitter user, her dreams have come true:

It certainly hasn't been a slow news day for fans of pop culture, as user britellfilms points out – although he manages to cut himself off mid-sentence:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


