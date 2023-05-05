The Best Austin Butler Movies and TV Shows

Austin Butler is one of the rising stars of Hollywood, making waves in recent movies, such as Elvis, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and many more. With his humble beginnings in television, this young actor took quite some time to come into his own.

But as Austin Butler rises in fame with many more movies to come with his acting skills put to the test, now is the time to jump in and watch all of the Austin Butler movies and TV shows. With just over 20 notable credits to his name, here are all of the Austin Butler movies and TV shows and where to watch them.

1. Hannah Montana (2007)

The beloved musical sitcom from Disney starred Miley Cyrus in her debut role that would garner her praise and fame worldwide. Austin Butler made his acting debut as Derek Hanson, a recurring guest star for a few episodes in which he dated Miley and was an all-around teen heartthrob.

2. iCarly (2007)

Soon after his appearance on the Disney Channel, Butler switched to Nickelodeon, where he guest starred in Miranda Cosgrove's hit TV series about making a popular web show. Admittedly, Butler's role here was diminished compared to his TV show debut; he stole the hearts of fans nonetheless.

3. Ruby & the Rockits (2009)

Austin Butler got his first starring role in this TV series from Freeform about a former pop star leaving his daughter with a family and all of the sitcom antics accompanying it. But unfortunately, the series only garnered a single season with ten episodes before concluding.

4. Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Butler starred alongside Ashley Tisdale and other child stars in this tragically predictable and only moderately entertaining film about a group of siblings trying to stave off an alien invasion in their own house.

5. CSI: Miami (2010)

Like many others, Austin Butler briefly appeared in this crime series about investigating murders and other criminal cases in Miami, Florida. Butler played a minor role in one of the episodes of the long-running series and didn't even have a name to his character.

6. Life Unexpected (2010)

In this emotional CW channel drama, Butler plays a supporting role in this series about a girl attempting to become an emancipated youth after spending time in the foster care system. Ultimately, she meets with her birth parents and gets taken in by them, where she deals with finally being around her family after all these years.

7. The Defenders (2010)

Not to be confused with the similarly named Netflix and Disney Marvel series, Austin Butler plays another supporting guest role in this short series about four law firm workers and how their lives intermingle as drama and chaos ensue.

8. Wizards of Waverly Place (2010)

Austin Butler returned to the Disney Channel sitcom style as a guest character known as George for a short period. As a good-looking love interest once again, Butler took his stab at the classic sitcom about a family of wizards who try to keep their magic a secret.

9. Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011)

In this romantic comedy film spin-off of the High School Musical franchise, Ashley Tisdale's Sharpay takes off for New York City in pursuit of fame and fortune. She meets Butler's Peyton, a young filmmaker, and the movie chronicles their adventures together.

10. The Bling Ring (2011)

Austin Butler stars in this largely unimpressive film about two California teens who find themselves at the center of the news when they are caught trying to steal from the homes of various celebrities in the state.

11. CSI: New York (2011)

Austin Butler once again returned to this serial crime drama, but this time for the New York City spin-off series. This time, Butler played a more prominent role as Benjamin Gold during one of the criminal case episodes.

12. Switched at Birth (2011)

This classic family drama series about two girls discovering they were switched at birth sees Butler appear as a guest star for a short time. This is an intriguing exploration of what happens when these switched-at-birth girls' two completely opposite families come together as a massive family unit.

13. Are You There, Chelsea? (2012)

Austin Butler had a short stint guest-starring as an unnamed character in this comedic series about a younger version of the comic Chelsea Handler and all of the antics she gets up to as a bartender with wild friends and family.

14. The Carrie Diaries (2013)

Austin Butler played the side character, Sebastian Kydd, for a time in this prequel/spin-off series about Carrie from Sexy & the City long before she would dominate the Big Apple with her friends. Instead, this series follows Carrie as she navigates, finding herself in her new home in New York City.

15. Arrow (2014)

In this classic and beloved DC Comics series about Green Arrow, Austin Butler appeared as a guest character, Chase. Though his time in this series was short-lived, he played a tiny part in helping this superhero CW drama to become as big as it was.

16. The Intruders (2015)

Austin Butler co-stars in this PG-13 mystery thriller starring Miranda Cosgrove, exploring the scary secrets that envelop her new home. Also, dealing with the recent death of her mother, this movie has a solid premise, but it fails to live up to its promise.

17. Yoga Hosers (2016)

Austin Butler plays Hunter Calloway in this underwhelming dark comedy about two teenagers teaming up with a man-hunter to take on some dark threats trying to stop them from enjoying their partying lifestyle. This is sadly one of the more disappointing films created by Kevin Smith.

18. The Shannara Chronicles (2016)

Austin Butler had the leading role finally in this surprisingly good but, unfortunately, unsuccessful two-season series based on the classic fantasy novel series. It tells the tale of four teens traveling around their fantasy world to stop a demon army from destroying everything.

19. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019)

This is the movie that started to put Austin Butler on the map—telling the story of 1950s Hollywood and all of the struggles that the fading actors have in staying relevant. It is a fascinating and beautiful film, elevated by Quentin Tarantino‘s direction and the all-star cast.

20. The Dead Won't Die (2019)

Austin Butler played a role in this star-studded movie about a small town plagued by strange occurrences and horrifying events. As zombies begin to rise in the town, it is up to the townspeople to survive for as long as possible.

21. Elvis (2022)

Riveting, thrilling, and full of gorgeous scenery and imagery, this is the quintessential retelling of Elvis Presley's life over 20 years. Austin Butler nailed the daunting role of Presley, having all of the charisma, chemistry, and looks that defined the musical legend.

22. Dune: Part Two (2023)

Austin Butler plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the massive and gorgeous Dune sequel. Telling much of the story of the second in the sci-fi epic novel series, Paul Atreides and Chani take the fight for revenge on the ones who destroyed Paul's family while also trying to stop a horrible future that has been shown to him.

